Are Cougar coordinators to blame for early issues?

True freshman running back Wayshawn Parker got five of his 12 touches on Washington State’s final drive in its 25-17 win over Fresno State on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

He racked up 34 yards on his first three carries of that drive to help the Cougs extend their lead to eight with 1:50 remaining.

On a day when WSU quarterback John Mateer struggled — completing 17-of-35 passes for 172 yards, no touchdowns and one interception — the question is obvious: Why didn’t the Cougs run the ball more?

Prior to Wazzu’s final drive, Parker had seven touches for 31 yards. Running backs Djouvensky Schlenbaker and Leo Pulalasi had one touch each.

Mateer totaled 75 yards on 18 attempts and was sacked four times.

WSU coach Jake Dickert acknowledged that WSU had nine tailback touches midway through the fourth quarter on Saturday and said the Cougs need to run the ball more.

“Everything stems from running the football,” Dickert said. “So we’ve addressed it. We’ve talked about it. It’s got to be part of our identity, and we’ve been good at it this year. So to not really test the waters, I don’t think was good enough.”

While Dickert took public responsibility for this lack of rushing attempts, offensive playcalling falls on WSU’s second-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

On the other side of that coin, Saturday was WSU’s second straight game allowing fewer than 225 passing yards, but it was not mistake-free.

Now-No. 15 Boise State got away with 184 passing yards in its 45-24 win over WSU on Sept. 28 because the Broncos have Ashton Jeanty, the best player in college football, in their backfield.

Fresno State’s running back Elijah Gilliam totaled a season-high 120 yards on 20 touches.

The Cougs also have not been able to scheme their way into consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, with just seven sacks on the year.

The Boise State Broncos got seven sacks in one game against the Cougs.

Responsibility for that lack of sacks partially falls on defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding.

It is worth noting that despite all of the shortcomings, WSU is 5-1 for the first time since 2018.

Three of Wazzu’s wins have been by one score (24-19 over Washington on Sept. 14, 54-52 over San Jose State on Sept. 20 and 25-17 over Fresno State on Oct. 12).

In each of those games, the Cougar defense stepped up to make the plays to win the game. Senior linebacker Kyle Thornton’s game-sealing tackle of Husky running back Jonah Coleman on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line and Ethan O’Connor’s go-ahead pick-6 versus Fresno State have already earned their place in the pantheon of Cougar history.

That said, WSU’s defense has gotten shredded on the ground and through the air by nearly every opponent, with former WSU quarterback Emmett Brown and the San Jose State Spartans gaining 375 yards through the air and over 500 total yards and Jeanty breaking out for touchdown runs of 64 and 59 yards during his four-touchdown performance for the Broncos.