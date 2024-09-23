Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

6:16 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after a domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Viento Drive.

7:01 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

8:31 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

11 a.m. — Mail theft was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

11:10 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.

12:53 p.m. — An injury vehicle versus electric scooter crash was reported on East Spring Street.

2:23 p.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Northwest Robert Street.

7:18 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

10:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Three noninjury crashes were reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

2:20 a.m. — A man was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order and stalking on the 300 block of Northwest Dillon Street.

3:33 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for suspicion of first-degree burglary and three counts of fourth-degree assault on the 500 block of Howard Street.

11:01 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of California Street.

12:05 p.m. — Police arrested a juvenile for alleged fourth-degree assault during a domestic dispute reported on Northeast Terre View Drive.

1:34 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 400 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

1:52 p.m. — A 76-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of two counts having a loaded pistol in a vehicle without a permit and three counts possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

2:52 p.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on Northeast Oak Street. Officers determined it may be related to a previous rash of tire slashings in the area.

2:53 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

3:18 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Main Street.

Four noise complaints and a fireworks complaint were made Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

2:33 a.m. — A DUI arrest was made on Northeast B Street.

Two noise complaints were made Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

3:52 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

3:56 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Northwest Bryant Street.

3:57 p.m. — Threats were made on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.

8:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Fraud was reported twice Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

7:54 a.m. — Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle blocking crash on Northwest State Street.

10:31 a.m. — Drugs were reported in Pullman.

11:58 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of Northwest Deane Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

1:15 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

11:06 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.

Sunday

2:40 a.m. — A patient experiencing chest pain was taken to the hospital from the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:49 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on D Street in Endicott.