More than a dozen vehicle broken into Tuesday in Pullman

The Pullman Police Department is investigating a series of car burglaries Tuesday night on Military Hill.

The local agency received 10 reports of more than a dozen vehicles being broken into. Police logs show the prowls took place on Dillon, Thomas and Robert streets, along with Ridgeline, Turner and Lamont drives.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said several items were stolen, including a Taurus 9mm handgun, vehicle registrations, credit cards and cash.

The police logs indicate most of the vehicles stolen from were unlocked.

Breshears would like to remind the public to park in well-lit and visible areas; to make sure the car is locked and windows are rolled up; and ensure valuables or personal items are removed from the vehicle or kept out of sight.