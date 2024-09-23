Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
4:57 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 200 block of Timothy Street.
6:25 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Hall Drive.
8:54 p.m. — Officers arrested a 38-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of Stadium Way.
Thursday
12:29 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of College Avenue.
3:21 a.m. — An outside fire was reported on the 300 block of Olsen Street.
11:37 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 300 block of Stadium Way.
2:17 p.m. — Officers arrested a 37-year-old man on several warrants on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
3:58 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1800 block of Lamont Drive.
5:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
9:32 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:21 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for stalking on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:35 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries during a crash on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.
5:18 p.m. — Threats were made on Third Street in Garfield.
11:34 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Thorn Street in Colfax.
Thursday
12:40 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 45-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and knowingly possessing a controlled substance on Standard Street in Albion.
4:29 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Jordan Knott Road in Endicott.
6:27 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:45 a.m. — A vehicle break-in was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
1:39 p.m. — An iPod was reported stolen from the Wallace Complex on Sixth Street.
5 p.m. — A theft was reported at Rosauers.
11:41 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male hitting a female on the 300 block of East Third Street but were unable to locate the individuals.
Thursday
8:56 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Baker streets.
9:01 a.m. — A fence was reported damaged on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.
2:22 p.m. — A moose and its calf were spotted on the 1500 block of Borah Avenue.
Friday
5:16 a.m. — A noninjury car wreck was reported on Old Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Idaho Highway 6.
Thursday
12:08 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Freeze Road.