Troy tower carries the loadLindy Kirkland enjoyed a high school basketball career most girls only dream of.
Her four years at Troy High included two state championships and two runner-up finishes in her four years and more individual honors than she can count.
Her selection to all-state and all-league teams became a mere formality.
But beyond any individual recognition, Kirkland loves to win and hates to lose.
During her career she probably lost fewer games than some teams lose in a month.
But it is Kirkland's final defeat that eats at her. It makes her feel like her 1998-99 season was a good one, not a great one.
Kirkland's Trojans finished the season 22-4 but lost 42-39 in the Class A-4 state championship game to Dietrich, something she still can't get out of her mind more than a month later.
"We're not used to losing like that," Kirkland said. "It was the most devastating loss. We didn't play very well, and when you lose and know you could have done better it really hurts. ... We had a good season and we did better than a lot of people expected us to. I guess we just came up short in the end -- three points short."
Kirkland led the Trojans with averages of 17.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 79 percent from the line.
For her overall excellence and ability to lead, Kirkland has been named the 1999 All-Palouse girls basketball player of the year by the sports staff of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
Kirkland was joined on the first team by Pullman's Christa Brossman as well as Garfield-Palouse's Katie Coles, Moscow's Amber Matthews and Colfax's Jessica Rohner.
Second team members include Katie Cannon of Deary, Tasha Swinney of Gar-Pal, Courtney Goetz of Moscow, Tiffany Pittman of Colfax and Lisa Johnson of Troy.
Third-teamers include Moscow's Brenda Robinson, Kendrick freshman Amber Brocke, Potlatch's Carrie Mackey, Pullman's Debbie Curry and Colfax's Becky VanTine.
In the past, Kirkland was more of a complimentary player -- albiet an extremely impressive one -- as players such as Jessica Johnson and Mandy Feldman led the way for the Trojans.
But this season it was Kirkland's turn to carry the brunt of the load, though she is quick to point out that players such as Lisa Johnson and Laila Maqbool also were instrumental in the Trojans' success.
"It took me awhile to get used to that role," Kirkland said. "I think there was more pressure on me this year than had in the past. I felt like I had to step up a little bit more."
That she did, getting better and better as the season wore on, as did the Trojans. A player accustomed to playing inside in the past, Kirkland was used outside for the most part this season and didn't miss a beat.
But still -- largely because of that one final loss -- Kirkland feels this season wasn't her best.
"I think last year I had a better year than I did this year," she said. "I had a good season but when you come in second I feel like I still could have done better."
Kirkland will take that championship attitude to Montana State University, where she has earned a basketball scholarship.
Though excited to move on, she will never forget her days as a Trojan.
"I really enjoyed playing here," she said. "I wouldn't be going on if I hadn't played for coach (Bobbi) Hazeltine. She did a lot for me for recruiting and taught me a lot so I am able to go on and play (in college). It's been something that I won't ever forget. I'm glad she stayed until I was trough at least."
Hazeltine recently agreed to take over as the head women's basketball coach at Walla Walla Community College beginning next season.