“Chaos is a ladder. Many who try to climb it fail, and never get to try again. The fall breaks them. And some are given a chance to climb, but they refuse. They cling to the realm, or the gods, or love. Illusions. Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is.”

So said Littlefinger, outlining the consequences that accompany the pursuit of power in the fantasy epic “Game of Thrones.” Of course, he also forecast the future of college football, where programs unapologetically climb over each other — scratching, spitting, kicking, abandoning their brotherhoods — in search of what, exactly?

Media-rights revenue.

Playoff access.

Sweet, sweet stability.

Meanwhile, the climb isn’t all there is for Washington State.

Unfortunately for its fans.

On Sept. 12, the Pac-12 Conference — i.e., Washington State and Oregon State — announced the additions of Mountain West pillars Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Colorado State, each of whom will join the conference for the 2026-27 academic year. The move simultaneously douses speculation that WSU and/or Oregon State are awaiting a lucrative lifeline from the Big 12 or ACC.

For fans, that’s an undoubtedly difficult reality to take; the Cougs and Beavs may never reach a higher rung. The chance to climb isn’t coming.

Recently, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes insisted during an interview on “Canzano and Wilner: The Podcast,” that “We have five Power Five conferences. We’re one of them. (There aren’t) four. We need to be ready to pounce.”

On Sept. 12, the Pac-12 pounced, but it didn’t prove his point. That isn’t a criticism of WSU or OSU, who made prudent moves to improve the Pac-12 and legitimize the league. Nor is it a shot at Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Colorado State — all prideful institutions with impressive résumés.

But why does it feel underwhelming?

Because the Pac-12 as you knew it is probably never coming back.