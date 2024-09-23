ANALYSIS: Seahawks learn their final grades for 2024

As fun as some moments were in the 2024 season for the Seattle Seahawks, once the dust cleared, no one was pretending that it ultimately wasn’t a disappointment.

“Obviously, we want to be fighting it out in the playoffs and felt like we had a good enough team to do some damage, but we didn’t earn the right to do that,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Tuesday. “So we’re moving on.”

That’s pretty much says it all.

The Seahawks’ 10-7 record shows they were close. But they weren’t good enough.

And with that context, here are our final position grades of the season.

Quarterback

Geno Smith’s 2024 season gave fuel to his supporters and detractors. He set team records for completions, attempts, yards and completion percentage (and yes, playing 17 games makes it easier to set records in counting stats). He also threw 15 interceptions, third most in the NFL, five from the 20-yard line or closer, which led the league. Pro Football Focus rated Smith 10th among all QBs at season’s end with a grade of 82.5, second-best of his career. That reflects PFF assessing blame to others for some of the picks, and noting that his accuracy is still among the best in the NFL. Smith tied for the second-most fourth-quarter comebacks with four, behind only Patrick Mahomes. But one fewer red-zone interception might have gotten the Seahawks into the playoffs.

Grade: B-plus.

Running back

This was supposed to be the year the two-headed backfield of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet — recent second-round picks — truly took off. Walker dealt with injuries from the start and averaged just 3.7 per carry. Charbonnet showed potential and led the team with eight touchdowns. Kenny McIntosh showed promise down the stretch, finishing with a team-high 5.5 yards per carry. Walker finished with the seventh-highest grade from PFF, but the Seahawks just didn’t see enough of him, nor could they create enough space for all of them to run when it mattered.

Grade: B-minus.

Receiver

It’s a mixed bag with this group. The unquestioned highlight is Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s breakout and tying Tyler Lockett’s team record with 100 receptions. DK Metcalf never seemed the same after he missed two games at midseason with a knee injury. He still had solid numbers (66 catches, 992 yards, 15.0 per reception), but the hope is a new offensive coordinator can get more out of him. This was potentially it for Lockett as a Seahawk after his numbers dropped precipitously (49-600, 12.2). No other receiver had more than Jake Bobo’s 13 receptions, and the Seahawks are likely to be aggressive in filling out their receiver corps this offseason.

Grade: B-minus.

Tight end

Noah Fant’s final numbers (48-500, 10.4) were in line with his career averages despite missing three games. AJ Barner came on late to finish with 30-245 and four TDs. Pharaoh Brown battled a foot injury in camp and the first month of the season and had just eight catches. The blocking on the edges wasn’t as consistent as it needed to be.

Grade: C.

Offensive line

Maybe the new OC can finally solve the Seahawks’ issues up front. Or maybe it’s going to take a massive personnel shake-up. Whatever the case, the OL story in 2024 was the same as it has been for several years. PFF rated the Seahawks 31st of 32 teams in its season-ending grades. Left tackle Charles Cross ranked 10th of 81 tackles by PFF, but no other lineman was higher than 46th. The bizarre midseason retirement of center Connor Williams — whom it was hoped would prove a solidifying force — encapsulated the problem.

Grade: D.