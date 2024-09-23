Public Records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Nov. 8
Jaxon Davis Crook, 43, and Kasey Jean Kampster, 47, both of Onaway
Janet Rouse, 66, and Douglas Elvin Comstock, 81, both of Moscow
Benjamin Mark Ting, 27, and Tiana Kuuwehialoha Pridgen, 27, both of Moscow
Thursday
Keenan Manuel Girocco, 24, of Sacramento, and Morgan Rose Alexander, 19, of Longview, Wash.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Tuesday
Kaylin Nicole Woods, 23, and Allison Nich Harlow-Tarwater, 23, both of Albion
Wednesday
Nathaniel Adrian Finley, 30, and Jordan Elizabeth Grissop, 27, both of Lacrosse
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
4:21 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of Deane Street.
4:41 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Bishop Boulevard.
5:01 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
9:51 p.m. — Police arrested a juvenile for suspicion of theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:21 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 500 block of Benewah Street.
Harassment was reported twice Wednesday in Pullman.
Thursday
5:41 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries was reported on Stadium Way.
6:27 p.m. — Officers arrested two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
Fraud was reported four times Thursday in Pullman.
Two noise complaints were reported Thursday in Pullman.
Two non-injury collisions were reported Thursday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
4:50 p.m. — A noninjury scooter versus vehicle crash was reported in Pullman.
Friday
12:05 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:50 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Colfax.
11:33 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man on a felony warrant on Main Street in Colfax.
Harassment was reported twice Wednesdsay in Whitman County.
Thursday
2:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 57-year-old man on a warrant on Mill Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
3:11 p.m. — A male was reportedly having a mental breakdown on Levick Street.
4:21 p.m. — A car crash was reported on Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.
9:13 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of Johnson Street.
Thursday
11:01 a.m. — A theft was reported at Big Smoke.
11:01 a.m. — Road rage was reported on Jackson and Sixth streets.
1:18 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
2:39 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
5:16 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Fifth and Main streets.
5:33 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Perimeter Drive and Pullman Road.
5:52 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported at the Stinker Station.
6:46 p.m. — A possible chimney fire was reported on the 900 block of East A Street.
9:06 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Sixth Street and Perimeter Drive.