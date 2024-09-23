Public Records

WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriage Licenses
Oct. 28
Joseph Michael-Schultz Foster, 21, and Maeve Elizabeth Rucker, 21, both of Pullman.
Oct. 29
Luke Edward Morris, 46, and Erin Michelle Bailey, 31, both of Endicott.
Oct. 30
Iuka Valpecula Darling, 27, of Pullman, and Kaylyn Selene Alexis Bast, 26, of Vancouver, Wash.
Oct. 31
Justin Scott Ball, 43, and Atticus Lebaron Higgins, 26, both of Albion.
Aiden Vincent McKinney, 33, and Georgina Marielle Ramos Avalos, 25, both of Pullman.
Wednesday
Sheridan Arthur Shaffer, 29, and Tiffany Katia Grote, 34, both of Pullman.
Johnathan Lee Owens, 31, of Moscow, and Tabitha Jeanine Ries, 36, of Garfield.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Nov. 1
Forrest Andrew Dalbec, 30, of Superior, Wis., and Mackenna Sierra Kaufer, 22, of St. Paul, Minn.
Monday
Jake Reed Winters Randall, 27, and Emma Catherine Ressegue, 25, both of Moscow
Dustin Ernest Worthington, 38, and Shanna Catherine Crayne, 28, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Michael Dalton Wagner, 32, and Amanda Marie Elizabeth Stueber, 28, both of Moscow
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:17 a.m. — A debit card was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
4:42 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
5:12 p.m. — A three-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.
6:26 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on the 600 block of Terre View Drive.
8:42 p.m. — Officers responded to a vehicle prowl on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
11:08 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Oak Street.
Two crashes with unknown injuries were reported Wednesday in Pullman.
Thursday
2:04 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Thursday
5:45 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
9:42 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of State Street.
8:54 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Albion Drive.
Two noninjury collisions were reported Thursday in Pullman.
Harassment was reported twice Thursday in Pullman.
Two noise complaints were made Thursday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
5:11 p.m. — An injury crash was reported in Pullman.
7:52 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported in Pullman.
8:33 p.m. — A patient who fell was transported to the hospital from the 1200 block of North Fairway Road.
10:54 p.m. — Rape was reported in Pullman.
Thursday
9:17 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.
8:30 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1600 block of Olympia Avenue.
Friday
12 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on Nob Hill Street in St. John.
5:29 p.m. — A walker was stolen from Broadway Street in St. John.
Thursday
9:46 a.m. — Threats were made on Eighth Street in Rosalia.
Deputies responded to two reports of trespassing Thursday in Whitman County.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:33 a.m. — A male was reportedly screaming racial slurs outside La Casa Lopez.
11:56 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Lieuallen Street.
6:27 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle crash was reported on College Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Thursday
2:41 a.m. — A vehicle failed to yield during a traffic stop and crashed into a residence on the 1000 block of East First Street.
7:12 p.m. — Police arrested a male following a reported assault at Slice Pizza.
Friday
1:59 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:40 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.
Thursday
5:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Park Avenue and Idaho Highway 3.