Trump names Idaho businessman for USDA

President-elect Donald Trump appointed an Idaho businessman to serve as a top official in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA.

Trump on Thursday announced Michael Boren, founder of Clearwater Analytics, would serve as under secretary for natural resources and environment at the USDA.

Trump, in a statement, said Boren would “work to reinvigorate Forest Management at a time when it is desperately needed.”

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, both Republicans, praised Trump’s appointment of Boren.

Little, in a statement, called Boren a “a visionary, proven leader.”