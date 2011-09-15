Sections
SportsSeptember 15, 2011

Vandals fall at Portland

Staff report

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Idaho volleyball team couldn't overcome a slow start as it fell 3-1 to Portland, 21-25, 15-25, 25-23 and 20-25.

"We just gave away too many points," Idaho coach Debbie Buchanan said. "We didn't come out ready to go like we should have. That wasn't the team that we saw last weekend."

Vandals (4-6) senior Alicia Milo, a graduate of Portland's Jesuit High School, had 14 kills and six digs and hit .270 in a homecoming of sorts. Sophomore Allison Walker had a match-high 15 kills and added eight digs and six blocks. Redshirt-freshman Alyssa Schultz had six kills with a .455 hitting percentage and added five blocks for Idaho. Alex Sele had four kills and seven blocks, while Julia Church and Jessica Hastriter each added two kills, and Ashley Christman had one kill.

Ryann Carter and Jenny Feicht shared time at setter for the Vandals, each playing in three games. Feicht's first assist of the match was also the 1,500th of her career, and she finished with 26 assists, five blocks, two aces and two digs. Carter had 13 assists in the match for the Vandals.

Cassie Hamilton had 13 digs for Idaho to pass Dee Porter and move into fourth place on Idaho's career digs list with 1,099. Janelle Chow added eight digs for Idaho.

The Vandals hit .150 for the match and finished with 44 kills, 40 digs and 13.0 total blocks. Meanwhile, Portland hit .281 with 59 kills, 59 digs and 6.0 total blocks.

