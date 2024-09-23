Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Drop-In Puzzle Exchange — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Bring your gently used puzzles to swap for one that’s new to you. All puzzles must be in good condition and have no missing pieces, and you can only swap as many puzzles as you bring. bit.ly/4j2rEJB.

Live Music With Jodi & JD & Vision Board Workshop — 6 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery – Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Enjoy live music from Jodi and JD and do some 2025 goal setting with vision boards. bit.ly/41Y6Hcy.

Gefilte Trout @ Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub — 7 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Enjoy klezmer music, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Comin’ Home to Hunga Dunga Brewing — 7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Enjoy bluesy rock featuring female vocals and original songs. bit.ly/3PDTrmd.