SportsSeptember 22, 2024

Wagner throws 2 TD passes, Idaho forces late turnover to beat Abilene Christian 27-24

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jack Wagner threw two touchdown passes and Idaho forced a late turnover to beat Abilene Christian 27-24 on Saturday night.

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jack Wagner threw two touchdown passes and Idaho forced a late turnover to beat Abilene Christian 27-24 on Saturday night.

The Wildcats started their final possession at their own 20 with 57 seconds left. The Wildcats then had third-and-10 from the Idaho 49 when Maverick McIvor broke loose on a 15-yard run but then fumbled and Idaho's Matt Irwin recovered.

Wagner threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer and a 44-yarder to Mark Hamper in the first quarter. Cameron Pope kicked field goals from 33 and 25 yards, and the Vandals led 20-3 at halftime.

Wagner completed 18 of 35 passes for 253 yards. Nate Thomas had 64 yards rushing that included a 3-yard touchdown run for Idaho (3-1), which entered ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll.

McIvor threw two second-half touchdown passes for Abilene Christian (2-2). He finished 26-of-46 passing for 288 yards with two interceptions.

Isaiah Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 72-yard drive that pulled Abilene Christian to 27-24 with 3:47 remaining.

