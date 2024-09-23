Sections
Local NewsJanuary 9, 2025

Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday

Judge Gary Libey Reflection — Noon, Umpqua Bank, 225 N Grand Ave., Pullman. The League of Women Voters will host longtime Whitman County judge to speak on his years of service before retirement this month. lwvpullman.org.

Old Time Jam Session — 4 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Bring an instrument or just your eyes and come enjoy a free and all-ages jam session every second and fourth Thursday through the end of April.

Science on Tap — 6 P.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Stop by for a special guest lecture on science happening around the area.

‘Almost Famous’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The Moscow Film Society presents the movie featuring a high school boy in the 1970s who gets a chance to write for the Rolling Stone magazine, accompanying a rock band’s concert tour. kenworthypac.square.site.

Bingo Night — 7 p.m., The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Win cash prizes and gift cards while playing bingo. lumberyardfoodhall.com.

TabiKat Thursday Drag — 9 p.m., John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Doors open at 9 p.m., show begins at 9:30 p.m. Mist be at least 21 years old to attend.

Friday

Cards and Coffee — 10 a.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. All adults welcome to join Cards and Coffee every Friday through the month of January. Enjoy a warm drink while playing your favorite game with others or learning a new one. whitcolib.org.

Mark Rounds — 6-8 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S Main St., Moscow. Longtime Moscow resident will play folk and country music on guitar. owc-moscow.com.

Leslie Jo Sena — 6-8 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Singer-songwriter will perform a blend of classics and folk-inspired tunes. visit-pullman.com

Trio — 7 p.m., Moscow Contemporary, 2012 W Pullman Rd., Moscow. Cost: $10. A three-part series of live dance and music performances by Michael Schumacher, Corrie Befort and Jason Anderson. moscowcomtemporary.org.

Jon and Rand Band — 7:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Celebrate the band’s sixth birthday.

Nosferatu + Radiohead — 9 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The silent classic film is paired with Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” albums. kenworthypac.square.site.

