Local NewsDecember 19, 2024

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 900 block of Main Street.

9:01 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Carpi Court.

12:18 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Pullman.

8:37 p.m. — Officers arrested a 34-year-old man for alleged first-degree theft and harassment, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on the 600 block of Terre View Drive.

Three noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.

Police responded to two reports of threats made Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

8:29 a.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man on a warrant on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.

12:31 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

5:29 p.m. — A kitchen fire was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.

5:48 p.m. — Police arrested a 56-year-old man for suspicion of stalking and residential burglary on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.

6:06 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 700 block of Guy Street.

8:12 p.m. — Threats were made on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.

8:20 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of Main Street.

Three fraudulent reports were made Saturday in Pullman.

Three noise complaints were made Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

2:40 a.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 1900 block of Arcadia Drive.

2:17 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 900 block of B Street.

Monday

2:36 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

4:19 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1500 block of Bella Vista Drive.

8:24 p.m. — A 45-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of harassment and possessing a weapon apparently capable of producing harm on the 200 block of Clay Court.

Fraud was reported twice Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

2:08 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.

1:42 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.

5:11 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.

6:10 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1100 block of Latah Street.

10:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

2:51 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.

Tuesday

9:56 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Spokane Street.

Wednesday

6:56 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

4:31 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Woodworth Street in Uniontown.

6:54 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

12:12 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.

3:12 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Jordan Knott Road in Endicott.

Saturday

1:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly violating a court order on Mill Street in Colfax.

8:52 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Hill Street in Endicott.

1:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on Hill Street in Endicott.

Sunday

12:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.

Two noninjury crashes were reported in Whitman County Sunday.

Monday

5:04 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation on James Street in Colfax.

8:04 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on Eighth Street in Colfax.

Tuesday

1:30 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.

10:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on Alkali Street in Endicott.

10:43 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Dean Street in Endicott.

3:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man on a warrant on Harrison Street in Colfax.

3:26 p.m. — A 71-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.

4:02 p.m. — A 76-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Front Street in St. John.

4:47 p.m. — A semitruck crash was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Tuesday in Whitman County.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

6:30 a.m. — Police heard a complaint of a car crash possibly involving an intoxicated male on Third and Line streets.

8:02 a.m. — Car tires were slashed overnight on the 100 block of Lilly Street.

10:35 p.m. — A fight was reported outside Neat Whiskey Bar on Main Street.

10:45 p.m. — Stinker Station requested to trespass a person because they were reportedly threatening the staff, being inappropriate to the female staff and shoplifting.

Seven car collisions were reported Friday in Moscow.

Saturday

5:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Camas Village.

8:43 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Theophilus Tower.

Sunday

2:06 p.m. — A person reportedly threw a punch at a male following a fender bender at Auto Zone.

5:34 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of North Adams Street.

7:45 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Levick Street.

12:30 p.m. — Drugs were reported at Monarch Hotel.

Monday

8:38 a.m. — A female reportedly kicked the glass door to The Laundry Room on Third Street and broke it.

9:06 a.m. — A driver reported that a man blocked his vehicle on D Street, got out of his car and started doing push-ups.

5:33 p.m. — A vehicle struck a pole at Starbucks.

11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a combative inmate in Latah County Jail with glass shards.

Tuesday

7:50 a.m. — A physical altercation was reported on the 1400 block of East D Street.

9:15 a.m. — Property damage was reported on the 600 block of South Line Street.

2:53 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

5:08 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

7:35 p.m. — Public urination was reported on the 900 block of East F Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

5:45 p.m. — A theft was reported at Camps Canyon Road in Troy.

Monday

7:53 p.m. — Drugs were reported at Latah County Jail.

