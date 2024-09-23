Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Free Cross-Country Ski Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area, Idaho Highway 6 at Harvard Hill, east of Potlatch. Free parking, equipment rental, lessons and refreshments.

Pullman Depot | At the Freight Room — 1 p.m., 330 N. Grand Ave., Suite H. Check out exhibits and displays on local heritage, recent restoration and kid-friendly activities.

Free Spindle Lessons — 1-3 p.m. The Yarn Underground, 409 S Washington St., Moscow. The fiber arts store will share the art of spinning with free lessons. yarnunderground.com.

‘Queer’ — 1 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Set in 1950s Mexico City, an American immigrant’s life is changed when he falls for a soldier. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Wild & Scenic Film Festival’ — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: online $18 general, $15 student, at the door $23 general, $20 student. The Idaho Chapter Sierra Club is hosting its annual festival highlighting local stories of environmental action and climate justice in Idaho. kenworthypac.square.site.

Sunday

‘Birds of a Feather Flock Together’ — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Park Way, Uniontown. Meet artists Pat Suhr, Craig Whitcomb and Jill Anton for the new eclectic exhibit showcased 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until Jan. 26. artisanbarn.org.

Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers will help visitors repair books, clothing, textiles, jewelry, appliances and more at the free event. repaircafe.org/en.

‘The Princess Bride’ — 1 and 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 child. The Yarn Underground presents the film as part of its Crafting Matinee series to craft while watching a show. kenworthypac.square.site.