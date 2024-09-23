Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 900 block of Main Street.
9:01 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Carpi Court.
12:18 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Pullman.
8:37 p.m. — Officers arrested a 34-year-old man for alleged first-degree theft and harassment, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on the 600 block of Terre View Drive.
Three noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.
Police responded to two reports of threats made Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
8:29 a.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man on a warrant on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
12:31 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
5:29 p.m. — A kitchen fire was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.
5:48 p.m. — Police arrested a 56-year-old man for suspicion of stalking and residential burglary on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
6:06 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 700 block of Guy Street.
8:12 p.m. — Threats were made on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
8:20 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of Main Street.
Three fraudulent reports were made Saturday in Pullman.
Three noise complaints were made Saturday in Pullman.
Sunday
2:40 a.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 1900 block of Arcadia Drive.
2:17 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 900 block of B Street.
Monday
2:36 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
4:19 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1500 block of Bella Vista Drive.
8:24 p.m. — A 45-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of harassment and possessing a weapon apparently capable of producing harm on the 200 block of Clay Court.
Fraud was reported twice Monday in Pullman.
Tuesday
2:08 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
1:42 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
5:11 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.
6:10 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1100 block of Latah Street.
10:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
2:51 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
Tuesday
9:56 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Spokane Street.
Wednesday
6:56 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:31 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Woodworth Street in Uniontown.
6:54 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
12:12 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.
3:12 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Jordan Knott Road in Endicott.
Saturday
1:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly violating a court order on Mill Street in Colfax.
8:52 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Hill Street in Endicott.
1:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on Hill Street in Endicott.
Sunday
12:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
Two noninjury crashes were reported in Whitman County Sunday.
Monday
5:04 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation on James Street in Colfax.
8:04 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on Eighth Street in Colfax.
Tuesday
1:30 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
10:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on Alkali Street in Endicott.
10:43 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Dean Street in Endicott.
3:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man on a warrant on Harrison Street in Colfax.
3:26 p.m. — A 71-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
4:02 p.m. — A 76-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Front Street in St. John.
4:47 p.m. — A semitruck crash was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.
Two noninjury collisions were reported Tuesday in Whitman County.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:30 a.m. — Police heard a complaint of a car crash possibly involving an intoxicated male on Third and Line streets.
8:02 a.m. — Car tires were slashed overnight on the 100 block of Lilly Street.
10:35 p.m. — A fight was reported outside Neat Whiskey Bar on Main Street.
10:45 p.m. — Stinker Station requested to trespass a person because they were reportedly threatening the staff, being inappropriate to the female staff and shoplifting.
Seven car collisions were reported Friday in Moscow.
Saturday
5:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Camas Village.
8:43 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Theophilus Tower.
Sunday
2:06 p.m. — A person reportedly threw a punch at a male following a fender bender at Auto Zone.
5:34 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of North Adams Street.
7:45 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Levick Street.
12:30 p.m. — Drugs were reported at Monarch Hotel.
Monday
8:38 a.m. — A female reportedly kicked the glass door to The Laundry Room on Third Street and broke it.
9:06 a.m. — A driver reported that a man blocked his vehicle on D Street, got out of his car and started doing push-ups.
5:33 p.m. — A vehicle struck a pole at Starbucks.
11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a combative inmate in Latah County Jail with glass shards.
Tuesday
7:50 a.m. — A physical altercation was reported on the 1400 block of East D Street.
9:15 a.m. — Property damage was reported on the 600 block of South Line Street.
2:53 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
5:08 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
7:35 p.m. — Public urination was reported on the 900 block of East F Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:45 p.m. — A theft was reported at Camps Canyon Road in Troy.
Monday
7:53 p.m. — Drugs were reported at Latah County Jail.