ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jack Wagner threw two touchdown passes and Idaho forced a late turnover to beat Abilene Christian 27-24 on Saturday night.

The Wildcats started their final possession at their own 20 with 57 seconds left. The Wildcats then had third-and-10 from the Idaho 49 when Maverick McIvor broke loose on a 15-yard run but then fumbled and Idaho's Matt Irwin recovered.

Wagner threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer and a 44-yarder to Mark Hamper in the first quarter. Cameron Pope kicked field goals from 33 and 25 yards, and the Vandals led 20-3 at halftime.