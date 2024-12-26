Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Friday

Open Mic — 6 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Signups start at 5:30 p.m., sets are 10 minutes long. All art forms welcome. owc-moscow.com.

Star Wars Week: Original Trilogy, ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 for full event. The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre is hosting several showings of the Star Wars original trilogy. “The Empire Strokes Back” is showing Friday. Other showing details can be found at kenworthy.org/events-calendar/star-wars-week-the-original-trilogy.