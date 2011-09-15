PORTLAND, Ore. - The Idaho volleyball team couldn't overcome a slow start as it fell 3-1 to Portland, 21-25, 15-25, 25-23 and 20-25.

"We just gave away too many points," Idaho coach Debbie Buchanan said. "We didn't come out ready to go like we should have. That wasn't the team that we saw last weekend."

Vandals (4-6) senior Alicia Milo, a graduate of Portland's Jesuit High School, had 14 kills and six digs and hit .270 in a homecoming of sorts. Sophomore Allison Walker had a match-high 15 kills and added eight digs and six blocks. Redshirt-freshman Alyssa Schultz had six kills with a .455 hitting percentage and added five blocks for Idaho. Alex Sele had four kills and seven blocks, while Julia Church and Jessica Hastriter each added two kills, and Ashley Christman had one kill.