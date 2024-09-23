WSU is proposing parking rate increase

Washington State University is consulting the public on its proposal to annually increase Pullman campus parking rates by 3% over the next three years.

The institution announced in a news release Monday the WSU Parking and Transportation Task Force is accepting public comment through Feb. 16 for planned hikes to yearly, daily and hourly parking rates.

The rate increase would take effect July 1 for the Pullman campus if implemented.

Documents attached to the news release show the most expensive annual parking permit is for the orange lots. If approved, the orange lot permit would increase from its current amount of around $980 to just over $1,070 by 2028. Hourly parking rates across campus would rise 37 cents, reaching $4.37 by 2028.