Moscow volleyball takes A-1 plungeThe newness of it all should scare them to death.

You'd think so, anyway.

Having lost seven seniors, and faced with the jump from Class A-2 to the A-1 Inland Empire League, the Moscow High volleyball team opens the 1998 season with plenty of question marks but apparently little fear.

"I don't see (fear) in these kids at all," Moscow coach Amy Thompson said. "Instead, they seem really excited about the challenge. We've competed with teams like Lewiston and Post Falls. It's not like we don't know what to expect."

Still, the jump from a big A-2 school to a small A-1 won't come without some bumps and bruises.

Moscow, which placed fifth at state last season with a 13-6 overall record, lost four starters to graduation in setter Andrea Thomas, middle blocker Trinity Blyth, outside hitter Kara Swank and back row specialist Kasey Kinziger.

"We're going to miss those kids, there's no doubt," Thompson said. "They led a very strong, athletic class."

Still, Thompson has been pleased with the fitness and cohesiveness of the 11 players she'll keep on the varsity this season and feels that, despite a lack of height, the team will remain competitive.

Returning to the starting lineup are two of the more talented players on the Palouse in senior setter Nicole Rossetto and junior middle hitter Courtney Goetz.