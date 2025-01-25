Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday
‘Aida’ — 9:30 a.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 adults, $15 students. An intricate tour inside towering pyramids and gilded tombs of ancient Egypt. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘Birds of a Feather Flock Together’ — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Park Way, Uniontown. An eclectic exhibit from artists Pat Suhr, Craig Whitcomb and Jill Anton will be showcased. artisanbarn.org.
Exhibition Reception for Your Collection: Faculty Remix — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman. Studio art faculty collaborate by responding to works from the museum’s permanent collection.
Book Launch with Jiemei Lin — 1 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Children’s author Jiemei Lin will be on-hand to discuss her book, “Good Night, Zodiac Animals.”
Community Seed Swap — 1-3 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Bring seeds to share, find new varieties and mingle with the Pullman garden community. visit-pullman.com.
Songwriters Round — 6 p.m., One World Cafe, 522 S. Main St., Moscow. With Moscow and Spokane songwriters Bill LaVoie, Jacob Jones and Feral Anthem.
‘Sing Sing’ — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The indie drama features incarcerated men who find purpose by acting in a theater group. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘A Night at the Theater’ — 7 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Enjoy a free performance from Pullman High School choirs featuring several musical numbers. visit-pullman.com.
Cozy Drag Bingo — 7 p.m., Inland Oasis, 730 Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $20. Family-friendly set at 7:30, 18-plus set at 9 p.m.
Saturday Night Party — 10 p.m., Timber Bar and Grill, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Adults-only event, enjoy a variety of music with DJ Goldfinger.
Sunday
‘Birds of a Feather Flock Together’ — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Park Way, Uniontown. An eclectic exhibit from artists Pat Suhr, Craig Whitcomb and Jill Anton will be showcased. artisanbarn.org.
‘Sing Sing’ — 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The indie drama features incarcerated men who find purpose by acting in a theater group. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘One Sky’ — 5 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, WSU Campus, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Compilation of several short fulldome films, each exploring the sky lore from various cultures, from ancient Greeks to Polynesians. The show will start with a tour of January night skies.
‘Blue Velvet’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The discovery of a severed ear leads a young man on an investigation of a nightclub singer. kenworthypac.square.site.
Monday
‘Trees of Ancestors’ — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax. Nancy Rothwell’s exhibit displays an acrylic collage using visual storytelling to depict close associations between strength and persistence of aged trees on the Palouse.
Bachelor Monday at The Lumberyard — 5-8 p.m., 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Weekly viewing of “The Bachelor.” Free popcorn, discounted appetizers and $5 glasses of wine.
Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Listen to local talent while enjoying a drink or bite. visit-pullman.com.
Tuesday
Exhibition Reception for Your Collection: Faculty Remix — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman. Studio art faculty collaborate by responding to works from the museum’s permanent collection.
‘Trees of Ancestors’ — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax. Nancy Rothwell’s exhibit displays an acrylic collage using visual storytelling to depict close associations between strength and persistence of aged trees on the Palouse.
‘The Wizard of Oz’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. The classic film follows a Kansas woman’s journey through unknown lands after being whisked away by a tornado. kenworthypac.square.site.
Trivia Night — 7-10 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Test your knowledge and compete to be the ultimate trivia buff. visit-pullman.com.
Team Trivia — 7-9 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Grab a drink or bite to eat while playing trivia with a group. visit-pullman.com.
Karaoke — 8 p.m., The Lumberyard, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Karaoke is planned every Tuesday.
Wednesday
‘Trees of Ancestors’ — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax. Nancy Rothwell’s exhibit displays an acrylic collage using visual storytelling to depict close associations between strength and persistence of aged trees on the Palouse.
“Becoming Braver Angels”: Depolarizing the United States — Noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow present an overview of the goals and opportunities offered by Braver Angels, a national organization with the mission to build a “house united.”
Game Night — 6 p.m., The Lumberyard, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Weekly game night, with Xbox, PlayStation, Uno, Monopoly, Connect 4, darts, pool, air hockey and more available. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own games.
Backcountry Film Festival — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12. Look back on 20 years of inspiring films and storytelling on the festival’s anniversary while supporting local organizations like Grassroots Groups, SnowSchool sites, recreation and university clubs. kenworthypac.square.site.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to briefs@dnews.com.