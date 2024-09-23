Wazzu welcomes Mountain West’s best passing attack

The Apple Cup trophy is back in Pullman and Washington State is undefeated.

In any other year, that would likely mean the Cougs would be suiting up for a 70-degree bowl game after a historic season. This year, it means Washington State is a quarter of the way through the season and will play a 70-degree September game in Pullman after a 3-0 start that includes two Power Four wins.

With the Apple Cup secured, the Cougs set their sights on a Friday night bout with San Jose State of the Mountain West at 7 p.m. today at Gesa Field in Pullman. The CW Network will broadcast the game.

Following WSU’s wild 24-19 Apple Cup win over rival Washington in Seattle, the Cougs have a lot of reasons to be on cloud nine. With pundits projecting and fans dreaming of an unprecedented College Football Playoff berth, WSU has a long way to go to get there, just three games into an already historic season.

To get where it wants to go, Wazzu needs to avoid the “trap game,” look out for a prolific San Jose State offense led by a familiar face and establish a stronger passing attack.

Avoiding the “trap game”

It’s the classic sports trope. Emboldened by an extraordinary win the week before, a perceived lesser opponent catches the recently victorious, projected winner lacking and just as soon as fans can dream of meaningful December football, so too can those dreams descend into nightmares. Just look at how the 2023 Cougs played after starting 4-0. Spoiler alert: they lost their next six games.

WSU coach Jake Dickert said he will learn what kind of competitors are on his team after today’s game.

“Great teams play nameless, faceless opponents and just live to their standard,” Dickert said. “That’s the message for our guys. What type of competitors do we have at nature? In our heart, in our minds? It’ll show up on Friday night.”

Senior receiver Kris Hutson said he has no problem with the short week and one less day to prepare for an opponent. He also understands the magnitude of playing another undefeated team in Week 4 of the season, even if the Cougs are 12-point favorites.

“We got to come in with the right mindset,” Hutson said. “We can’t come in here and think that they’re just going to lay down just because they’re in the Mountain West. That don’t mean nothing. Every opponent is going to play hard.”

WSU starting right guard Brock Dieu said he has a “next-play mentality.”

“‘Hungry and humble’ is what my offensive line coach in high school used to tell me,” Dieu said. “And he texts me that every week.”

Scouting San Jose State

The Spartans are led by a familiar face. WSU’s 2023 third-string quarterback Emmett Brown transferred to San Jose State in the offseason and thus far has impressed, completing 63-of-104 passes for 929 yards, nine TDs and one interception.

Dickert said Brown was eager to play and exhibited the quickest release among WSU’s top QBs last season — a group that included Mateer and current Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner this season.

“You look at our ... quarterback room from last year. One’s the Heisman favorite, one’s the biggest sensation on the West Coast, and one has thrown for almost 1,000 yards. Pretty cool. That’s a good evaluation. Good job, (WSU general manager Rob) Schlaeger. We’re proud of that.”

The Spartans are 3-0 following a three-score win over Sacramento State, a 17-7 takedown of Air Force and a 21-point win over Kennesaw State. WSU is by far the toughest test the Spartans have faced to date, but they have passed their previous exams with flying colors.

Brown has a 60% completion rate on the season, the highlights of which include a 58-yard touchdown pass to beat Air Force and a 355-yard performance against Kennesaw State last week.

“I’m proud of him. I’d like for him to take a week break on that, but it’s cool to see he’s an ultimate competitor,” Dickert said with a chuckle. “He wants to play, and I’m glad to see him getting a chance to do that.”

Brown’s favorite target is senior wide receiver Nick Nash who has 485 yards and six TDs through three games.

The Brown-Nash connection has spearheaded the Spartans’ No. 23 passing offense in the nation and best in the Mountain West.

Receiver Justin Lockhart has 11 catches for 192 yards and two TDs and running backs Floyd Chalk IV and Jabari Bates have combined for 224 yards and two TDs for a Trojan team which has averaged 313.7 passing yards and 58.3 rushing yards per game.

“It’s explosive, absolutely explosive,” WSU defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “I think they push the ball downfield. They do it in a couple different ways, whether it’s drop-back pass or (run-pass-option). I think they have a really good set of receivers, and they do a good job protecting them. It’s a new challenge. It’s 100% a new challenge.”

Dickert said San Jose State’s defense will play a fast and aggressive style of football. The ability to get across the line of scrimmage and get in the QB’s face has led the Spartans to 10 takeaways through three games.

Junior linebacker Jordan Pollard leads the Trojan defense with 37 tackles, one sack and one pick.