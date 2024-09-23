Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Nov. 8

Jaxon Davis Crook, 43, and Kasey Jean Kampster, 47, both of Onaway

Janet Rouse, 66, and Douglas Elvin Comstock, 81, both of Moscow

Benjamin Mark Ting, 27, and Tiana Kuuwehialoha Pridgen, 27, both of Moscow

Thursday

Keenan Manuel Girocco, 24, of Sacramento, and Morgan Rose Alexander, 19, of Longview, Wash.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Tuesday

Kaylin Nicole Woods, 23, and Allison Nich Harlow-Tarwater, 23, both of Albion

Wednesday

Nathaniel Adrian Finley, 30, and Jordan Elizabeth Grissop, 27, both of Lacrosse

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

4:21 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of Deane Street.

4:41 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Bishop Boulevard.

5:01 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

9:51 p.m. — Police arrested a juvenile for suspicion of theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

11:21 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 500 block of Benewah Street.

Harassment was reported twice Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

5:41 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries was reported on Stadium Way.

6:27 p.m. — Officers arrested two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

Fraud was reported four times Thursday in Pullman.

Two noise complaints were reported Thursday in Pullman.