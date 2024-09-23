Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:40 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:44 p.m. — An intoxicated female was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
7:27 p.m. — Police arrested a 26-year-old male for suspicion of DUI following a one-vehicle crash on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:42 p.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of abnormal behavior.
Saturday
2:24 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old subject following a physical dispute on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:07 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Merman Drive.
5:31 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
Sunday
12:55 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old driver for suspicion of DUI on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.
12:36 p.m. — Police arrested a 42-year-old female for suspicion of DUI on Pullman Airport Road.
4:15 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Colorado and D streets.
Monday
2:20 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:12 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on U.S. Highway 195.
6:17 p.m. — Backpacks and laptops were reported stolen on the 400 block of East Main Street.
Tuesday
3:33 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Olsen Street.
11:04 a.m. — A 68-year-old man was arrested for supposed third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:29 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
5:30 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after experiencing a psychotic episode on the 1100 block of Northeast Markley Drive.
8:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Two noise complaints were made Tuesday in Pullman.
Wednesday
12:11 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 500 block of Morton Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:30 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Saturday
1:08 a.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest in Pullman.
Monday
1:18 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second-degree assault following a stabbing incident on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
12:55 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
Tuesday
3:21 p.m. — An iPhone and AirPods were stolen on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
4:33 p.m. — Exit signs were reported stolen from the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Wednesday
4:55 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:47 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Hofer Road in Colfax.
4:39 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on East James Street in Colfax.
5:35 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Alder Street in Palouse.
8:47 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Northeast Terre View Drive in Pullman.
Friday
2:16 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Johnson Road in Colton.
Saturday
2:12 p.m. — Threats were made on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
3:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on North Riverside Lane in Colfax.
4:07 p.m. — Harassment was reported on South Star Avenue in Lacrosse.
9:12 p.m. — Fraud was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.
Sunday
12:36 p.m. — An erratic driver was reported on Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.
Monday
10:26 a.m. — An assault was reported on South Josephine Avenue in Rosalia.
11:01 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on West Fairview Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
10:55 a.m. — Checks were reported stolen from a resident on Polk Street.
Saturday
12:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2100 block of Bloom Avenue.
2:20 p.m. — A car window was reportedly damaged by someone on the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
3:28 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession at Gritman Medical Center.
5:36 p.m. — A drone was reported flying over Indian Hills Drive.
8:19 p.m. — An attended death was reported on the 1400 block of East Sixth Street.
11:24 p.m. — A male with a mental crisis was reported at Sojourners Alliance.
Sunday
7:15 a.m. — A heater began sparking on the 600 block of Indian Hills Drive.
7:31 a.m. — Police responded to a welfare check on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.
10:50 a.m. — Police arrested a male and female for suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property.
12:29 p.m. — A male reported being assaulted near Safeway.
9:08 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 600 block of Elm Street.
Monday
2:58 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.
11:58 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of North Main Street.
Tuesday
1:11 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Third and Jackson streets.
3:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 500 block of Home Street.
3:38 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.
7:55 p.m. — A physical altercation was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:13 p.m. — Threats were reported On Hatter Creek Road in Princeton.
6:28 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on Spruce Street in Bovill.
Saturday
6:38 a.m. — A car crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.
Sunday
12:22 a.m. — A car crash was reported on Estes and John Ruby roads.
4:43 p.m. — Threats were reported on Main Street in Deary.
6:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
Monday
8:40 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Water Street in Juliaetta.
12:10 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Coon Hollow Road in Harvard.