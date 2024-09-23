AREA ROUNDUP: Trojans pierce Knights’ armor in volleyball

MOSCOW — Ashlyn Strunk dished out 20 assists and Emma Wells served 20-for-21 with five aces for the unbeaten Troy Trojans volleyball team as it rolled past Idaho Class 2A Whitepine League opponent Logos of Moscow in straight sets Tuesday.
The final scoreline read 25-18, 25-14, 25-12 in favor of reigning state champion Troy (13-0, 7-0). The Knights slipped to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in league.
JV — Logos def. Troy.
Loggers tame Tigers
KENDRICK — Visiting Potlatch blitzed 2A Whitepine League opponent Kendrick with a final scoreline of 25-9, 25-16, 25-6.
Emma Patten had a complete performance for the Loggers (6-2, 4-0), serving 19-for-20 with four aces while amassing nine kills and 11 assists. Brooklyn Mitchell added five kills and five digs while serving 9-for-11 in what coach Ron Dinsmoor called a “good team win.”
Kendrick dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-5 in league.
JV — Potlatch def. Kendrick 3-0.
Pirates poach Kubs
COTTONWOOD — The Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood battled to a 25-23, 15-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over Kamiah in Class 2A Whitepine League action.
Lexi Schumacher led Prairie (6-4, 3-2) with 19 kills and 32 digs, while Kylie Schumacher added 13 kills.
Tamden Pecarovich was 22-of-23 from the service line and had 22 assists.
Kamiah dropped to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in league play with the loss.
JV — Prairie won
Prairie C team def. Clarkston C team
Maniacs master Wildcats
KELLOGG — Visiting Orofino logged a 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Kellogg in 3A Central Idaho League action.
The Maniacs (3-1, 1-1) benefited from 23 digs by Kennedy Coleman, eight kills and two aces courtesy of Rilee Diffin, and four aces from Rachael Province.
JV — Kellogg def. Orofino 25-16, 25-15, 15-2
Bulldogs power past Pats
GENESEE — After a back-and-forth start, host Genesee asserted itself in the third en route to a four-set 1A Whitepine League victory over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
The final scoreline read 25-15, 16-25, 25-8, 25-16 as the Bulldogs moved to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in league competition.
Chloe Grieser (13 kills), Sydney Banks (12 digs) and Makayla Herman (31-of-31 serving with seven aces) spearheaded the Genesee effort. The Patriots fell to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in league.
JV — Genesee def. St. John Bosco 25-17, 25-22
Deary tops Timberline
DEARY — The Mustangs defended their home court with a 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23 win over Timberline of Weippe in Class 1A Whitepine League competition.
Sophomores Emily Bovard (23 assists) and Allie Vincent (six kills) were among the leaders for victorious Deary (3-1, 3-0). Timberline dropped to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in league.
JV — Timberline def. Deary 25-21, 25-19
Wildcats pounce on Rams
LAPWAI — Host Lapwai topped Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 25-15, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16 in 2A Whitepine League play.
Skylin Picard and Amason George fired nine kills apiece for the victorious Wildcats (4-6, 3-5), while Leiloni Ellenwood provided 10 assists.
JV — Clearwater Valley def. Lapwai.
Bulldogs maul Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — Visiting Grangeville found its first win of the season, handling nonleague foe Nezperce 25-14, 25-7, 25-15.
Adalei Lefebvre (12 kills, eight digs) and Addie Vanderwall (18 assists, 21-for-21 serving) were leaders in he triumphant effort for the Bulldogs (1-3).
JV — Nezperce def. Grangeville 2-1.
Pirates whip Wildcats
POMEROY — The host Pirates remained perfect with a 25-18, 25-8, 25-18 Southeast 1B League victory over Colton.
Sadie Klaveano went 9-for-9 from the service line for Pomeroy (4-0, 3-0) with four kills. Molly Warren had five kills and a block. Hollie Van Vogt logged nine assists and eight aces.
“Did a good job at playing together,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “Was able to dig deep and get it back rolling when we hit some adversity.”
Eagles ascendant
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian swept past Christian Heritage of Edwall, Wash., in a 25-17, 25-20, 25-11 Mountain Christian League match.
Freshman Falon Mader had eight aces to lead the Eagles, who totaled 23 aces as a team. Elizabeth Fitzgerald notched 11 kills.
Eagles elude Hounds
PULLMAN — Playing their Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League season debut at home, the Greyhounds dropped a tough five-set match to West Valley of Spokane Valley.
The scoreline read 26-24, 22-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11 in favor of the Eagles.
Jasmyne Washington led Pullman (1-2, 0-1) with 21 kills, while Lexi Doumit had 25 digs and Camber Wolfe offered up 55 assists.
Bears can’t catch Hawks
RATHDRUM — The visiting Moscow Bears “struggled to get our offense going,” according to coach Lisa Davis, as they fell 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 to Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Sammy Pfiffner provided 10 assists and two aces in the losing effort for Moscow (4-4, 1-2).
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow 2-1.
Vikings sail to victory
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse remained undefeated with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 win over Dayton in Southeast 1B League competition.
The Vikings improved to 2-0 overall and in league.
Colfax loses to 4A school
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Colfax Bulldogs dropped a 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 decision against larger-division foe Ferris of Spokane.
Colfax slipped to 1-2 on the season.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Moscow 1, Lewiston 0
MOSCOW — Jonas Mordhorst put host Moscow on the board early and goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft stopped all seven shots to come his way thereafter in a single-goal Inland Empire League shutout for the Bears against the Bengals.
This was the second consecutive win for Moscow (2-4, 2-4) since dropping its first four matches of the season — both victories coming 1-0 after riding out the advantage of an early goal.
Complete statistics for Lewiston (1-6-2, 0-3-2) were not available.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Moscow 1 0—1
Moscow — Jonas Mordhorst (Ty Kindlespire), 10th
Shots — Moscow 12. Saves — Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 7.
Bonners Ferry 5, Orofino 1
OROFINO — The Maniacs dropped a Class 4A Intermountain League match to unbeaten Bonners Ferry.
Orofino (1-5, 1-5) scored a goal off a defender in the 45th minute to tie things up at one apiece.
Bonners Ferry (8-0-1, 7-0) responded with four unanswered goals.
Shot and save statistics were not available.
Bonners Ferry 1 4—5
Orofino 0 1—1
Bonners Ferry — Nik Rawson (penalty), 34th
Orofino — own goal, 45th
Bonners Ferry — Eli Blackmore, 46th
Bonners Ferry — Rawson, 47th
Bonners Ferry — Rawson, 65th
Bonners Ferry — Rawson, 80th
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston 1, Moscow 0
The host Bengals remained undefeated in Class 5A Inland Empire League competition with a win over Moscow.
Jessa Hartwig of Lewiston (7-2, 5-0) broke a long stalemate in the 68th minute on assists by Myla Mee and Eva Steele.
“Really tight game,” Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said. “We dominated possession for most of the game. Definitely had a lot of shots on target; their keeper was really good.”
Kyanna Winther had 16 saves for Moscow (5-2, 4-2).
Moscow 0 0—0
Lewiston 0 1—1
Lewiston — Jessa Hartwig (Myla Mee, Eva Steele), 68th
Shots — Moscow 3; Lewiston 20
Saves — Moscow: Kyanna Winther 16; Lewiston: Solana Inzunza 2
Pullman 3, Deer Park 1
DEER PARK, Wash. — The visiting Greyhounds earned their first Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory of the season, tripling up Deer Park on the scoreboard.
Pullman improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in league.
Complete information was not available at press time.
COLLEGE GOLF
WSU’s Borgida earns top-5 finish
TORONTO, Canada — Washington State’s Ben Borgida recorded a career best round of 6-under 66 to finish in a tie for fifth place, leading the Cougs to a seventh-place team showing, at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational.
Borgida bounced back from a rough opening round to shoot 68 and 66 in the second and third rounds, climbing the leaderboard. The redshirt sophomore finished six strokes behind winner Hunter Thomson of Michigan.
WSU jumped two spots as a team with a 4-over 292 final round for a tournament score of 881. The Cougars were 34 strokes behind winner Notre Dame.
Team scores — 1. Notre Dame 282—847; T2. Missouri 298—852; T2. Michigan 287—852; 4. Kent State 283—853; 5. Michigan State 282—858; 6. Penn State 285—864; 7. Washington State 292—881; 8. Rutgers 305—882; 9. Miami (OH) 297—883; 10. British Columbia 308—897.
Individual leader — Hunter Thomson, Michigan 70—202.
WSU individuals — T5. Ben Borgida 66—208; T27. Sam Renner 75—219; T32. Dylan Burcham 75—222; 49. Drayton Joseph 78—234; 53. Franklin Lydra 76—243.
Warrior women third in Iowa
LE MARS, Iowa — The Warrior women’s golf team finished third at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Club on Tuesday.
LC State finished with a team score of 912 after a third round 31-over 319. The Warriors were 61 strokes behind winner Texas Wesleyan who finished at 13-under 851.
Isabella Barquet earned a top-ten finish with a 7-over 223 performance, good enough for a tie for eighth place.
Team scores — 1. Texas Wesleyan 282—851; 2. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 296—880; 3. LC State 319—912; 4. OUAZ 314—928; 5. Kansas Wesleyan 323—932; 6. Morningside 324—943; 7. Mount Mercy (Iowa) 324—970; 8. Grand View 330—975.
Medalist — Makena Junkin, Texas Wesleyan 70—208.
LC State individuals — T8. Isabella Barquet 78—223; 15. Dallis Shockey 79—227; T20. Giulia Belfontali 83—233; T20. Jane Barry 83—233; 29. Chase Caruso 79—242.