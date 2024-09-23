Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 900 block of Main Street.

9:01 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Carpi Court.

12:18 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Pullman.

8:37 p.m. — Officers arrested a 34-year-old man for alleged first-degree theft and harassment, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on the 600 block of Terre View Drive.

Three noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.

Police responded to two reports of threats made Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

8:29 a.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man on a warrant on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.

12:31 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

5:29 p.m. — A kitchen fire was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.

5:48 p.m. — Police arrested a 56-year-old man for suspicion of stalking and residential burglary on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.

6:06 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 700 block of Guy Street.

8:12 p.m. — Threats were made on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.

8:20 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of Main Street.

Three fraudulent reports were made Saturday in Pullman.

Three noise complaints were made Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

2:40 a.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 1900 block of Arcadia Drive.

2:17 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 900 block of B Street.

Monday

2:36 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

4:19 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1500 block of Bella Vista Drive.

8:24 p.m. — A 45-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of harassment and possessing a weapon apparently capable of producing harm on the 200 block of Clay Court.

Fraud was reported twice Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

2:08 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.

1:42 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.

5:11 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.

6:10 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1100 block of Latah Street.

10:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

2:51 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.

Tuesday

9:56 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Spokane Street.

Wednesday

6:56 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

4:31 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Woodworth Street in Uniontown.

6:54 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

12:12 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.

3:12 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Jordan Knott Road in Endicott.

Saturday

1:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly violating a court order on Mill Street in Colfax.