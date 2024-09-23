Moscow volleyball takes A-1 plungeThe newness of it all should scare them to death.
You'd think so, anyway.
Having lost seven seniors, and faced with the jump from Class A-2 to the A-1 Inland Empire League, the Moscow High volleyball team opens the 1998 season with plenty of question marks but apparently little fear.
"I don't see (fear) in these kids at all," Moscow coach Amy Thompson said. "Instead, they seem really excited about the challenge. We've competed with teams like Lewiston and Post Falls. It's not like we don't know what to expect."
Still, the jump from a big A-2 school to a small A-1 won't come without some bumps and bruises.
Moscow, which placed fifth at state last season with a 13-6 overall record, lost four starters to graduation in setter Andrea Thomas, middle blocker Trinity Blyth, outside hitter Kara Swank and back row specialist Kasey Kinziger.
"We're going to miss those kids, there's no doubt," Thompson said. "They led a very strong, athletic class."
Still, Thompson has been pleased with the fitness and cohesiveness of the 11 players she'll keep on the varsity this season and feels that, despite a lack of height, the team will remain competitive.
Returning to the starting lineup are two of the more talented players on the Palouse in senior setter Nicole Rossetto and junior middle hitter Courtney Goetz.
Rossetto was recently voted team captain by her peers and is blessed with the talent and leadership ability that could land her a college scholarship, Thompson said.
"When we're on the court that kid is firing everybody up," Thompson said. "I hate to take her out of a match."
Goetz, a 6-1 standout in basketball as well, played varsity volleyball as a freshman and has improved each season since. Thompson said her skills as a blocker and hitter have always been evident, but that her back row serve receive and passing skills have improved dramatically.
"She'll play everywhere for us," Thompson said.
Also returning to the varsity level are outside hitter Laurie Gregg, a 5-7 junior, and junior back row specialist Traci Sanchez.
Newcomers expected to contribute immediately include 5-8 junior middle blocker Kelly Herrenbruck, sophomore outlet setter Jessica Vasquez, freshman hitter Kaci Thol and freshman hitter Emily Bennett. Seniors Inga Shubert and Kristin Barclay round out the roster.
"We realize going in that this could be a rebuilding year but we're not looking at that in a negative sense," Thompson said. "We'll be playing some talented, tall teams and they'll be intimidating at times E but we have some pretty good kids, too."
Moscow opens the season Sept. 1 with a pair of road games at Lakeland, facing Lakeland and Wallace in a nonleague doubleheader. Moscow then returns home to battle three-time defending A-4 state champion Troy at Bear Den in one of the big matches of the early season.
"We love to play Troy," Thompson said. "We played them in summer league and those were some of the most heated matches we saw."