Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
Free Cross-Country Ski Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area, Idaho Highway 6 at Harvard Hill, east of Potlatch. Free parking, equipment rental, lessons and refreshments.
Pullman Depot | At the Freight Room — 1 p.m., 330 N. Grand Ave., Suite H. Check out exhibits and displays on local heritage, recent restoration and kid-friendly activities.
Free Spindle Lessons — 1-3 p.m. The Yarn Underground, 409 S Washington St., Moscow. The fiber arts store will share the art of spinning with free lessons. yarnunderground.com.
‘Queer’ — 1 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Set in 1950s Mexico City, an American immigrant’s life is changed when he falls for a soldier. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘Wild & Scenic Film Festival’ — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: online $18 general, $15 student, at the door $23 general, $20 student. The Idaho Chapter Sierra Club is hosting its annual festival highlighting local stories of environmental action and climate justice in Idaho. kenworthypac.square.site.
Sunday
‘Birds of a Feather Flock Together’ — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Park Way, Uniontown. Meet artists Pat Suhr, Craig Whitcomb and Jill Anton for the new eclectic exhibit showcased 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until Jan. 26. artisanbarn.org.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers will help visitors repair books, clothing, textiles, jewelry, appliances and more at the free event. repaircafe.org/en.
‘The Princess Bride’ — 1 and 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 child. The Yarn Underground presents the film as part of its Crafting Matinee series to craft while watching a show. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘Queer’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Set in 1950s Mexico City, an American immigrant’s life is changed when he falls for a soldier. kenworthypac.square.site.
Monday
Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Listen to local talent while enjoying a drink or bite. visit-pullman.com.
Tuesday
Your Collection: Faculty Remix Edition — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. WSU Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, 1535 NE Wilson Rd., Pullman. Celebrate 50 years of art and collaboration at the gallery with this special exhibition viewed anytime between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday until Jan. 28. museum.wsu.edu.
Trivia Night — 7-10 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Test your knowledge and compete to be the ultimate trivia buff. visit-pullman.com.
Team Trivia — 7-9 p.m. Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Grab a drink or bite to eat while playing trivia with a group. visit-pullman.com.
‘Clue’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Six guests must work together to reveal who murdered their dinner’s host. kenworthypac.square.site.
Wednesday
Absolute Anime: Paprika — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. View the last film ever made by director Satoshi Kon, a mind-bending thriller. kenworthypac.square.site.