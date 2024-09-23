Sections
Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

Port of Whitman County commissions expect balanced budget next year

Officials approve projects spending, income for 2025

Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

The Port of Whitman County has released its 2025 budget.

Commissioners approved the budget after a discussion and public hearing Thursday, according to a news release.

The budget outlines the local government agency’s expected revenues from its leasing and tax levy, along with expenditures for operations, debt service and capital investments across the region.

The port anticipates a balanced budget next year, with $19.92 million in resources including operating revenues, tax receipts, grants, debt proceedings, non-operating receipts and reserves. It also expects $19.92 million in total uses and reserves, like expenses for operations, administration, non-operating costs, capital investments, debt and operating reserves.

The total tax levy in 2025 is expected to be $1.42 million, which includes new construction. A home with a median value of $410,000 in the port’s countywide district averages $98.73 in taxes annually. Tax dollars will be used to fund capital projects.

The port expects to invest almost $15 million in projects to improve high-speed internet access across the county, improve the Port of Whitman Business Air Center and further its pursuit of a Technology Transfer and Commercialization Scaling Facility in Pullman.

The agency plans to invest funds in the development of its newly acquired property near Tekoa, to develop for industrial tenants and consider additional property acquisitions in the area.

The port is also servicing debt for infrastructure projects like fire flow at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, rail at the ports of Wilma and Central Ferry, broadband and road improvements at the Port of Wilma.

More information about the port’s 2025 budget can be found at portwhitman.com/port-planning.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

