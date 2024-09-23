Sections
Local NewsDecember 14, 2024

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

4:57 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 200 block of Timothy Street.

6:25 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Hall Drive.

8:54 p.m. — Officers arrested a 38-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of Stadium Way.

Thursday

12:29 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of College Avenue.

3:21 a.m. — An outside fire was reported on the 300 block of Olsen Street.

11:37 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 300 block of Stadium Way.

2:17 p.m. — Officers arrested a 37-year-old man on several warrants on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.

3:58 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1800 block of Lamont Drive.

5:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

9:32 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

11:21 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for stalking on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:35 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries during a crash on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.

5:18 p.m. — Threats were made on Third Street in Garfield.

11:34 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Thorn Street in Colfax.

Thursday

12:40 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 45-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and knowingly possessing a controlled substance on Standard Street in Albion.

4:29 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Jordan Knott Road in Endicott.

6:27 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Main Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:45 a.m. — A vehicle break-in was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.

1:39 p.m. — An iPod was reported stolen from the Wallace Complex on Sixth Street.

5 p.m. — A theft was reported at Rosauers.

11:41 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male hitting a female on the 300 block of East Third Street but were unable to locate the individuals.

Thursday

8:56 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Baker streets.

9:01 a.m. — A fence was reported damaged on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.

2:22 p.m. — A moose and its calf were spotted on the 1500 block of Borah Avenue.

Friday

5:16 a.m. — A noninjury car wreck was reported on Old Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

5:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Idaho Highway 6.

Thursday

12:08 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Freeze Road.

