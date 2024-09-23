Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:16 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after a domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Viento Drive.
7:01 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
8:31 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
11 a.m. — Mail theft was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
11:10 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
12:53 p.m. — An injury vehicle versus electric scooter crash was reported on East Spring Street.
2:23 p.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Northwest Robert Street.
7:18 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
10:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Three noninjury crashes were reported Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
2:20 a.m. — A man was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order and stalking on the 300 block of Northwest Dillon Street.
3:33 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for suspicion of first-degree burglary and three counts of fourth-degree assault on the 500 block of Howard Street.
11:01 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of California Street.
12:05 p.m. — Police arrested a juvenile for alleged fourth-degree assault during a domestic dispute reported on Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:34 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 400 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
1:52 p.m. — A 76-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of two counts having a loaded pistol in a vehicle without a permit and three counts possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
2:52 p.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on Northeast Oak Street. Officers determined it may be related to a previous rash of tire slashings in the area.
2:53 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:18 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Main Street.
Four noise complaints and a fireworks complaint were made Saturday in Pullman.
Sunday
2:33 a.m. — A DUI arrest was made on Northeast B Street.
Two noise complaints were made Sunday in Pullman.
Monday
3:52 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
3:56 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Northwest Bryant Street.
3:57 p.m. — Threats were made on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
8:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Fraud was reported twice Monday in Pullman.
Tuesday
7:54 a.m. — Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle blocking crash on Northwest State Street.
10:31 a.m. — Drugs were reported in Pullman.
11:58 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of Northwest Deane Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
1:15 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
11:06 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
Sunday
2:40 a.m. — A patient experiencing chest pain was taken to the hospital from the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:49 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on D Street in Endicott.
2:58 a.m. — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI, second-degree driving with a suspended license and introduction of contraband into a controlled facility on Green Hollow Road in Colfax.
11:11 p.m. — Deputies performed a DUI arrest on Washington State Route 26 in Colfax.
Saturday
3:56 p.m. — Theft was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.
5:45 p.m. A noninjury crash was reported on Armstrong Road in Pullman.
Harassment was reported twice Saturday in Colfax.
Sunday
1:45 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Merman Drive in Pullman.
Monday
1:50 p.m. — Harassment was reported on North Mill Street in Colfax.
5:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Lake Street in Colfax.
5:48 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Pullman.
6:52 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on First Street in Thornton
10:25 p.m. — Threats were made on East Woodworth Street in Uniontown.
Tuesday
12:02 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen tools, and a 28-year-old man for suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen tools and dangerous weapons on East James Street in Colfax.
9:43 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Canyon Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:25 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
1:44 p.m. — A storage unit was reportedly burglarized on South Main Street.
2:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Taylor Avenue.
4:51 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 700 block of West A Street.
6:38 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at Seasons Public House on Pullman Road.
Saturday
6:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on West A Street.
Sunday
1:29 a.m. — Police arrested a driver for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Southview Avenue.
1:22 p.m. — A car windshield was smashed on Ash and Sixth streets.
Monday
10:48 p.m. — Police arrested a driver on Hayes and D streets for suspicion of DUI.
Seven noninjury crashes were reported Monday in Moscow.
Tuesday
9:47 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 800 block of Rayburn Street.
9:51 p.m. — A warrant arrest was made on Taylor Avenue and Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:33 p.m. — A theft was reported on Alder Street in Bovill.
There were four reports of vehicles sliding off the roadway in Latah County.
Saturday
10:15 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Kinman Lane in Princeton.
Sunday
3:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.
Monday
5:43 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Idaho Street in Deary.
Tuesday
6:41 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Steakhouse Hill.