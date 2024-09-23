Public Records

8:54 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Albion Drive.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Thursday in Pullman.

Harassment was reported twice Thursday in Pullman.

Two noise complaints were made Thursday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

5:11 p.m. — An injury crash was reported in Pullman.

7:52 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported in Pullman.

8:33 p.m. — A patient who fell was transported to the hospital from the 1200 block of North Fairway Road.

10:54 p.m. — Rape was reported in Pullman.

Thursday

9:17 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.

8:30 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1600 block of Olympia Avenue.

Friday

12 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on Nob Hill Street in St. John.

5:29 p.m. — A walker was stolen from Broadway Street in St. John.

Thursday

9:46 a.m. — Threats were made on Eighth Street in Rosalia.

Deputies responded to two reports of trespassing Thursday in Whitman County.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

10:33 a.m. — A male was reportedly screaming racial slurs outside La Casa Lopez.

11:56 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Lieuallen Street.

6:27 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle crash was reported on College Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Thursday

2:41 a.m. — A vehicle failed to yield during a traffic stop and crashed into a residence on the 1000 block of East First Street.

7:12 p.m. — Police arrested a male following a reported assault at Slice Pizza.

Friday

1:59 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of West A Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:40 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.

Thursday

5:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Park Avenue and Idaho Highway 3.