Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday

Soil Health Breakfast — 7-9 a.m. The Center, 110 S Main St., Colfax. Farmers and ranchers are invited to breakfast while discovering innovative soil health practices. Palousecd.org.

Death Cafe — 5:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S Jefferson St., Moscow. Join for an informal discussion about death. latahlibrary.org.

‘Auntie Scrooge’ — 7 p.m. Pullman Civic Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $15. Come watch the comedic Christmas carol retelling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s fourth removed niece. pullmancivictheatre.org.