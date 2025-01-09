Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 9, 2025

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

2:28 p.m. — Police cited a 21-year-old subject for suspicion of theft at Walmart.

4:15 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old female for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 900 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.

5:25 p.m. — A tire was slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.

Saturday

3:11 p.m. — Police cited a 65-year-old woman for suspicion of theft at Walmart.

6:40 p.m. — Seizures were reported on the 400 block of Northwest Thomas Street.

9:15 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.

Sunday

4:01 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

6:02 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

Monday

7:59 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.

4:48 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Tuesday

8:03 a.m. — An assault was reported on Northwest Greyhound Way.

9:07 a.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree malicious mischief on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street. Witnesses told police they have video evidence of him allegedly slashing tires in the area.

9:21 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.

1:05 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

1:21 p.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

10:02 p.m. — Police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly driving with a suspended license and on a warrant on the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street.

Three reports of tires being slashed were made Tuesday on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

4:30 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Wednesday

1:05 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

7:11 p.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Airport Drive in Pullman.

Saturday

4:03 a.m. — A cardiac arrest was reported on Pine Street in Farmington.

10:48 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.

10:54 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Hillcrest Street in Colfax.

11:34 p.m. — Police arrested a 53-year-old Clarkston man on a warrant on North Main Street in Colfax.

Sunday

7:05 p.m. — An overdose was reported on Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.

7:46 p.m. — A suicide was reported on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.

Monday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

3:22 p.m. — An attempted break-in was reported at Red Brick Cafe in Rosalia.

11:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested a subject on a warrant on State Route 270 in Pullman.

Tuesday

5:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Saturday

6 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of West A Street.

8:55 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on White Avenue and Blaine Street.

8:01 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

Sunday

4:13 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Troy Road and Jefferson Street.

2:42 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

7:36 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI at Taco Bell.

9:44 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at Walmart.

11:25 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at the 200 block of Southview Avenue.

Monday

8:58 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 800 block of Bitterroot Street.

9:03 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck three plum trees on the 900 block of East Sixth Street and left.

11:05 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male yelling at cars at Carpet Mill.

6:41 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on Jefferson and East Sixth streets.

7:38 p.m. — A dumpster fire was reported in the alley between Second and Third streets.

Tuesday

1:07 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession on Homestead Place and Polk Street.

Tuesday

3:58 a.m. — A male was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of abnormal behavior on the 300 block of South Van Buren Street.

2:17 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 200 block of South Mountain View Road.

7:18 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:49 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on U.S. Highway 95 and Foothill Road.

Saturday

8:57 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Angus Lane in Princeton.

Sunday

6:25 a.m. — A crash with injuries was reported on Orchard Loop in Troy.

1:11 p.m. — A physical altercation was reported on Linderman Road in Troy.

Monday

3:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95.

Tuesday

9:59 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fifth Street in Troy.

11:59 p.m. — A theft was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.

3:50 p.m. — A crash was reported on Schneider Road in Potlatch.

Related
Local NewsJan. 9
Local business hopes to help one lucky guy find love
Local NewsJan. 9
Voter initiatives again a hot topic in Idaho
Local NewsJan. 9
The Cherrylane Chicken Chronicles
Local NewsJan. 9
Moscow march scheduled next weekend
Related
Representative Heather Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
Local NewsJan. 9
Representative Heather Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
UI women’s center holds celebration before closure
Local NewsJan. 9
UI women’s center holds celebration before closure
Moscow Fire sees record number of calls
Local NewsJan. 9
Moscow Fire sees record number of calls
Wash. issues kill order for Columbia wolf pack
Local NewsJan. 9
Wash. issues kill order for Columbia wolf pack
Pullman experiences water service outages and road closures due to water main break
Local NewsJan. 9
Pullman experiences water service outages and road closures due to water main break
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Local NewsJan. 9
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Committee quickly salutes BSU forfeit
Local NewsJan. 9
Committee quickly salutes BSU forfeit
Police arrest suspect in Spaulding Street tire slashing spree
Local NewsJan. 9
Police arrest suspect in Spaulding Street tire slashing spree
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy