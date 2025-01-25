Troy 41, Deary 31
DEARY — Visiting Troy rallied from an early double-digit deficit to top Deary in nonleague play.
Connor Wilson notched 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Trojans (3-6), while Makhi Durrett made eight of the team’s 19 steals to go with his six points. Blake Clark and Jaymon Keen led the beaten Mustangs (7-7) with nine points apiece.
TROY (3-6)
Wade Moser 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 3 0-1 7, Alex Paradise 1 0-0 3, Dominic Holden 5 0-0 10, Connor Wilson 6 1-2 13, Braddock Buchanon 1 0-0 2, Makhi Durrett 3 0-0 6, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 1-2 41.
DEARY (7-7)
TJ Beyer 3 0-0 8, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Jacob Mechling 2 0-0 5, Blake Clark 4 1-2 9, Jaymon Keen 4 1-3 9. Totals 10 2-5 41.
Troy 4 14 9 14—41
Deary 14 5 5 7—31
3-point goals — Tyler, Beyer 2, Mechling.
Colton 34, Dayton 24
COLTON — The host Wildcats posted their first Southeast 1B League win of the season, steadily outpacing Dayton.
Wyatt Baysinger (10 points) and Connor White (eight) were among the top scorers for Colton (3-14, 1-8), which avenged a 52-32 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs (8-10, 3-5) last month.
Complete statistics were not available.
Dayton 1 7 6 10—24
Colton 3 11 7 13—34
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 64, Tekoa-Rosalia 15
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse blanked visiting Tekoa-Rosalia through the opening quarter and cruised to a Southeast 1B League win.
Elena Flansburg (18 points, nine rebounds), Kyra Brantner (15 points) and Taia Gehring (nine points, 13 boards) were the top statistical contributors for the Vikings (16-1, 12-0).
TEKOA-ROSALIA (6-10, 0-5)
Hanna Douglas 2 2-3 8, Ady Carren 0 0-0 0, Briley Smith 0 1-2 1, Clare Wilkins 1 0-2 2, Kayla Eilerston 0 0-0 0, Megan Maley 1 0-0 2, Abby McGuire 0 1-2 1, Rubi Ramirez 0 1-2 1. Totals 4 5-11 15.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-1, 12-0)
Reisse Johnson 0 0-2 0, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 7 2-2 18, Kyra Brantner 5 5-6 15, Ellie Collier 2 1-2 5, Morgan Lentz 3 2-4 9, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-2 2, Taia Gehring 2 3-4 9, Molly Huffman 3 0-1 6. Totals 23 13-23 64.
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 7 7 2—15
Garfield-Palouse 15 12 17 20—64
3-point goals — Douglas 2, Flansburg 2, Gehring 2, Lentz.
JV — Garfield-Palouse 24, Tekoa-Rosalia 12 (one half).
Deary 51, Kootenai 16
DEARY — A 20-2 opening quarter set the tone in a nonleague win for the Mustangs against visiting Kootenai.
Madelyn Proctor (14 points), Kaylee Wood (13 points, eight rebounds) and Allie Vincent (12 points, eight rebounds) led a balanced effort for Deary (11-3).
KOOTENAI (1-8)
Annabelle Parrish 0 0-0 0, Hunter Charles 0 0-0 0, Madilyn Lowery 0 0-0 0, Madeline Loucks 1 0-0 2, Sadie Rose Davidson 0 0-2 0, Brooklyn Charles 6 0-0 12, Dani Davidson 1 0-0 2, Callie Mazza 0 0-0 0, Harleigh Dutton 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 0-4 16.
DEARY (11-3)
Emily Bovard 1 0-0 3, Madelyn Proctor 4 6-6 14, Kaylee Wood 4 5-8 13, Scarlet Domigian 1 0-0 2, Allie Vincent 3 5-7 12, Dedra Basting 2 0-1 4, Sophia Winter 2 0-0 4, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 16-22 51.
Kootenai 2 6 6 2—16
Deary 20 9 7 13—51
3-point goals — Bovard.
Colton 58, Dayton 21
COLTON — Stamping its authority with a massive 32-point third quarter, Colton rolled to a Southeast 1B League win against visiting Dayton.
Clair Moehrle led all scorers with 22 points, while teammates Leah Mussen (11), Ella Nollmeyer (11) and Rori Weber (10) all made additional double-digit contributions for the victorious Wildcats (10-6, 9-4).
DAYTON (10-8, 7-7)
Rosemary Yutyy 0 0-0 0, Lila Hutchens 0 1-2 1, Jaelynn Chapman 0 2-2 2, Peyton Benavides 1 0-0 3, Mac McCowen 1 0-2 3, Cindi Howard 0 0-2 0, Ellie Jonas 1 0-0 3, Kayla Thurtson 0 1-2 1, Alexa Jones 2 2-7 6. Totals 5 5-17 21.
COLTON (10-6, 9-4)
Leah Mussen 4 1-3 11, Rori Weber 4 0-0 10, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 3 5-10 11, Kiya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 8 2-3 22, Nikki Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-16 58.
Dayton 9 3 3 6—21
Colton 10 9 32 7—58
3-point goals — Benavides, McCowen, Jonas, Moehrle 4, Musson 2, Weber 2.
Pullman Christian 31, Classical Christian 20
PULLMAN — The host Eagles pitched a shutout through the opening quarter en route to a Mountain Christian League win over Classical Christian Academy of Coeur d’Alene.
Sara Torrey and Sophia Cofer put up a combined 14 points to lead the offensive effort for Pullman Christian (6-7, 5-5).
CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (0-9, 0-9)
Jenny Barnhart 2 0-2 4, Lizzie Smith 2 2-3 6, Shelby Barnhart 3 0-0 6, MacKenzie Cummer 0 0-2 0, Caitlyn Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Esme Krombein 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-7 20.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-7, 5-5)
Hannah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Shelby Rajasekaran 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Fitzgerald 1 1-2 3, Sara Torrey 4 0-0 8, Sophia Cofer 3 0-0 6, Addy Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Braeley Olson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Carrier 1 0-0 2, Keira Downs 0 1-2 1, Chloe Anderson 2 0-0 4, Bethany Fitzgerald 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 2-4 31.
Classical Christian 0 2 8 10—20
Pullman Christian 9 10 7 5—31
3-point goals — B. Fitzgerald.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLColfax 80, Freeman 65
COLFAX — Adrik Jenkin put up a career-high 42 points to lead the way as Colfax asserted dominance over the Northeast 2B League south division with a win over Freeman of Rockford, Wash.
In what coach Reece Jenkin called a “super efficient” performance, Adrik Jenkin shot 14-for-26 from the field, including 7-for-13 from 3-point range, and went 7-for-8 from the foul line. Caleb Lustig had a perfect 7-for-7 day from the field to provide another 14 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 6-0). Ledger Kelly rounded out double-digit scorers for Colfax, adding 13.
FREEMAN (12-3, 4-1)
N. McLean 1 0-0 2, C. Wells 8 2-3 19, V. Coyner 1 0-0 2, M. Hodges 3 2-2 11, G. Zehm 0 0-0 0, J. Florence 0 0-0 0, T. Goldsmith 12 1-2 30, F. La Pointe 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 6-9 65.
COLFAX (15-1, 6-0)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 4 3-5 13, Jayce Kelly 1 2-6 4, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 7, Adrik Jenkin 14 7-8 42, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 7 0-0 14, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-19 80.
Freeman 18 11 17 19—65
Colfax 20 18 25 17—80
3-point goals — Goldsmith 5, Hodges 3, Wells, Jenkin 7, L. Kelly 2, Thompson.
JV — Colfax def. Freeman.
Logos 83, Kendrick 55
MOSCOW — Seamus Wilson scored a season-high 40 points to head up a revenge-game victory for Logos of Moscow over 2A Whitepine League foe Kendrick.
Wilson connected 15 times from the field, including four from 3-point range, and went 6-for-8 in free throw attempts. He added a matching six rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Knights (9-5, 5-2), who had previously lost to the Tigers (7-6, 3-3) in their season opener.
Along with Seamus Wilson’s big day, Logos coach Nate Wilson attributed the result to improved ballhandling and limited turnovers from his team.
KENDRICK (7-6, 3-3)
Maddox Kirkland 3 2-3 8, Cade Silflow 6 0-4 15, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 1 1-4 3, Nathan Kimberling 5 1-2 11, Hudson Kirkland 5 5-6 18, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-19 55.
LOGOS (9-6, 5-2)
Ryan Daniels 1 1-2 3, Seamus Wilson 15 6-8 40, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 3 0-0 7, Lucius Comis 3 0-0 6, Jes Brower 4 0-0 8, Bear Lopez 2 0-0 6, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 3 0-0 9, Gunnar Holloway 2 0-0 4, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 7-10 83.
Kendrick 17 12 17 9—55
Logos 20 21 26 16—83
3-point goals — Silflow 3, H. Kirkland 3, Wilson 4, Monjure 3, Lopez 2, Covington.
Potlatch 71, Troy 48
TROY — Everett Lovell pumped in a career-high 40 points, Chase Lovell added 21 and the Loggers toppled the Trojans in a 2A Whitepine League contest.
Potlatch (8-6, 4-3) went 70% from 3-point range as a team on a hot-shooting night.
Everett Lovell was clutch from everywhere on the court, going 11-of-14 from two, 3-of-4 from 3, and 9-of-11 from the foul line.
“He shot the ball extremely well — really efficient shooting the ball tonight,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Troy (2-6, 0-6) was paced by Dominic Holden with 15 points.
POTLATCH (8-6, 4-3)
Tyson Chambers 1 0-2 2, Chase Lovell 9 1-2 21, Hayden Chittick 2 0-0 5, Everett Lovell 14 9-11 40, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brody Mitchell 1 0-1 3, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-16 71.
TROY (2-6, 0-6)
Wade Moser 2 0-0 6, Rowan Tyler 2 1-2 6, Dominic Holden 6 0-0 15, Connor Wilson 5 0-2 10, Braddock Buchanon 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 4 2-3 11, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-7 48.
Potlatch 9 19 25 18—71
Troy 15 10 17 6—48
3-point goals — E. Lovell 3, C. Lovell 2, Chittick, Mitchell, Holden 3, Moser 2, Tyler, Durrett.
St. John Bosco 69, Genesee 64
COTTONWOOD — After falling into a 12-point opening-quarter hole, the Patriots of Cottonwood struck back hard in the middle frames and withstood a late Genesee resurgence to claim a 1A Whitepine League win.
Cody Weckman led St. John Bosco (3-12, 3-9) with 21 points, while Nathan Wassmuth and Tommy Rose each added 15 — the latter scoring a career high. Noah Bollman of Genesee (4-9, 3-5) led all scorers in a big 34-point showing.
GENESEE (4-9, 3-5)
Vince Crowley 3 2-4 8, Noah Bollman 10 12-12 34, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 2 5-6 10, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 1 1-2 4, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 3 2-8 8. Totals 19 22-32 64.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-12, 3-9)
Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Crea 3 0-0 7, Tommy Rose 5 2-2 15, Cody Weckman 7 4-7 21, Henry Baldwin 1 1-2 3, Ignatius Parmentier 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 7 1-1 15, Connor Nuxoll 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 8-12 69.
Genesee 24 8 9 23—64
St. John Bosco 12 22 20 15—69
3-point goals — Bollman 2, Banks, Rector, Rose 3, Weckman 3, Crea.
JV — Genesee def. St. John Bosco.
Pullman Christian 58, North Idaho Christian 48
PULLMAN — On senior night at Pullman Christian School, the host Eagles battled past North Idaho Christian of Hayden, Idaho, in a Mountain Christian League encounter.
Judah Fitzgerald led the way for Pullman Christian (5-10, 4-8) with 26 points, and Chilton Gleason added another 12. Brayden Olson (four points) and Kofi Hammond (two) enjoyed a victory in the final regular-season home game of their high school careers.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (5-10, 4-5)
Jacob Holte 1 0-0 2, Blake Laird 0 0-0 0, Ambrose Hill 1 0-0 2, Carson Malinauskas 4 2-4 10, James Morast 8 2-3 26, Colton Malinauskas 4 0-0 11. Totals 18 4-7 48.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-10, 4-8)
Kofi Hammond 1 0-3 2, Brayden Olson 2 0-2 4, Judah Fitzgerald 8 7-8 26, Chilton Gleason 5 0-0 12, Johnny Brown 3 0-0 8, Nata Fotofili 3 0-4 6. Totals 22 7-17 58.
NICS 10 13 10 15—48
Pullman Christian 13 15 12 18—58
3-point goals — Morast 5, Col. Malinauskas 3, Fitzgerald 3, Gleason 2, Brown 2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLGenesee 61, St. John Bosco 36
COTTONWOOD — After a competitive first half, Genesee “made a couple adjustments and had a good second,” according to coach Greg Hardie, and decisively bested St. John Bosco of Cottonwood to remain unbeaten in 1A Whitepine League play.
Chloe Grieser piled up 25 points for the Bulldogs (14-1, 8-0), while Monica Seubert (12 points) and Kendra Meyer (11) made major offensive contributions of their own. For the Patriots (5-9, 3-7), Julia Wassmuth scored a team-high 19.
GENESEE (14-1, 8-0)
Sydney Banks 0 1-4 1, Monica Seubert 5 0-0 12, Alia Wareham 2 0-0 4, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-4 0, Miley Grieser 2 1-2 6, Chloe Grieser 8 4-5 25, Kendra Meyer 4 0-2 11, Sophie Johnson 0 2-4 2, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-19 61.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-9, 3-7)
Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Catherine Seubert 3 0-0 6, Savannah Perrin 2 0-0 4, Julia Wassmuth 8 1-2 19, Cece Remacle 0 1-2 1, Noelle Chmelik 1 1-3 3, Madeline Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Miah Mager 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 0 3-8 3, Catherine Beckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-15 36.
Genesee 14 11 26 10—61
St. John Bosco 8 11 12 5—36
3-point goals — M. Seubert 2, Grieser, C. Grieser 3, Meyer 3, Wassmuth 2.
Lakeland 49, Moscow 28
MOSCOW — Shorthanded due to injury, Moscow suffered a lopsided 5A Inland Empire League defeat to Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Jessa Skinner provided a bright spot for the Bears (9-10, 2-3), shooting 5-for-12 from the field and totaling a team-high 12 points.
LAKELAND (9-4, 2-2)
L. Simon 8 5-8 21, K. Kiefer 0 0-0 0, A. Forsman 0 0-0 0, J. McMurray 0 0-0 0, M. Bretveld 7 4-5 19, M. Bullington 2 1-2 6, R. Vanek 0 1-2 1, A. Bowie 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 13-20 49.
MOSCOW (9-10, 2-3)
Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Becker 1 0-0 3, Jessa Skinner 5 2-4 12, Stella Rae 1 0-0 2, Jacque Williams 4 1-2 9, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-6 28.
Lakeland 14 13 12 10—49
Moscow 5 8 9 6—28
3-point goals — Bretveld, Bullington, Becker.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow.
Freeman 46, Colfax 43
COLFAX — Trailing 26-14 through the first half, Colfax rallied after intermission but fell short in the end against Freeman of Rockford, Wash.
Adalynn Penwell (18 points) and Ava Swan (15) spearheaded the ultimately unsuccessful bid for the Bulldogs (7-8, 3-4), while Taylee Phelps of Freeman (12-3, 5-0) led all scorers with 25.
FREEMAN (12-3, 5-0)
Tansey Coyner 3 0-0 7, Rylee Russell 1 0-2 2, Taylee Phelps 8 7-9 25, Logan Pecht 1 0-2 2, Kelsey Hollen 1 0-0 3, Finley Pecht 1 0-0 3, Marli Collett 0 0-0 0, Parker Teague 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 9-15 46.
COLFAX (7-8, 3-4)
Brenna Gilchrist 1 0-2 3, Isabella Huntley 0 0-2 0, Adalynn Penwell 6 0-0 18, Sunisa Dail 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 5 5-10 15, Cianna Gibb 2 0-0 6, Lola Hennigar 0 1-2 1, Riley Hennigar. Totals 14 6-16 43.
Freeman 16 10 8 12—46
Colfax 8 6 14 15—43
3-point goals — Phelps 2, Coyner, Hollen, F. Pecht, Penwell 6, Gibb 2, Gilchrist.