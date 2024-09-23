Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 2, 2025

Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

‘Flow’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 child. Cat is a solitary animal, but as its home is devastated by a great flood, he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species, and will have to team up with them despite their differences. PG. kenworthypac.square.site.

Friday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Drop-In Puzzle Exchange — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Bring your gently used puzzles to swap for one that’s new to you. All puzzles must be in good condition and have no missing pieces, and you can only swap as many puzzles as you bring. bit.ly/4j2rEJB.

Live Music With Jodi & JD & Vision Board Workshop — 6 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery – Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Enjoy live music from Jodi and JD and do some 2025 goal setting with vision boards. bit.ly/41Y6Hcy.

Gefilte Trout @ Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub — 7 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Enjoy klezmer music, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Comin’ Home to Hunga Dunga Brewing — 7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Enjoy bluesy rock featuring female vocals and original songs. bit.ly/3PDTrmd.

Related
Local NewsJan. 2
Disabled vet thrives in Paralympics
Local NewsJan. 2
No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow
Local NewsJan. 2
Scores plunge into 2025
Local NewsJan. 2
No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow
Related
Winter storm set to arrive Friday
Local NewsJan. 2
Winter storm set to arrive Friday
Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve
Local NewsJan. 2
Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire
Local NewsJan. 2
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire
Finding inspiration in helping others
Local NewsJan. 2
Finding inspiration in helping others
The latest on vehicle attack on pedestrians in New Orleans that killed at least 10
Local NewsJan. 1
The latest on vehicle attack on pedestrians in New Orleans that killed at least 10
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire identified
Local NewsJan. 1
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire identified
Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve
Local NewsJan. 1
Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve
Chance for snow in the L-C Valley today
Local NewsJan. 1
Chance for snow in the L-C Valley today
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy