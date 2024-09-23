Police arrest suspect in Spaulding Street tire slashing spree

Pullman Police have arrested the Spaulding Street tire slashing suspect after weeks-long investigation.

Benjamin Rinehart, 45, was arrested by officers Tuesday morning when a witness allegedly caught him on video during another round of tire slashings in the area.

He was charged with second-degree malicious mischief during an initial appearance Wednesday in Whitman County Superior Court afternoon. Superior Court Judge Gary Libey said the felony crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Multiple reports of tires being slashed have been made on Spaulding since December. Court documents show several rashes of tire slashings have affected at least a dozen vehicles and amounted to nearly $1,000 in damages.