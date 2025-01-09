Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

2:28 p.m. — Police cited a 21-year-old subject for suspicion of theft at Walmart.

4:15 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old female for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 900 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.

5:25 p.m. — A tire was slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.

Saturday

3:11 p.m. — Police cited a 65-year-old woman for suspicion of theft at Walmart.

6:40 p.m. — Seizures were reported on the 400 block of Northwest Thomas Street.

9:15 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.

Sunday

4:01 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

6:02 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

Monday

7:59 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.

4:48 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Tuesday

8:03 a.m. — An assault was reported on Northwest Greyhound Way.

9:07 a.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree malicious mischief on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street. Witnesses told police they have video evidence of him allegedly slashing tires in the area.

9:21 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.

1:05 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

1:21 p.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

10:02 p.m. — Police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly driving with a suspended license and on a warrant on the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street.

Three reports of tires being slashed were made Tuesday on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

4:30 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Wednesday

1:05 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

7:11 p.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Airport Drive in Pullman.

Saturday

4:03 a.m. — A cardiac arrest was reported on Pine Street in Farmington.

10:48 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.

10:54 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Hillcrest Street in Colfax.

11:34 p.m. — Police arrested a 53-year-old Clarkston man on a warrant on North Main Street in Colfax.

Sunday

7:05 p.m. — An overdose was reported on Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.

7:46 p.m. — A suicide was reported on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.

Monday