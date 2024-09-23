Sections
Local NewsJanuary 30, 2025

WSU is proposing parking rate increase

Task Force is accepting public comment regarding proposal

Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State University is consulting the public on its proposal to annually increase Pullman campus parking rates by 3% over the next three years.

The institution announced in a news release Monday the WSU Parking and Transportation Task Force is accepting public comment through Feb. 16 for planned hikes to yearly, daily and hourly parking rates.

The rate increase would take effect July 1 for the Pullman campus if implemented.

Documents attached to the news release show the most expensive annual parking permit is for the orange lots. If approved, the orange lot permit would increase from its current amount of around $980 to just over $1,070 by 2028. Hourly parking rates across campus would rise 37 cents, reaching $4.37 by 2028.

The proposed rate increase is to stay competitive with rising labor costs and materials to ensure deferred parking maintenance can continue. The institution reported that WSU Transportation Services spent more than $3 million for parking maintenance over the past three years.

The university has allocated $4.5 million for the next three years to repair surface parking lots, parking garages and elevators.

WSU Transportation Services is a self-supported auxiliary that does not receive federal, state, grant or tuition funding. Revenue for capital projects, maintenance and operations is solely funded by parking fees and fines.

Comments can be submitted via email to transportation@wsu.edu. The task force will review and consider comments regarding the proposed rate increase once the period ends Feb. 16.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

