Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday

‘Aida’ — 9:30 a.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 adults, $15 students. An intricate tour inside towering pyramids and gilded tombs of ancient Egypt. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Birds of a Feather Flock Together’ — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Park Way, Uniontown. An eclectic exhibit from artists Pat Suhr, Craig Whitcomb and Jill Anton will be showcased. artisanbarn.org.

Exhibition Reception for Your Collection: Faculty Remix — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman. Studio art faculty collaborate by responding to works from the museum’s permanent collection.

Book Launch with Jiemei Lin — 1 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Children’s author Jiemei Lin will be on-hand to discuss her book, “Good Night, Zodiac Animals.”

Community Seed Swap — 1-3 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Bring seeds to share, find new varieties and mingle with the Pullman garden community. visit-pullman.com.

Songwriters Round — 6 p.m., One World Cafe, 522 S. Main St., Moscow. With Moscow and Spokane songwriters Bill LaVoie, Jacob Jones and Feral Anthem.

‘Sing Sing’ — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The indie drama features incarcerated men who find purpose by acting in a theater group. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘A Night at the Theater’ — 7 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Enjoy a free performance from Pullman High School choirs featuring several musical numbers. visit-pullman.com.

Cozy Drag Bingo — 7 p.m., Inland Oasis, 730 Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $20. Family-friendly set at 7:30, 18-plus set at 9 p.m.

Saturday Night Party — 10 p.m., Timber Bar and Grill, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Adults-only event, enjoy a variety of music with DJ Goldfinger.

Sunday

‘One Sky’ — 5 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, WSU Campus, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Compilation of several short fulldome films, each exploring the sky lore from various cultures, from ancient Greeks to Polynesians. The show will start with a tour of January night skies.

‘Blue Velvet’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The discovery of a severed ear leads a young man on an investigation of a nightclub singer. kenworthypac.square.site.