The Washington State football team lost both its coordinators Monday as coach Jake Dickert dismissed defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle took the same position at Oklahoma, the university announced Monday afternoon.

Dickert hired Arbuckle and Schmedding before the 2023 season after losing both of his coordinators to other openings. Schmedding is the first coordinator Dickert fired in his three years as head coach.

The WSU defense allowed 28 points per game, the 90th-best mark in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Cougars allowed 255 passing yards per game (No. 116), 174 rushing yards per game (No. 96) and missed the seventh-most tackles in the nation with 157 whiffs through 12 games.

“After evaluating our program, we have not met the standard defensively, and I felt a change was needed for the best interest of the program,” Dickert said in a news release. “I informed Jeff this morning that he will no longer be the defensive coordinator and wish him well in his future.”