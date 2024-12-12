Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday
Soil Health Breakfast — 7-9 a.m. The Center, 110 S Main St., Colfax. Farmers and ranchers are invited to breakfast while discovering innovative soil health practices. Palousecd.org.
Death Cafe — 5:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S Jefferson St., Moscow. Join for an informal discussion about death. latahlibrary.org.
‘Auntie Scrooge’ — 7 p.m. Pullman Civic Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $15. Come watch the comedic Christmas carol retelling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s fourth removed niece. pullmancivictheatre.org.
Bingo Night — 7 p.m. The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Win cash prizes and gift cards while playing bingo. lumberyardfoodhall.com.
Friday
Bill and Joe from Corn Mash — 6-8:30 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S Main St., Moscow. Bill LaVoie and Joe Evavold from Corn Mash will play diverse originals and choose covers. owc-moscow.com.
‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $22-$14 adults, $17-$8 children. APOD Productions will be performing the rendition of Christmas on the western front during World War I. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘Auntie Scrooge’ — 7 p.m. Pullman Civic Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $15. Come watch the comedic Christmas carol retelling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s fourth removed niece. pullmancivictheatre.org.