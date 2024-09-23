Port of Whitman County commissions expect balanced budget next year

The Port of Whitman County has released its 2025 budget.

Commissioners approved the budget after a discussion and public hearing Thursday, according to a news release.

The budget outlines the local government agency’s expected revenues from its leasing and tax levy, along with expenditures for operations, debt service and capital investments across the region.

The port anticipates a balanced budget next year, with $19.92 million in resources including operating revenues, tax receipts, grants, debt proceedings, non-operating receipts and reserves. It also expects $19.92 million in total uses and reserves, like expenses for operations, administration, non-operating costs, capital investments, debt and operating reserves.

The total tax levy in 2025 is expected to be $1.42 million, which includes new construction. A home with a median value of $410,000 in the port’s countywide district averages $98.73 in taxes annually. Tax dollars will be used to fund capital projects.