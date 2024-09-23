Seahawks know the tests will get tougher

RENTON, Wash. — DK Metcalf usually doesn’t hold back when it comes to giving critiques.

Catching a long touchdown on Sunday was nice. Posting another 100-yard game was nice. Helping the Seattle Seahawks improve to 3-0 was certainly enjoyable.

But to the Seahawks wide receiver, now in his sixth season in the league, there were too many glaring mistakes that even a dominant win shouldn’t overshadow.

“Winning takes care of a lot of mistakes, but you can’t overlook them or sweep them under the rug,” Metcalf said. “You’ve got to be professionals and be the type of team that fixes those mistakes and moves on and improves throughout the season.”

Seattle’s 24-3 thumping of Miami was a dominant effort that kept rookie coach Mike Macdonald perfect in the beginning of his tenure. He’s the fifth coach under the age of 40 in the past quarter-century to start his career 3-0.

The win also was expected. No matter the changes during the offseason and implementing new systems, with the talent on hand the Seahawks should be 3-0.

They beat a rookie QB making his first start in the opener, received an extraordinary performance from Geno Smith to win in New England in Week 2 and on Sunday overwhelmed a Miami team that was down to its No. 3 quarterback by the final whistle.

Now the tests begin for this team to find out if the fast start and a two-game lead in the division is real or a mirage, beginning next Monday night in Detroit to start a span of three games in 11 days. After playing the Lions, the Seahawks return home to face the Giants on Oct. 6 and the 49ers on Oct. 10.

“We’ve done enough to win each game that we played,” Macdonald said. “There’s a lot of great stuff on tape, but we’re also at the beginning stages of this team and who we’re going to become. The guys know that.”

What’s working

Seattle is the first team since the 1979 Steelers to begin a season 3-0 and hold all three opponents under 150 net yards passing. The Seahawks haven’t exactly faced elite quarterbacks yet, with rookie Bo Nix, journeyman Jacoby Brissett and backup Skylar Thompson their three primary opponents thus far.

But it’s still an excellent start for a group that was viewed as having a lot of potential because of the talent in the secondary. Thompson and backup Tim Boyle combined to throw for 186 yards, but it was the six sacks for 46 yards from Seattle’s defensive front that pushed the number under the 150 mark.