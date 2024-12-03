Sections
SportsDecember 3, 2024

WSU fires defensive coordinator, loses offensive coordinator to Oklahoma

Jake Dickert dismissed defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle took the same position at Oklahoma

story image illustation
story image illustation

The Washington State football team lost both its coordinators Monday as coach Jake Dickert dismissed defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle took the same position at Oklahoma, the university announced Monday afternoon.

Dickert hired Arbuckle and Schmedding before the 2023 season after losing both of his coordinators to other openings. Schmedding is the first coordinator Dickert fired in his three years as head coach.

The WSU defense allowed 28 points per game, the 90th-best mark in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Cougars allowed 255 passing yards per game (No. 116), 174 rushing yards per game (No. 96) and missed the seventh-most tackles in the nation with 157 whiffs through 12 games.

“After evaluating our program, we have not met the standard defensively, and I felt a change was needed for the best interest of the program,” Dickert said in a news release. “I informed Jeff this morning that he will no longer be the defensive coordinator and wish him well in his future.”

Dickert called Arbuckle a rising star in the industry during a mid-season news conference, a reputation supported by the Cougars’ ninth-best offensive scoring mark and top 5 passing attack. Former WSU quarterback Cam Ward passed for the fourth-most yards in the country last season in Arbuckle’s first year and current Cougar QB John Mateer's 44 total touchdowns are the most of any individual player in the country.

Arbuckle started his coaching career at Western Kentucky, rising to co-offensive coordinator in 2022 before arriving in Pullman.

The Cougars finished the regular season on a three-game losing streak, allowing a combined 79 points to New Mexico and Oregon State in back-to-back 3-point defeats. WSU’s offense was shut out in the second half of a 15-14 loss to Wyoming Saturday.

WSU will learn which bowl game it will play on Sunday.

