Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 26, 2024

Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Star Wars Week: Original Trilogy, ‘A New Hope’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 for full event. The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre is hosting several showings of the Star Wars original trilogy. “A New Hope” is showing today. Other showing details can be found at kenworthy.org/events-calendar/star-wars-week-the-original-trilogy.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Friday

Open Mic — 6 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Signups start at 5:30 p.m., sets are 10 minutes long. All art forms welcome. owc-moscow.com.

Star Wars Week: Original Trilogy, ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 for full event. The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre is hosting several showings of the Star Wars original trilogy. “The Empire Strokes Back” is showing Friday. Other showing details can be found at kenworthy.org/events-calendar/star-wars-week-the-original-trilogy.

Related
Local NewsDec. 26
The ins and outs of jury duty
Local NewsDec. 26
High winds expected in the area today
Local NewsDec. 26
Avista’s homegrown CEO
Local NewsDec. 26
Correction
Related
Weather service warns of high winds Thursday
Local NewsDec. 25
Weather service warns of high winds Thursday
They’re all about giving
Local NewsDec. 25
They’re all about giving
Siblings in the service
Local NewsDec. 25
Siblings in the service
Proposed changes would allow more logging
Local NewsDec. 24
Proposed changes would allow more logging
Legal notices once again under scrutiny
Local NewsDec. 24
Legal notices once again under scrutiny
Power outage affects 600 Pullman customers
Local NewsDec. 24
Power outage affects 600 Pullman customers
Brazilians mull offer for Clearwater Paper's pulp and paperboard operations
Local NewsDec. 24
Brazilians mull offer for Clearwater Paper's pulp and paperboard operations
Man taken to hospital after Pullman stabbing early Saturday
Local NewsDec. 24
Man taken to hospital after Pullman stabbing early Saturday
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy