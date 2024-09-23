Troy tower carries the loadLindy Kirkland enjoyed a high school basketball career most girls only dream of.

Her four years at Troy High included two state championships and two runner-up finishes in her four years and more individual honors than she can count.

Her selection to all-state and all-league teams became a mere formality.

But beyond any individual recognition, Kirkland loves to win and hates to lose.

During her career she probably lost fewer games than some teams lose in a month.

But it is Kirkland's final defeat that eats at her. It makes her feel like her 1998-99 season was a good one, not a great one.

Kirkland's Trojans finished the season 22-4 but lost 42-39 in the Class A-4 state championship game to Dietrich, something she still can't get out of her mind more than a month later.

"We're not used to losing like that," Kirkland said. "It was the most devastating loss. We didn't play very well, and when you lose and know you could have done better it really hurts. ... We had a good season and we did better than a lot of people expected us to. I guess we just came up short in the end -- three points short."

Kirkland led the Trojans with averages of 17.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 79 percent from the line.

For her overall excellence and ability to lead, Kirkland has been named the 1999 All-Palouse girls basketball player of the year by the sports staff of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Kirkland was joined on the first team by Pullman's Christa Brossman as well as Garfield-Palouse's Katie Coles, Moscow's Amber Matthews and Colfax's Jessica Rohner.

Second team members include Katie Cannon of Deary, Tasha Swinney of Gar-Pal, Courtney Goetz of Moscow, Tiffany Pittman of Colfax and Lisa Johnson of Troy.