Victorian holiday treats and traditions

During the holiday season, individuals typically decorate a Christmas tree, receive Christmas cards from friends and family, and give gifts to those whom they care for. These are a few traditions that we engage in during the winter season, yet we don’t stop to consider where they originated and why we participate in them.

As the Latah County Historical Society examined earlier this year, several of hobbies and traditions were created during the Victorian era, named after the reign of Queen Victoria from 1837 to 1901. Although these traditions were formed under Queen Victoria, her husband, Prince Albert, popularized one of the biggest holiday traditions we participate in today: the Christmas tree.

For example, Prince Albert grew up obtaining and decorating a Christmas tree due to his German heritage and brought the tradition with him to England. After an illustration of the royal family spending time around a Christmas tree was published in 1848, the tradition became popularized not only in England, but in America also. The tradition allowed for families to spend time together and enjoy the spirit of the holiday.

Before the Victorian era, gift giving typically only occurred within wealthy families of the upper class. However, once factories allowed for mass production of items, children’s books and toys became more affordable for those in the middle class. For individuals in the lower class, children’s stockings consisted of nuts, an apple and an orange. Although the gifts varied between economic classes, they all expressed a sense of love and care to those receiving the gift. As we’ve seen today, gift giving has spread beyond family members, as individuals commonly exchange gifts with friends and coworkers.