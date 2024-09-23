Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Jan. 3

Matthew James Vetter, 21, and Kristina Dale Fairley, 19, both of Moscow

Jan. 6

Danny Lee Stoops, 71, and Elizabeth Gaye McGraw, 64, both of Kendrick

Jan. 10

Josiah David Widmayer, 26, of Athol, Idaho, and Rilla Blessing Wincentsen, 21, of Troy

Ocean Riana Locke, 27, and Mason Harley Culton, 26, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Emmett Cromwell Brooks, 20, and Anya Kimberly Dikeos Payne, 23, both of Moscow

Wednesday

Wesley Harlan Carpenter, 22, and Savanah Carmen Nunes, 24, both of Moscow

Thursday

Elizabeth Grace Brenner, 25, and Joshua Andrew Roberts, 26, both of Moscow

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Jan. 3

Jonathan James Stromberg, 20, Jaiden Briley Bea, 20, both of Moscow

Austin Jordan Edgerton, 25, and Mariasanjuana Angel Garay, 27, both of Pullman

Jan. 7

Joshua Glass, 39, of Moscow, and Nirav Eric Sinha, 38, of Pullman

Monday

Shawn Ralph Orton, 24, and Alexander Quinn Torrence, 28, both of Pullman

Tuesday

Cesar Jovany Miranda Gonzalez, 24, and Alondra Arroyo Cruz, 25, both of Pullman

Thursday

Logan Duane Driggers, 19, and Graciela Ajarin Moreno, 19, both of Pullman

Friday

Md Wahad Uz Zaman, 29, and Nasrin Jabin, 28, both of Pullman

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

12:08 p.m. — Officers arrested a 28-year-old man for suspected forgery and third-degree assault on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

8:52 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a concealed handgun between ages 18 and 20 on the 3600 block of Northeast Airport Drive.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

5:45 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Lancer Lane.