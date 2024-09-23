Sections
Local NewsJanuary 18, 2025

Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Jan. 3

Matthew James Vetter, 21, and Kristina Dale Fairley, 19, both of Moscow

Jan. 6

Danny Lee Stoops, 71, and Elizabeth Gaye McGraw, 64, both of Kendrick

Jan. 10

Josiah David Widmayer, 26, of Athol, Idaho, and Rilla Blessing Wincentsen, 21, of Troy

Ocean Riana Locke, 27, and Mason Harley Culton, 26, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Emmett Cromwell Brooks, 20, and Anya Kimberly Dikeos Payne, 23, both of Moscow

Wednesday

Wesley Harlan Carpenter, 22, and Savanah Carmen Nunes, 24, both of Moscow

Thursday

Elizabeth Grace Brenner, 25, and Joshua Andrew Roberts, 26, both of Moscow

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Jan. 3

Jonathan James Stromberg, 20, Jaiden Briley Bea, 20, both of Moscow

Austin Jordan Edgerton, 25, and Mariasanjuana Angel Garay, 27, both of Pullman

Jan. 7

Joshua Glass, 39, of Moscow, and Nirav Eric Sinha, 38, of Pullman

Monday

Shawn Ralph Orton, 24, and Alexander Quinn Torrence, 28, both of Pullman

Tuesday

Cesar Jovany Miranda Gonzalez, 24, and Alondra Arroyo Cruz, 25, both of Pullman

Thursday

Logan Duane Driggers, 19, and Graciela Ajarin Moreno, 19, both of Pullman

Friday

Md Wahad Uz Zaman, 29, and Nasrin Jabin, 28, both of Pullman

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

12:08 p.m. — Officers arrested a 28-year-old man for suspected forgery and third-degree assault on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

8:52 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a concealed handgun between ages 18 and 20 on the 3600 block of Northeast Airport Drive.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

5:45 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Lancer Lane.

8:47 p.m. — Officers performed a warrant arrest on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

9:16 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

Fraud was reported twice Thursday in Pullman.

Two noise complaints were made Thursday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

11:12 a.m. — Threats were made on the 200 block of Southeast Ott Road.

6:06 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

Thursday

6:22 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.

7:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:38 a.m. — Threats were made on Hilty Road in Colfax.

1 p.m. — Theft was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.

3:36 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Endicott Street in St. John.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

2:38 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a fall on the 900 block of Perimeter Drive.

2:42 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Cherry streets.

2:44 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Baker streets.

9:38 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of abnormal behavior on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.

Thursday

8:24 a.m. — A disorderly person was reported on the 2500 block of West A Street.

8:41 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Styner Avenue.

10:21 a.m. — Boots were reported stolen from the 700 block of North Main Street.

10:44 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 900 block of East Public Avenue.

3:45 p.m. — Possible child neglect was reported on Indian Hills Drive.

4:26 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.

8:03 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 200 block of Warbonnet Drive.

8:38 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

9:38 p.m. — A fire was reported on the 4900 block of Lenville Road in Moscow.

Thursday

1:33 p.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

1:44 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Sanderson Lane in Bovill.

