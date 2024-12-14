Honor yourself and loved ones this holiday season

This Thanksgiving, while millions gathered for the traditional four F’s — food, family, festivities and football — I found myself in a different space. The holiday season that began with Turkey Day has become less about consumerism and celebration, and more a period of peaceful pause and prayer.

You see, I lost my mom, Louise, on Thanksgiving Day in 2011 to multiple myeloma cancer; my older brother, Steve, on New Year’s in 2019 to the same disease; and my dad, Ron, during the Christmas season of 2020 to heart failure and degenerative Alzheimer’s. Their absences form a trifecta of loss that circles these cherished holidays — from the Thanksgiving table to the Christmas tree to the New Year’s champagne.

With time and tears, I’ve created a new snow globe way of viewing the holidays, by peering inside myself and what is around me to truly discover a stream of love, gratitude and joy for what was and is now.

Holiday season double-wrapped

The holiday season has always been my favorite time of year, as my excitement for life soars surrounded by the six-week explosion of holiday activities I enjoy, such as music, twinkling lights, gatherings, giving and going.

Now, in tandem, it also launches my personal cycle of remembrance for those family members (and close friends, too) who have passed who can’t join in these festivities but were central to making my life’s past holidays bright and merry.

Their influence and presence continue to have a glow over my holidays as I move through this special time of year with gratitude.

Creating meaningful ways of remembrance