Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsNovember 9, 2024

UI wins “Idaho Battle of the Chefs” cooking competition

School earns bragging rights in Idaho in livestreamed event hosted by celebrity chef

Anthony Kuipers
Celebrity chef Justin Warner awards the Battle of the Chefs trophy to Chef Michael Verk, right, an executive chef with the University of Idaho’s Idaho Eats, Wednesday after a live judge tasting and voting at The Eatery on campus in Moscow. The chefs were challenged with making a dish using local ingredients within a short period of time.
Celebrity chef Justin Warner awards the Battle of the Chefs trophy to Chef Michael Verk, right, an executive chef with the University of Idaho’s Idaho Eats, Wednesday after a live judge tasting and voting at The Eatery on campus in Moscow. The chefs were challenged with making a dish using local ingredients within a short period of time.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Chef Adam Hegsted, host of “Crave TV,” samples a dish being prepared by Chef Roland Cruz, an executive chef with Boise State Dining, during the Battle of the Chefs Wednesday at The Eatery on University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
Chef Adam Hegsted, host of “Crave TV,” samples a dish being prepared by Chef Roland Cruz, an executive chef with Boise State Dining, during the Battle of the Chefs Wednesday at The Eatery on University of Idaho campus in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Judges from local food companies and colleges across Idaho take their first bites of a dish from Chef Roland Cruz, an executive chef with Boise State Dining, during the Battle of the Chefs Wednesday at The Eatery on University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
Judges from local food companies and colleges across Idaho take their first bites of a dish from Chef Roland Cruz, an executive chef with Boise State Dining, during the Battle of the Chefs Wednesday at The Eatery on University of Idaho campus in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Chef Michael Verk, right, an executive chef with the University of Idaho’s Idaho Eats, works to prepare a dish for the Battle of the Chefs Wednesday in the kitchen at The Eatery on campus in Moscow. Verk went on to win the competition.
Chef Michael Verk, right, an executive chef with the University of Idaho’s Idaho Eats, works to prepare a dish for the Battle of the Chefs Wednesday in the kitchen at The Eatery on campus in Moscow. Verk went on to win the competition.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The winning Battle of the Chefs dish from Chef Michael Verk, an executive chef with the University of Idaho’s Idaho Eats, sits Wednesday at The Eatery on campus in Moscow. The dish consisted of pan seared coulotte steak with garbanzo bean pupusa, smoked carrot emulsion, pickled red onion and lime crema.
The winning Battle of the Chefs dish from Chef Michael Verk, an executive chef with the University of Idaho’s Idaho Eats, sits Wednesday at The Eatery on campus in Moscow. The dish consisted of pan seared coulotte steak with garbanzo bean pupusa, smoked carrot emulsion, pickled red onion and lime crema.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Celebrity chef Justin Warner speaks to those gathered for the judging of the Battle of the Chefs Wednesday at The Eatery on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
Celebrity chef Justin Warner speaks to those gathered for the judging of the Battle of the Chefs Wednesday at The Eatery on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Chef Michael Verk, center, an executive chef with the University of Idaho’s Idaho Eats, carries the Battle of the Chefs trophy Wednesday after being awarded the winner of the competition at The Eatery on campus in Moscow.
Chef Michael Verk, center, an executive chef with the University of Idaho’s Idaho Eats, carries the Battle of the Chefs trophy Wednesday after being awarded the winner of the competition at The Eatery on campus in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Swag from the regional food companies who donated food to be used in the Battle of the Chefs sit Wednesday at The Eatery on the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow. Ingredients were provided by Simplot, Double R Ranch and Spiceology.
Swag from the regional food companies who donated food to be used in the Battle of the Chefs sit Wednesday at The Eatery on the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow. Ingredients were provided by Simplot, Double R Ranch and Spiceology.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Celebrity chef Justin Warner, center, opens the floor for judges to give feedback on a dish from Chef Rob Martin, right, an executive chef with Idaho State University’s Bengal Dining, during the Battle of the Chefs competition Wednesday at The Eatery on University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
Celebrity chef Justin Warner, center, opens the floor for judges to give feedback on a dish from Chef Rob Martin, right, an executive chef with Idaho State University’s Bengal Dining, during the Battle of the Chefs competition Wednesday at The Eatery on University of Idaho campus in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Chef Charles Kimball, left, interviews Chef Justin Warner on camera during the Battle of the Chefs, a competition between university executive chefs in Idaho, at The Eatery on the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow.
Chef Charles Kimball, left, interviews Chef Justin Warner on camera during the Battle of the Chefs, a competition between university executive chefs in Idaho, at The Eatery on the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Chef Michael Verk, left, an executive chef with the University of Idaho’s Idaho Eats, shows the dish he is preparing for the Battle of the Chefs Wednesday to Chef Charles Kimball and Chef Justin Warner at The Eatery on campus in Moscow.
Chef Michael Verk, left, an executive chef with the University of Idaho’s Idaho Eats, shows the dish he is preparing for the Battle of the Chefs Wednesday to Chef Charles Kimball and Chef Justin Warner at The Eatery on campus in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The ominous red digital timer on the kitchen wall read 33 minutes as three chefs rushed to complete their meals in time for the judges Wednesday.

Cameras followed them around in the back of the University of Idaho dining hall, The Eatery. The chefs only stopped to talk to hosts from cooking show Crave TV and celebrity chef Justin Warner.

The pressure was on, but each completed their dishes in time for the second “Idaho Battle of the Chefs.”

The competition, which was livestreamed by the University of Idaho, featured chefs from the UI, Boise State University and Idaho State University in a battle for bragging rights.

Chartwells, the food service management company that serves the three universities, helped create the event, which was first held last year in Boise State University. The UI won the first contest, said UI director of Business Development, Marketing and Communication John Kosh.

The competition is designed to spotlight regional ingredients while also creating a friendly rivalry between the schools, Kosh said.

“Let’s have fun with it and let’s have our chefs battle it out,” he said.

This year, it was held in Moscow at The Eatery, where curious UI students could sit and watch the competition live. Warner, who is the winner of “Food Network Star” season eight and host of Marvel’s “Eat the Universe,” was invited to host the event. Warner instantly became a fan of this part of the country.

“There’s a ton of beauty in knowing about the Palouse,” he said.

The contestants were UI chef Michael Verk, Boise State chef Roland Cruz and Idaho State chef Rob Martin.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

For the second year in a row, the UI emerged victorious. Verk wowed the judges with his pan-seared coulotte steak with garbanzo bean pupusa, smoked carrot emulsion, pickled red onion and lime crema.

Warner was impressed with the quality of the steak.

“If that was a suit, I would wear it,” he joked, while holding up a bite of the steak for the audience to see.

The six judges included representatives from the UI as well staff members of companies that provided the ingredients, such as Spiceology and Simplot. They judged the dishes on their presentation, creativity and taste.

Cruz presented the judges with a dish featuring beef curry, jasmine rice, pearled barley, peas and sweet potato flatbread. Martin showcased a dish with Brazilian steak, roasted sweet potatoes and chipotle hummus.

Kosh said the sous chefs at BSU and ISU prepared the same dishes for students at their respective schools.

During the course of the competition, Warner gave the crowd behind-the-scenes insight into food competitions. For example, in addition to making dishes for the judges, the chefs have to make an extra dish just for the camera so the meal can get its “beauty shots.”

He told stories about the popular Food Network Show “Guy’s Grocery Games,” where contestants make meals out of ingredients they find at a supermarket. Warner said the food that is not used by contestants during that show is later donated to food pantries.

When the competition was all over, Verk took pictures with students while holding his trophy. Warner took photos with his fans, as well.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsNov. 10
A surprise thank you
Local NewsNov. 10
New stretch of U.S. 95 won’t open until late 2025
Local NewsNov. 10
Their marriage turns 73
Local NewsNov. 9
Meetings
Related
More veterans studying medicine at WSU than other universities
Local NewsNov. 9
More veterans studying medicine at WSU than other universities
The Port of Whitman County identifies a potential site for child care facility in Colfax
Local NewsNov. 9
The Port of Whitman County identifies a potential site for child care facility in Colfax
UI grad nominated for CNN award
Local NewsNov. 9
UI grad nominated for CNN award
GOP sees success in north central Idaho
Local NewsNov. 9
GOP sees success in north central Idaho
Idaho election follows conservative trend
Local NewsNov. 9
Idaho election follows conservative trend
This Veteran’s Day, remember to honor the role women have played
Local NewsNov. 9
This Veteran’s Day, remember to honor the role women have played
Charges filed in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Trump
Local NewsNov. 8
Charges filed in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Trump
Moscow’s Orchid Awards set for next week
Local NewsNov. 8
Moscow’s Orchid Awards set for next week
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy