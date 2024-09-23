AREA ROUNDUP: Trojans pierce Knights’ armor in volleyball

MOSCOW — Ashlyn Strunk dished out 20 assists and Emma Wells served 20-for-21 with five aces for the unbeaten Troy Trojans volleyball team as it rolled past Idaho Class 2A Whitepine League opponent Logos of Moscow in straight sets Tuesday.

The final scoreline read 25-18, 25-14, 25-12 in favor of reigning state champion Troy (13-0, 7-0). The Knights slipped to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in league.

JV — Logos def. Troy.

Loggers tame Tigers

KENDRICK — Visiting Potlatch blitzed 2A Whitepine League opponent Kendrick with a final scoreline of 25-9, 25-16, 25-6.

Emma Patten had a complete performance for the Loggers (6-2, 4-0), serving 19-for-20 with four aces while amassing nine kills and 11 assists. Brooklyn Mitchell added five kills and five digs while serving 9-for-11 in what coach Ron Dinsmoor called a “good team win.”

Kendrick dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-5 in league.

JV — Potlatch def. Kendrick 3-0.

Pirates poach Kubs

COTTONWOOD — The Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood battled to a 25-23, 15-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over Kamiah in Class 2A Whitepine League action.

Lexi Schumacher led Prairie (6-4, 3-2) with 19 kills and 32 digs, while Kylie Schumacher added 13 kills.

Tamden Pecarovich was 22-of-23 from the service line and had 22 assists.

Kamiah dropped to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in league play with the loss.

JV — Prairie won

Prairie C team def. Clarkston C team

Maniacs master Wildcats

KELLOGG — Visiting Orofino logged a 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Kellogg in 3A Central Idaho League action.

The Maniacs (3-1, 1-1) benefited from 23 digs by Kennedy Coleman, eight kills and two aces courtesy of Rilee Diffin, and four aces from Rachael Province.

JV — Kellogg def. Orofino 25-16, 25-15, 15-2

Bulldogs power past Pats

GENESEE — After a back-and-forth start, host Genesee asserted itself in the third en route to a four-set 1A Whitepine League victory over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.

The final scoreline read 25-15, 16-25, 25-8, 25-16 as the Bulldogs moved to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in league competition.

Chloe Grieser (13 kills), Sydney Banks (12 digs) and Makayla Herman (31-of-31 serving with seven aces) spearheaded the Genesee effort. The Patriots fell to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in league.

JV — Genesee def. St. John Bosco 25-17, 25-22

Deary tops Timberline

DEARY — The Mustangs defended their home court with a 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23 win over Timberline of Weippe in Class 1A Whitepine League competition.

Sophomores Emily Bovard (23 assists) and Allie Vincent (six kills) were among the leaders for victorious Deary (3-1, 3-0). Timberline dropped to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in league.

JV — Timberline def. Deary 25-21, 25-19

Wildcats pounce on Rams

LAPWAI — Host Lapwai topped Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 25-15, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16 in 2A Whitepine League play.

Skylin Picard and Amason George fired nine kills apiece for the victorious Wildcats (4-6, 3-5), while Leiloni Ellenwood provided 10 assists.

JV — Clearwater Valley def. Lapwai.

Bulldogs maul Nighthawks

NEZPERCE — Visiting Grangeville found its first win of the season, handling nonleague foe Nezperce 25-14, 25-7, 25-15.

Adalei Lefebvre (12 kills, eight digs) and Addie Vanderwall (18 assists, 21-for-21 serving) were leaders in he triumphant effort for the Bulldogs (1-3).

JV — Nezperce def. Grangeville 2-1.

Pirates whip Wildcats

POMEROY — The host Pirates remained perfect with a 25-18, 25-8, 25-18 Southeast 1B League victory over Colton.

Sadie Klaveano went 9-for-9 from the service line for Pomeroy (4-0, 3-0) with four kills. Molly Warren had five kills and a block. Hollie Van Vogt logged nine assists and eight aces.

“Did a good job at playing together,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “Was able to dig deep and get it back rolling when we hit some adversity.”

Eagles ascendant

PULLMAN — Pullman Christian swept past Christian Heritage of Edwall, Wash., in a 25-17, 25-20, 25-11 Mountain Christian League match.

Freshman Falon Mader had eight aces to lead the Eagles, who totaled 23 aces as a team. Elizabeth Fitzgerald notched 11 kills.

Eagles elude Hounds

PULLMAN — Playing their Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League season debut at home, the Greyhounds dropped a tough five-set match to West Valley of Spokane Valley.

The scoreline read 26-24, 22-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11 in favor of the Eagles.

Jasmyne Washington led Pullman (1-2, 0-1) with 21 kills, while Lexi Doumit had 25 digs and Camber Wolfe offered up 55 assists.

Bears can’t catch Hawks

RATHDRUM — The visiting Moscow Bears “struggled to get our offense going,” according to coach Lisa Davis, as they fell 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 to Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum.

Sammy Pfiffner provided 10 assists and two aces in the losing effort for Moscow (4-4, 1-2).

JV — Lakeland def. Moscow 2-1.

Vikings sail to victory

PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse remained undefeated with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 win over Dayton in Southeast 1B League competition.

The Vikings improved to 2-0 overall and in league.