Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

4:57 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 200 block of Timothy Street.

6:25 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Hall Drive.

8:54 p.m. — Officers arrested a 38-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of Stadium Way.

Thursday

12:29 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of College Avenue.

3:21 a.m. — An outside fire was reported on the 300 block of Olsen Street.

11:37 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 300 block of Stadium Way.

2:17 p.m. — Officers arrested a 37-year-old man on several warrants on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.

3:58 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1800 block of Lamont Drive.

5:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

9:32 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

11:21 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for stalking on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:35 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries during a crash on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.

5:18 p.m. — Threats were made on Third Street in Garfield.

11:34 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Thorn Street in Colfax.

Thursday