Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

5:40 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

5:44 p.m. — An intoxicated female was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.

7:27 p.m. — Police arrested a 26-year-old male for suspicion of DUI following a one-vehicle crash on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.

10:42 p.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of abnormal behavior.

Saturday

2:24 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old subject following a physical dispute on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

1:07 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Merman Drive.

5:31 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

Sunday

12:55 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old driver for suspicion of DUI on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.

12:36 p.m. — Police arrested a 42-year-old female for suspicion of DUI on Pullman Airport Road.

4:15 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Colorado and D streets.

Monday

2:20 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:12 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on U.S. Highway 195.

6:17 p.m. — Backpacks and laptops were reported stolen on the 400 block of East Main Street.

Tuesday

3:33 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Olsen Street.

11:04 a.m. — A 68-year-old man was arrested for supposed third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

11:29 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

5:30 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after experiencing a psychotic episode on the 1100 block of Northeast Markley Drive.

8:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

Two noise complaints were made Tuesday in Pullman.

Wednesday

12:11 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 500 block of Morton Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

9:30 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

Saturday

1:08 a.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest in Pullman.

Monday

1:18 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second-degree assault following a stabbing incident on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

12:55 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

Tuesday

3:21 p.m. — An iPhone and AirPods were stolen on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.

4:33 p.m. — Exit signs were reported stolen from the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Wednesday

4:55 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:47 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Hofer Road in Colfax.

4:39 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on East James Street in Colfax.

5:35 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Alder Street in Palouse.

8:47 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Northeast Terre View Drive in Pullman.

Friday