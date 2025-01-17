38th edition of Clearwater Classic wrestling hits the mats today

The 38th annual Clearwater Classic wrestling tournament to be held today and Saturday at Lewiston High School will look to maintain the event’s storied tradition while bolstering its recent positive momentum with new innovations.

This year’s Classic features additions like medals for the top five finishers in each boys bracket (as opposed to top three in the past) and the first-ever girls team trophy.

The field includes 26 schools from across Idaho, Washington and Oregon, with more than 350 boys and 75 girls set to compete.

Representing the Tribune area will be Asotin, Clarkston, Clearwater Valley (Kooskia), Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Grangeville, Lapwai, Lewiston, Moscow, Orofino, Potlatch, Prairie and Pullman. The host Bengals led area schools in team scoring last year, taking third on the boys side and first among girls.

Crossing the classifications

“I’ve seen a lot of different iterations of it,” said Moscow coach Zac Carscallen, who wrestled in the Clearwater Classic himself in the late 2000s to early 2010s and has coached at the tournament for the last decade. “Lately, it’s kind of exploded back into a really big tournament in the region again, and that’s been awesome to see.”

Carscallen’s lineup includes a defending champion and recent Prep Athlete of the Week honoree in 175-pounder James Greene, who recorded his 100th high school career win on Wednesday. Teammates Paul Dixon (285) and Eian Schwecke (126) are also returning top-three medalists last year, and Carscallen mentions Eric Gulbrandsen and Aidan Prakash as additional Bears particularly likely to “make some waves” this weekend.

The Lewiston boys look particularly strong at 132 with entries Jase Hendren — a 2024 Clearwater Classic 113-pound runner-up and state medalist — and Cullen Roberts, who currently holds the team’s top varsity spot in the division over Hendren. The Bengals’ 175-pounder Tate Cuthbert was the only area boy to post a medal finish recently at the prestigious and highly competitive Rollie Lane Tournament in Nampa, taking eighth.

Other returning Classic medalists include the likes of Pullman’s Sam Sears, who was runner-up at 215 last year and went on to place at the Washington Class 2A state meet.

“I think it’s going to be a good tournament,” Carscallen said. “You have a lot of teams from numerous different classifications, all the way from 2A-6A, that you don’t normally get to see.”