Local NewsJanuary 16, 2025

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

6:16 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after a domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Viento Drive.

7:01 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

8:31 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

11 a.m. — Mail theft was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

11:10 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.

12:53 p.m. — An injury vehicle versus electric scooter crash was reported on East Spring Street.

2:23 p.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Northwest Robert Street.

7:18 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

10:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Three noninjury crashes were reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

2:20 a.m. — A man was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order and stalking on the 300 block of Northwest Dillon Street.

3:33 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for suspicion of first-degree burglary and three counts of fourth-degree assault on the 500 block of Howard Street.

11:01 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of California Street.

12:05 p.m. — Police arrested a juvenile for alleged fourth-degree assault during a domestic dispute reported on Northeast Terre View Drive.

1:34 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 400 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

1:52 p.m. — A 76-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of two counts having a loaded pistol in a vehicle without a permit and three counts possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

2:52 p.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on Northeast Oak Street. Officers determined it may be related to a previous rash of tire slashings in the area.

2:53 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

3:18 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Main Street.

Four noise complaints and a fireworks complaint were made Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

2:33 a.m. — A DUI arrest was made on Northeast B Street.

Two noise complaints were made Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

3:52 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

3:56 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Northwest Bryant Street.

3:57 p.m. — Threats were made on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.

8:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Fraud was reported twice Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

7:54 a.m. — Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle blocking crash on Northwest State Street.

10:31 a.m. — Drugs were reported in Pullman.

11:58 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of Northwest Deane Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

1:15 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

11:06 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.

Sunday

2:40 a.m. — A patient experiencing chest pain was taken to the hospital from the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:49 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on D Street in Endicott.

2:58 a.m. — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI, second-degree driving with a suspended license and introduction of contraband into a controlled facility on Green Hollow Road in Colfax.

11:11 p.m. — Deputies performed a DUI arrest on Washington State Route 26 in Colfax.

Saturday

3:56 p.m. — Theft was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.

5:45 p.m. A noninjury crash was reported on Armstrong Road in Pullman.

Harassment was reported twice Saturday in Colfax.

Sunday

1:45 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Merman Drive in Pullman.

Monday

1:50 p.m. — Harassment was reported on North Mill Street in Colfax.

5:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Lake Street in Colfax.

5:48 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Pullman.

6:52 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on First Street in Thornton

10:25 p.m. — Threats were made on East Woodworth Street in Uniontown.

Tuesday

12:02 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen tools, and a 28-year-old man for suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen tools and dangerous weapons on East James Street in Colfax.

9:43 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Canyon Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

1:25 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of East Seventh Street.

1:44 p.m. — A storage unit was reportedly burglarized on South Main Street.

2:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Taylor Avenue.

4:51 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 700 block of West A Street.

6:38 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at Seasons Public House on Pullman Road.

Saturday

6:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on West A Street.

Sunday

1:29 a.m. — Police arrested a driver for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Southview Avenue.

1:22 p.m. — A car windshield was smashed on Ash and Sixth streets.

Monday

10:48 p.m. — Police arrested a driver on Hayes and D streets for suspicion of DUI.

Seven noninjury crashes were reported Monday in Moscow.

Tuesday

9:47 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 800 block of Rayburn Street.

9:51 p.m. — A warrant arrest was made on Taylor Avenue and Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

1:33 p.m. — A theft was reported on Alder Street in Bovill.

There were four reports of vehicles sliding off the roadway in Latah County.

Saturday

10:15 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Kinman Lane in Princeton.

Sunday

3:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.

Monday

5:43 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Idaho Street in Deary.

Tuesday

6:41 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Steakhouse Hill.

