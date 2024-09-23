AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams’ Skinner records 100th goal

Rebecca Skinner scored four on her way to her 100th career goal and the Clarkston Bantams beat North Central of Spokane 5-1 on Monday.
Skinner was four away from 100, and she got there by scoring in the 42nd, 50th, 74th and 75th minutes. Gabriella Mills put the Bantams on the board with a 13th minute goal.
“Rebecca was unstoppable,” Clarkston coach Mackenzie Murdoch said.
North Central 1 1—2
Clarkston 1 5—6
Clarkston — Gabriella Mills, 13th.
North Central — Kate Turnbull, 39th.
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 42nd.
Clarkston — Skinner (Mills), 50th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 74th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 75th.
Shots — Clarkston 22; North Central 5
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Asotin wins in four
COLTON — Asotin earned a 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20 win over Colton in a nonleague game on Monday.
Hannah Appleford had eight aces, six digs and four kills for the Panthers (2-3, 0-1). Kelsey Thummel had eight digs and three aces.
Emree Overberg and Abby Bonson had six assists apiece. Kierra Nielson added five kills.
Loggers sink Pirates
The Potlatch Loggers sawed the Prairie Pirates in four by set scores of 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22.
Aubree Lisher was 20-for-20 from the service line and added six aces and seven kills for the Loggers (10-2, 8-0 Whitepine league).
Brooklyn Mitchell achieved a double-double with 17 kills and 19 digs. Olivia Smith snagged 17 digs, Emma Patten added 18 assists and 16 digs with a 16-for-17 mark from the service line and Kathy Burnette posted four blocks and seven kills.
“A lot of kids contributed,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Nice team win.”
Orofino over Genesee
The Orofino Maniacs edged the Genesee Bulldogs by set scores of 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 28-26.
Rachael Province provided six aces for Orofino (6-4), Kennedy Coleman added five aces and 28 digs,
Livia Johnson dealt 29 assists and Rilee Diffin let it rain with 14 kills.
Bears play Vikings close
The Moscow Bears lost a non league match to the Coeur d’Alene Vikings by set scores of 21-25, 19-25 and 29-31.
The Bears played the Vikings particularly close all match thanks to Eva Biladeau’s 13 kills, Jessa Skinner added nine kills.
Sammy Pfiffner dished out 28 assists and 10 digs.
“They fought hard the whole time,” Moscow coach Lisa Davis said.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lewiston girls and boys place third in Sandpoint
Both the Lewiston girls and boys Bengal golf teams finished in third place at the Sandpoint Invitational at The Idaho Club. The girls finished with a 438 and the boys posted a 338.
Senior Dash Walker and freshman Colt Walker led the Bengal boys. The brothers both shot an 81.
Keaton Clark paced the Moscow Bears with an 89.
The Bengals and Bears finished with identical lead scores of 104. Shelby Arellano led the Bengal girls and Addison Raney led the Bears.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 326; 2. Coeur d’Alene 337; 3. Lewiston 438; 4. Post Falls 444; 5. Moscow 451; 6. Lake City 452.
Medalist — Alexa Tuinstra, Sandpoint, 77.
Lewiston individuals — Shelby Arellano 104; Cora Lott 105; Destiny Ellenwood 112; Kalen Kelly 117; Jazmyn Smith 128.
Moscow individuals — Addison Raney 102; Alexa Lambert 113; Haili Hull 113; Paige Raney 123.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 303; 2. Lakeland 331; 3. Lewiston 338; 4. Post Falls 342; 5. Lake City 348; 6. Sandpoint 351; 7. Moscow 392.
Medalist — Karl Berend, Post Falls, 70.
Lewiston individuals — Dash Walker 81; Colt Walker 81; Brock Fairley 87; Landon Blewett 89; Kayden Orton 90.
Moscow individuals — Keaton Clark 89; Cohen Miller 99; Traiden Cummings 102; Landon Vowels 102; Grant Abendroth 107.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Several local schools compete in Lewiston
Nearly 400 runners competed at the Les MacDowell Invitational Cross Country meet at the LC course on Saturday.
Ada Harris of Pullman finished in sixth in the girls 5k with a time of 20:18. Emma Darrah of Logos took seventh just one second behind Harris. Addisyn Storm of Lewiston took eighth place and Clarkston’s Lexie York finished ninth.
Logos’ John Henry Crapuchettes finished one second behind winner Shawn Jones of Saint George’s with a time of 16:19 for second place. Lucas Clements of Lewiston completed a time of 16:29, good enough for fourth. Garfield-Palouse runner Kieran Snekvik finished eighth.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Saint George’s 45; 2. Coeur d’Alene 85; 3. Pullman 89; 4. Garfield-Palouse; 5. Lewiston 115; 6. Clarkston 119; 7. Logos 120; 8. Colfax 205.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Josie McLaughlin, Saint George’s, 18:45; 2. Kynzie Nielson, Firth, 19:10; 3. Regan Thomas, Saint George’s, 19:26; 4. Charlotte Soliday, Davenport, 19:50; 5. Josie Wynecoop, Davenport, 19:59; 6. Ada Harris, Pullman, 20:18; 7. Emma Darrah, Logos, 20:19; 8. Addisyn Storm, Lewiston, 20:32; 9. Lexie York, Clarkston, 20:38; 10. Allie Nielson, Firth, 20:44.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 44; 2. Logos 97; 3. Garfield-Palouse 112; 4. Lewiston 115; 5. Saint George’s 123; 6. Pullman 124; 7. Davenport 197; 8. Asotin 223; 9. Grangeville 241; 10. Colton 250; 11. Colfax 275; 12. Troy 294.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Shawn Jones, Saint George’s, 16:18; 2. John Henry Crapuchettes, Logos, 16:19; 3. Eli Vlietstra, NW Christian, 16:26; 4. Lucas Clements, Lewiston, 16:29; 5. Davey Dance, Coeur d’Alene, 16:31; 6. Paxon Rasor, Coeur d’Alene, 16:43; 7. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 16:48; 8. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 16:49; 9. Finn Horsted, Saint George’s, 17:05; 10. Dante Carr, Coeur d’Alene, 17:09.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Alice Johnson sets WSU school record
Washington State sophomore Alice Johansson set a school record with a score of 7-under 65 at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic in Fort Collins, Co. on Monday.
The Bollnäs, Sweden native tallied seven birdies to post a 65 and broke the school record of 66 set by Cougar legend Kim Welch and matched by three other Cougs.
Her score was the third-best round in the tournament’s history. Johansson heads into the final round with a two-stroke lead.