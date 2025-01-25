Troy 41, Deary 31

DEARY — Visiting Troy rallied from an early double-digit deficit to top Deary in nonleague play.

Connor Wilson notched 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Trojans (3-6), while Makhi Durrett made eight of the team’s 19 steals to go with his six points. Blake Clark and Jaymon Keen led the beaten Mustangs (7-7) with nine points apiece.

TROY (3-6)

Wade Moser 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 3 0-1 7, Alex Paradise 1 0-0 3, Dominic Holden 5 0-0 10, Connor Wilson 6 1-2 13, Braddock Buchanon 1 0-0 2, Makhi Durrett 3 0-0 6, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 1-2 41.

DEARY (7-7)

TJ Beyer 3 0-0 8, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Jacob Mechling 2 0-0 5, Blake Clark 4 1-2 9, Jaymon Keen 4 1-3 9. Totals 10 2-5 41.

Troy 4 14 9 14—41

Deary 14 5 5 7—31

3-point goals — Tyler, Beyer 2, Mechling.

Colton 34, Dayton 24

COLTON — The host Wildcats posted their first Southeast 1B League win of the season, steadily outpacing Dayton.

Wyatt Baysinger (10 points) and Connor White (eight) were among the top scorers for Colton (3-14, 1-8), which avenged a 52-32 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs (8-10, 3-5) last month.

Complete statistics were not available.

Dayton 1 7 6 10—24

Colton 3 11 7 13—34

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Garfield-Palouse 64, Tekoa-Rosalia 15

PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse blanked visiting Tekoa-Rosalia through the opening quarter and cruised to a Southeast 1B League win.

Elena Flansburg (18 points, nine rebounds), Kyra Brantner (15 points) and Taia Gehring (nine points, 13 boards) were the top statistical contributors for the Vikings (16-1, 12-0).

TEKOA-ROSALIA (6-10, 0-5)

Hanna Douglas 2 2-3 8, Ady Carren 0 0-0 0, Briley Smith 0 1-2 1, Clare Wilkins 1 0-2 2, Kayla Eilerston 0 0-0 0, Megan Maley 1 0-0 2, Abby McGuire 0 1-2 1, Rubi Ramirez 0 1-2 1. Totals 4 5-11 15.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-1, 12-0)

Reisse Johnson 0 0-2 0, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 7 2-2 18, Kyra Brantner 5 5-6 15, Ellie Collier 2 1-2 5, Morgan Lentz 3 2-4 9, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-2 2, Taia Gehring 2 3-4 9, Molly Huffman 3 0-1 6. Totals 23 13-23 64.

Tekoa-Rosalia 0 7 7 2—15

Garfield-Palouse 15 12 17 20—64

3-point goals — Douglas 2, Flansburg 2, Gehring 2, Lentz.

JV — Garfield-Palouse 24, Tekoa-Rosalia 12 (one half).

Deary 51, Kootenai 16

DEARY — A 20-2 opening quarter set the tone in a nonleague win for the Mustangs against visiting Kootenai.

Madelyn Proctor (14 points), Kaylee Wood (13 points, eight rebounds) and Allie Vincent (12 points, eight rebounds) led a balanced effort for Deary (11-3).

KOOTENAI (1-8)

Annabelle Parrish 0 0-0 0, Hunter Charles 0 0-0 0, Madilyn Lowery 0 0-0 0, Madeline Loucks 1 0-0 2, Sadie Rose Davidson 0 0-2 0, Brooklyn Charles 6 0-0 12, Dani Davidson 1 0-0 2, Callie Mazza 0 0-0 0, Harleigh Dutton 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 0-4 16.

DEARY (11-3)

Emily Bovard 1 0-0 3, Madelyn Proctor 4 6-6 14, Kaylee Wood 4 5-8 13, Scarlet Domigian 1 0-0 2, Allie Vincent 3 5-7 12, Dedra Basting 2 0-1 4, Sophia Winter 2 0-0 4, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 16-22 51.

Kootenai 2 6 6 2—16

Deary 20 9 7 13—51

3-point goals — Bovard.

Colton 58, Dayton 21

COLTON — Stamping its authority with a massive 32-point third quarter, Colton rolled to a Southeast 1B League win against visiting Dayton.

Clair Moehrle led all scorers with 22 points, while teammates Leah Mussen (11), Ella Nollmeyer (11) and Rori Weber (10) all made additional double-digit contributions for the victorious Wildcats (10-6, 9-4).

DAYTON (10-8, 7-7)

Rosemary Yutyy 0 0-0 0, Lila Hutchens 0 1-2 1, Jaelynn Chapman 0 2-2 2, Peyton Benavides 1 0-0 3, Mac McCowen 1 0-2 3, Cindi Howard 0 0-2 0, Ellie Jonas 1 0-0 3, Kayla Thurtson 0 1-2 1, Alexa Jones 2 2-7 6. Totals 5 5-17 21.

COLTON (10-6, 9-4)

Leah Mussen 4 1-3 11, Rori Weber 4 0-0 10, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 3 5-10 11, Kiya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 8 2-3 22, Nikki Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-16 58.

Dayton 9 3 3 6—21

Colton 10 9 32 7—58

3-point goals — Benavides, McCowen, Jonas, Moehrle 4, Musson 2, Weber 2.

Pullman Christian 31, Classical Christian 20

PULLMAN — The host Eagles pitched a shutout through the opening quarter en route to a Mountain Christian League win over Classical Christian Academy of Coeur d’Alene.

Sara Torrey and Sophia Cofer put up a combined 14 points to lead the offensive effort for Pullman Christian (6-7, 5-5).

CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (0-9, 0-9)

Jenny Barnhart 2 0-2 4, Lizzie Smith 2 2-3 6, Shelby Barnhart 3 0-0 6, MacKenzie Cummer 0 0-2 0, Caitlyn Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Esme Krombein 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-7 20.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-7, 5-5)

Hannah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Shelby Rajasekaran 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Fitzgerald 1 1-2 3, Sara Torrey 4 0-0 8, Sophia Cofer 3 0-0 6, Addy Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Braeley Olson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Carrier 1 0-0 2, Keira Downs 0 1-2 1, Chloe Anderson 2 0-0 4, Bethany Fitzgerald 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 2-4 31.

Classical Christian 0 2 8 10—20

Pullman Christian 9 10 7 5—31

3-point goals — B. Fitzgerald.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLColfax 80, Freeman 65

COLFAX — Adrik Jenkin put up a career-high 42 points to lead the way as Colfax asserted dominance over the Northeast 2B League south division with a win over Freeman of Rockford, Wash.

In what coach Reece Jenkin called a “super efficient” performance, Adrik Jenkin shot 14-for-26 from the field, including 7-for-13 from 3-point range, and went 7-for-8 from the foul line. Caleb Lustig had a perfect 7-for-7 day from the field to provide another 14 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 6-0). Ledger Kelly rounded out double-digit scorers for Colfax, adding 13.

FREEMAN (12-3, 4-1)

N. McLean 1 0-0 2, C. Wells 8 2-3 19, V. Coyner 1 0-0 2, M. Hodges 3 2-2 11, G. Zehm 0 0-0 0, J. Florence 0 0-0 0, T. Goldsmith 12 1-2 30, F. La Pointe 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 6-9 65.

COLFAX (15-1, 6-0)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 4 3-5 13, Jayce Kelly 1 2-6 4, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 7, Adrik Jenkin 14 7-8 42, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 7 0-0 14, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-19 80.

Freeman 18 11 17 19—65

Colfax 20 18 25 17—80

3-point goals — Goldsmith 5, Hodges 3, Wells, Jenkin 7, L. Kelly 2, Thompson.

JV — Colfax def. Freeman.

Logos 83, Kendrick 55

MOSCOW — Seamus Wilson scored a season-high 40 points to head up a revenge-game victory for Logos of Moscow over 2A Whitepine League foe Kendrick.

Wilson connected 15 times from the field, including four from 3-point range, and went 6-for-8 in free throw attempts. He added a matching six rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Knights (9-5, 5-2), who had previously lost to the Tigers (7-6, 3-3) in their season opener.