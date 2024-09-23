AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams’ Skinner records 100th goal

Rebecca Skinner scored four on her way to her 100th career goal and the Clarkston Bantams beat North Central of Spokane 5-1 on Monday.

Skinner was four away from 100, and she got there by scoring in the 42nd, 50th, 74th and 75th minutes. Gabriella Mills put the Bantams on the board with a 13th minute goal.

“Rebecca was unstoppable,” Clarkston coach Mackenzie Murdoch said.

North Central 1 1—2

Clarkston 1 5—6

Clarkston — Gabriella Mills, 13th.

North Central — Kate Turnbull, 39th.

Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 42nd.

Clarkston — Skinner (Mills), 50th.

Clarkston — Skinner, 74th.

Clarkston — Skinner, 75th.

Shots — Clarkston 22; North Central 5

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Asotin wins in four

COLTON — Asotin earned a 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20 win over Colton in a nonleague game on Monday.

Hannah Appleford had eight aces, six digs and four kills for the Panthers (2-3, 0-1). Kelsey Thummel had eight digs and three aces.

Emree Overberg and Abby Bonson had six assists apiece. Kierra Nielson added five kills.

Loggers sink Pirates

The Potlatch Loggers sawed the Prairie Pirates in four by set scores of 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22.

Aubree Lisher was 20-for-20 from the service line and added six aces and seven kills for the Loggers (10-2, 8-0 Whitepine league).

Brooklyn Mitchell achieved a double-double with 17 kills and 19 digs. Olivia Smith snagged 17 digs, Emma Patten added 18 assists and 16 digs with a 16-for-17 mark from the service line and Kathy Burnette posted four blocks and seven kills.

“A lot of kids contributed,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Nice team win.”

Orofino over Genesee

The Orofino Maniacs edged the Genesee Bulldogs by set scores of 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 28-26.

Rachael Province provided six aces for Orofino (6-4), Kennedy Coleman added five aces and 28 digs,

Livia Johnson dealt 29 assists and Rilee Diffin let it rain with 14 kills.

Bears play Vikings close

The Moscow Bears lost a non league match to the Coeur d’Alene Vikings by set scores of 21-25, 19-25 and 29-31.

The Bears played the Vikings particularly close all match thanks to Eva Biladeau’s 13 kills, Jessa Skinner added nine kills.

Sammy Pfiffner dished out 28 assists and 10 digs.

“They fought hard the whole time,” Moscow coach Lisa Davis said.