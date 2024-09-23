Wildcats lose early lead, then game to Culdesac

Staff report

The Colton High boys basketball team started fast but let a big lead slip away in a 54-50 nonleague loss to to Culdesac Tuesday night at Colton.

The host Wildcats (1-5) oustcored the Wolves (4-1) 12-3 in the first quarter but were unable to overcome a strong second quarter by the Wolves, who rallied to take a 25-24 lead at halftime.

"We came out tough," Colton coach Stacy Munk said. "But, we just lost intensity in the second quarter."

After the slow start, Culdesac found its shooting touch as they drilled four 3-pointers in the second quarter.

"We were doing a good job defensively, but we just lost track of them and they gained confidence," Munk said.

The second half remained a close affair but Colton fell short of grabbing its second victory of the season because of the outside shooting of the Wolves. Both teams made 21 field goals on the night, but one-third of those baskets made for Culdesac were 3-pointers. The Wildcats only made one.

Colton received outstanding play from Ben Moehrle. The junior led the team with 20 points and also pulled down eight rebounds. Blake Wolf contributed 19 points for the Wildcats.

David Feucht and Mike Huff each scored 16 to lead Culdesac.

The Colton junior varsity beat Culdesac 39-27.

The Wildcats returns to action Friday when they host Pomeroy.

Colton12121313-- 50