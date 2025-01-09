Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
2:28 p.m. — Police cited a 21-year-old subject for suspicion of theft at Walmart.
4:15 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old female for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 900 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
5:25 p.m. — A tire was slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
Saturday
3:11 p.m. — Police cited a 65-year-old woman for suspicion of theft at Walmart.
6:40 p.m. — Seizures were reported on the 400 block of Northwest Thomas Street.
9:15 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
Sunday
4:01 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
6:02 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
Monday
7:59 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
4:48 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Tuesday
8:03 a.m. — An assault was reported on Northwest Greyhound Way.
9:07 a.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree malicious mischief on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street. Witnesses told police they have video evidence of him allegedly slashing tires in the area.
9:21 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.
1:05 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
1:21 p.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:02 p.m. — Police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly driving with a suspended license and on a warrant on the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street.
Three reports of tires being slashed were made Tuesday on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
4:30 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Wednesday
1:05 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:11 p.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Airport Drive in Pullman.
Saturday
4:03 a.m. — A cardiac arrest was reported on Pine Street in Farmington.
10:48 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.
10:54 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Hillcrest Street in Colfax.
11:34 p.m. — Police arrested a 53-year-old Clarkston man on a warrant on North Main Street in Colfax.
Sunday
7:05 p.m. — An overdose was reported on Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.
7:46 p.m. — A suicide was reported on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.
Monday
3:22 p.m. — An attempted break-in was reported at Red Brick Cafe in Rosalia.
11:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested a subject on a warrant on State Route 270 in Pullman.
Tuesday
5:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Saturday
6 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of West A Street.
8:55 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on White Avenue and Blaine Street.
8:01 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
Sunday
4:13 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Troy Road and Jefferson Street.
2:42 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
7:36 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI at Taco Bell.
9:44 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at Walmart.
11:25 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
Monday
8:58 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 800 block of Bitterroot Street.
9:03 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck three plum trees on the 900 block of East Sixth Street and left.
11:05 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male yelling at cars at Carpet Mill.
6:41 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on Jefferson and East Sixth streets.
7:38 p.m. — A dumpster fire was reported in the alley between Second and Third streets.
Tuesday
1:07 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession on Homestead Place and Polk Street.
Tuesday
3:58 a.m. — A male was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of abnormal behavior on the 300 block of South Van Buren Street.
2:17 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 200 block of South Mountain View Road.
7:18 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:49 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on U.S. Highway 95 and Foothill Road.
Saturday
8:57 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Angus Lane in Princeton.
Sunday
6:25 a.m. — A crash with injuries was reported on Orchard Loop in Troy.
1:11 p.m. — A physical altercation was reported on Linderman Road in Troy.
Monday
3:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95.
Tuesday
9:59 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fifth Street in Troy.
11:59 p.m. — A theft was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.
3:50 p.m. — A crash was reported on Schneider Road in Potlatch.