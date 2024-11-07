Sections
SportsNovember 7, 2024

AREA ROUNDUP: 4 Bears, 2 Bengals land on IEL all-league team in boys soccer

Moscow’s honorees were Bryant Scruggs, Wyatt Thornycroft, Ty Kindelspire and Jeremiah Balemba

The Moscow boys soccer team poses with the Idaho 5A state consolation trophy after defeating Century of Pocatello on Oct. 26 at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls. Four Bears — Bryant Scruggs, Wyatt Thornycroft, Ty Kindelspire and Jeremiah Balemba — were recently named to the 5A Inland Empire League all-league team for this season.
The Moscow boys soccer team poses with the Idaho 5A state consolation trophy after defeating Century of Pocatello on Oct. 26 at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls. Four Bears — Bryant Scruggs, Wyatt Thornycroft, Ty Kindelspire and Jeremiah Balemba — were recently named to the 5A Inland Empire League all-league team for this season.Courtesy photo

AREA ROUNDUP

Four Moscow Bears and two Lewiston Bengals were named to the all-league team for the 5A Inland Impire League, it was announced recently.

Moscow’s honorees were Bryant Scruggs, Wyatt Thornycroft, Ty Kindelspire and Jeremiah Balemba.

Lewiston’s award-winners were Lincoln Acord and Kyle Wicks.

The league MVP and coach of the year went to Sandpoint’s Huxley Hall and Dan Anderson, respectively.

Last month, the Bears (7-10-1) won the consolation championship in the Idaho 5A state tournament with a 2-1 victory over Century of Pocatello.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BYU 67, Idaho 62

PROVO, Utah — Idaho fell short of a 16-point comeback, dropping a 67-62 final to BYU in its season opener.

The Vandals trailed the Cougars by 16 but outscored BYU 36-25 in the second half.

Sophomore guard Hope Hassmann paced the Vandals with 23 points while Rosie Schweizer (10 points) and Olivia Nelson (9 points) made three 3-pointers each.

IDAHO (0-1)

Aadland 1-4 4-6 6, Schweizer 3-4 4-4 10, Bukvic 1-9 0-2 2, Hassmann 7-16 4-4 23, Nelson 3-6 3-4 9, Brans 2-6 0-0 4, Carvalho 1-2 0-0 2, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-0 2-2 2, Curtis 1-1 0-0 3, Pinheiro 0-4 0-0 0, Uriarte 0-3 1-2 1, Totals 19-55 18-24 62.

BYU (1-0)

Calvert 5-13 0-0 10, Congdon 5-12 0-0 12, Gibb 4-8 8-10 17, Hudgins 3-7 0-0 8, Whiting 4-13 1-2 9, Hamson 2-6 2-2 6, Ogden 0-0 0-0 0, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, Cannon 1-2 0-0 2, Davenport 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 25-66 11-14 67.

3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-20 (Schweizer 0-1, Bukvic 0-3, Hassmann 5-10, Nelson 0-2, Brans 0-2, Curtis 1-1, Pinheiro 0-1), BYU 6-20 (Calvert 0-3, Congdon 2-4, Gibb 1-3, Hudgins 2-5, Whiting 0-1, Davenport 1-4). Assists_Idaho 13 (Aadland 3, Hassmann 3, Nelson 3), BYU 16 (Gibb 5, Whiting 5). Fouled Out_BYU Calvert, Davenport. Rebounds_Idaho 41 (Aadland 11), BYU 39 (Hudgins 9). Total Fouls_Idaho 14, BYU 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,876.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State ranked No. 7 in NAIA preseason poll

The Lewis-Clark State Warriors earned a No. 7 ranking in the 2025 NAIA coaches preseason poll, it was announced Wednesday.

The Warriors fell in the NAIA Opening Round last season following consecutive appearances in the NAIA World Series title game.

LC State returns a majority of its offense and bullpen with new faces filling in the starting rotation. The Warriors have not released their 2025 schedule but will begin the season in February.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kyle Thornton named a Burlsworth Trophy nominee

Washington State linebacker Kyle Thornton was named a Burlsworth Trophy nominee, the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation announced Wednesday.

The Burlsworth Trophy is reserved for a college football player who began his career as a walk-on. Thornton walked on to the late former WSU coach Mike Leach’s 2019 team and earned a scholarship in 2021.

Through eight games, Thornton leads WSU with 46 tackles and is tied for the team lead with 5.5 tackles for loss after a 2023 season when he started all 12 games and led the Cougs with 87 tackles.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Washington State 1, Oregon State 0

PULLMAN — Washington State beat its fellow Pac-12 survivor Oregon State, 1-0.

Julianna Duckett delivered the lone goal on an assist by Rajanah Reed to lift the Cougs over the Beavs. Both schools are affliate members in the West Coast Conference. WSU (7-5-6, 4-2-3) sits in sixth place while OSU (7-8-2, 5-2-2) is in third place with one game remaining.

OSU 0 0 — 0

WSU 1 0 — 1

WSU — Julianna Duckett (Rajanah Reed) 36th.

Shots — OSU 9, WSU 18; Saves — OSU: Sanchez, Mya 5; WSU Nadia Cooper 4.

