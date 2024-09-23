PHOTOS: Navigating a difficult course

Krosby, left, 4, sits on mom Ariel Johanson’s lap Tuesday as brother Konrad, center, 1, and grandmother Bobbie Ryder, executive director of the Downtown Pullman Association, help push the pair from behind with family friend Rowan, right, 2, through a wheelchair obstacle course at Pullman City Hall. The course was brought to the council chambers by the Disability Action Center to educate Pullman Public Works employees, city staff and the public on common barriers faced daily by people with disabilities in the community. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Jerid Hilderbrand, a firefighter paramedic with the Pullman Fire Department, races to the end of the wheelchair obstacle course as fellow firefighters time the event with a stopwatch Tuesday at Pullman City Hall. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Deb Peschel, Human Resources manager with the city of Pullman, works to open a door while on an incline in a wheelchair Tuesday as part of the wheelchair obstacle course brought by the Disability Action Center NW to Pullman City Hall. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Washington State University students Megan Wahlquist, left, and Isabelle Morris talk with Mark Leeper, right, executive director for the Disability Action Center NW, about possible modifications to the wheelchair obstacle course Tuesday at Pullman City Hall. This was the first outing for the course, which was designed and built by student engineers including Wahlquist last semester, and it will be transported to Moscow and Boise in the spring for additional educational events with the DAC. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Clayton Forsmann, left, city of Pullman Deputy Public Works Director, leans back in a wheelchair as he reaches the final barrier of the wheelchair obstacle course, a down ramp, Tuesday at Pullman City Hall. Disability Action Center NW outreach coordinator Vicki Leeper and executive director Mark Leeper, right, watch from across the room. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Disability Action Center NW outreach coordinator Vicki Leeper points out different barriers in the center’s wheelchair obstacle course to Pullman Public Works employees preparing to take on the challenge Tuesday at Pullman City Hall. These barriers, designed to emulate common barriers faced daily by people with disabilities, included high thresholds, opening a door on a slope, thick turf, overhanging shrubbery, and potholes and cracks in sidewalk surfaces. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News