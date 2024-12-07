AREA ROUNDUP

Moscow 48, Kendrick 39

LEWISTON — In Diamond Shop Classic play at Lewiston High School, the trailing Moscow Bears came out with renewed energy in the third quarter to turn the tables en route to a 48-39 victory over Kendrick on Friday at Lewiston High School.

Traiden Cummings scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to give the Bears (2-0) a much-needed spark. Ralli Roetcisoender led the way with 16 points in what was a season debut for the Tigers (0-1), who led 21-18 through the first half against their larger-division foes.

MOSCOW (2-0)

Tyson Izzo 2 0-0 5, Abram Godfrey 2 0-0 5, JP Breese 2 0-0 6, Traiden Cummings 7 4-4 20, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-2 0, Grant Abendroth 2 4-6 8, Max Winfree 2 0-0 4, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0. Total 17 8-12 48.

KENDRICK (0-1)

M. Kirkland 3 2-2 8, C. Silflow 1 0-0 2, R. Roetcisoender 7 1-1 16, K. Koepp 0 0-0 0, W. Cook 2 0-0 4, N. Kimberling 0 0-0 0, H. Kirkland 2 3-3 9. Totals 15 6-6 39.

Moscow 7 11 16 14—48

Kendrick 9 12 6 12—39

3-point goals — Breese 2, Cummings, Izzo, Godfrey, H. Kirkland 2, Roetcisoender.

Lewiston 73, Central Valley 68

In a high-flying cap to the first day of the Diamond Shop Classic, the host Lewiston Bengals battled past the Central Valley Bears of Spokane 73-68 in boys basketball action on Friday night at Lewiston High School.

Royce Fisher led Lewiston (3-0) with 25 points and four made 3-pointers. Dray Torpey joined him with another four made treys and 19 points.

With the help of Blaze Hepburn, Jordan Walker and Mason Way, the Bengals combined for 11 3-pointers, continuing the team’s trend of converting no fewer than 10 in a game.

A complete box score was not available.

LEWISTON (3-0)

Dray Torpey 19, Royce Fisher 25, Drew Alldredge 2, Jordan Walker 9, Guy Krasselt 0, Brady Rudolph 0, Blaze Hepburn 5, Parker Bogar 8, Mason Way 5, Alex Shafer 0, Total 73.

CENTRAL VALLEY (1-1)

Hunter Bernhart 8, Cameron Walls 21, Branson Olson 9, Orland Axta 25, Jason Anderson 0, Isaac Plunkitt 5. Total 68.

3-point goals — Fisher 4, Torpey 4, Axton 3, Hepburn, Way, Walker, Bernhart, Walls.

Clarkston 56, La Grande 48

PENDLETON, Ore. — Niko Ah Hi’s big 30-point showing helped Clarkston overcome La Grande (Ore.) in Pendleton Tournament play.

The game was deadlocked at 16 through the opening quarter, but the Bantams (1-1) inched ahead with each frame thereafter. Clarkston enjoyed another 14 points from Josh Hoffman.

CLARKSTON (1-1)

Isaiah Woods 0 0-0 0, Lee Brown 0 0-2 0, Braxton Forsmann 2 1-2 5, Niko Ah Hi 11 6-8 30, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 7 0-0 14, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kevory Gimlin 2 0-0 5, Jason Rinard 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-15 56.

La GRANDE (0-2)

Landon Hood 6 2-2 17, Huntyn Azure 0 0-0 0, Blake Hildebrandt 4 0-0 10, Jacob Kimball 4 6-6 16, Mathias Fields 0 1-2 1, Aaron Weaver 2 0-2 4, Beckett Hutchings 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-12 48.

Clarkston 16 18 8 14—56

La Grande 16 16 5 12—48

3-point goals — Ah Hi 2, Gimlin, Hood 3, Hildebrandt 2, Kimball 2.

Colfax 64, St. George’s 55

SPOKANE — The Bulldogs started fast and bit the Dragons in a rematch of last season’s Class 2B district championship.

Adrik Jenkin led Colfax (2-0) with 23 points. Caleb Lustig added 18 points and six rebounds, and Jayce Kelly notched 14 points and six boards of his own to help the Bulldogs close out the win.

COLFAX (2-0)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 2 0-0 6, Jayce Kelly 4 4-6 14, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 6, Adrik Jenkin 6 7-9 23, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Caleb Lustig 5 3-4 18. Totals 21 14-19 64

ST. GEORGE’S (1-1)

Brennan 0 0-0 0, Jones 5 6-10 16, You 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Leiland 2 0-2 5, Darcy 0 0-0 0, Zarlingo 5 3-4 16, Pierce 5 7-9 18. Totals 17 6-25 55.

Colfax 20 15 15 14—64

St. George’s 9 21 14 11—55

3-point goals Jenkin 4, Kelly 2 Kelly 2, Liland 1, Zarlingo, Pierce

Riverside 65, Pullman 61 (OT)

CHATTAROY, Wash. — Cade Rogers hit a tying 3-pointer to force overtime and Daniel Kwon made another to give visiting Pullman the lead, but the Hounds ultimately faltered en route to a nonleague defeat against Riverside of Chattaroy, Wash.

Kwon led the team in scoring on the day, while Gavin Dealy had a “really good game rebounding and scoring big points when we needed them,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said.

The Greyhounds slipped to 1-1 on the season, while the Rams improved to 3-0.

Complete information was not available.

Timberline 46, Deary 42

WEIPPE — Trailing from the first quarter onward, host Timberline of Weippe “ratcheted up the defensive pressure,” in the words of coach Pat Christopherson, to turn the tide and rally past Deary in 1A Whitepine League play.

The Spartans’ Korbin Christopherson had 10 of his game-high 19 points in the decisive fourth quarter, while teammate Clayton Hunter hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals and totaled another 11 points on the day. Noland Hubbard led the beaten Mustangs (1-1, 1-1) with 11 points. As a team, Timberline (2-0, 2-0) outrebounded Deary 39-26.

DEARY (1-1, 1-1)

TJ Beyer 3 1-2 9, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Nolan Hubbard 4 1-1 11, Jacob Mechling 3 1-1 8, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 6 0-1 12, Jaymon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-5 42.

TIMBERLINE (2-0, 2-0)

Ares Mabberly 1 0-0 2, Clayton Hunter 4 0-0 11, Terrin Hueth 0 0-0 0, Caleb Marshall 4 0-0 9, Korbin Christopherson 6 5-5 19, Parker Hodges 0 1-2 1, Justice Richardson 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-7 46.

Deary 12 12 13 5—42

Timberline 8 13 12 13—46

3-point goals — Beyer 2, Hubbard 2, Mechling, Hunter 3, Christopherson 2, Marshall.

JV — Timberline 21, Deary 10 (one half).

Grangeville 40, Prairie 38

COTTONWOOD — A buzzer-beater attempt from Prairie of Cottonwood was off the mark and visiting Grangeville completed a fourth-quarter rally for a seesaw nonleague victory.

Tate Thacker led the Bulldogs (1-2) to victory with three 3-point goals and 18 total points. Briggs Rambo scored a team-high 12 for the Pirates (0-1).

GRANGEVILLE (1-2)

Carson Astle 1 3-4 5, Tate Schumacher 3 0-0 7, Tate Thacker 7 1-2 18, McCoy Stamper 0 0-4 0, Shawn Chahal 0 0-0 0, Will Told 0 2-4 2, Troy Long 2 0-0 5, Gage Smith 1 1-4 3. Totals 14 7-20 40.

PRAIRIE (0-1)

Matt Wemhoff 2 0-0 5, Weber 3 0-0 6, Carter Shears 1 2-4 4, Levi Gehring 1 1-1 3, Phil Schwartz 3 0-0 8, Briggs Rambo 4 4-4 12, VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-4 0, Forsmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-13 38.

Grangeville 3 12 9 16—40

Prairie 6 7 21 4—38

3-point goals — Thacker 3, Schumacher, Long, Schwartz Wemhoff.

Garfield-Palouse 53, Colton 9

PALOUSE — Host Garfield-Palouse routed Colton in Southeast 1B League play.

Landon Orr put up 11 points and Bryce Pfaff added another 10 to lead nine Gar-Pal scorers. The Vikings (1-1, 1-0) held the visiting Wildcats (0-2, 0-1) to a single point in the opening quarter and two apiece in the second and third.

A complete linescore was not available.

COLTON (0-2, 0-1)

W. Baysinger 0 1-2 1, Hemigaus 0 0-0 0 T. Baerlocher 2 1-2 5, H. Pernell 0 0-2 0 , S. Nollmeyer 1 0-0 2 , J. Moehrle 0 0-0 0 , I. Mitchel, Schlee 0 0-0 0, Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Dimnick 0 0-0 0 0 1-2 1 . Totals 3 3-8 9.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-1, 1-0)

Bryce Pfaff 5 0-2 10, Lane Collier 4 0-1 9, Ayden Bassler 3 0-0 6, Liam Cook 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 2 0-0 5, Landon Orr 5 0-2 11, Cooper Wells 1 0-0 2 , Casen Sperber 2 0-0 5, Riley Pfaff 2 0-0 4, Preston Olson 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 1-9 53.

3-point goals — K. Snekvik, Orr, Sperber.

Highland 48 Kootenai 43

KOOTENAI — The Huskies edged the host Warriors in a nonleague contest.

Trevor Knowlton led Highland (1-1) with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and compatriot Aiden Miller delivered his own double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

HIGHLAND (1-1, 0-1)

Jackson Smith 1 0-0 2 , Trevor Knowlton 9 1-6 19, Aaron Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Crow 2 2-2 6, Aiden Miller 9 0-0 18, Ryan Martinson 1 0-0 3, Henry Lunders 0 0-0 0, Hunter Trueblood 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-8 48.

Kootenai (0-2)

Derry 2 0-0 6, Strobel 7 2-6 17, Jentry 2 0-0 4, Brez 2 0-0 6. Moore 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-6 43

Highland 10 14 14 10—48

Kootenai 4 9 7 13—43

3-point goals — Martinson, Derry 2, Strobel.

Kellogg 61, Genesee 14

WALLACE, Idaho — The Bulldogs opened their campaign in the Wallace Tournament with a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Kellogg Wildcats.

Jackson Banks (four points, six rebounds) and Noah Bollman (four points, four rebounds) led the way in the unsuccessful effort for Genesee (1-1), which returns to action facing host Wallace today at 5:30 p.m.

A complete box score was not available.

Genesee 6 0 6 2—14

Kellogg 23 12 21 5—61

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pullman 71, Riverside 31

CHATTAROY, Wash. — Grace Kuhle had a massive 37-point performance to lead the way as visiting Pullman dominated Riverside of Chattaroy, Wash., in nonleague play.

River Sykes added another 13 points for the Greyhounds (1-1), who held the Rams (0-3) to single-digit point outputs in each of the four quarters of play.

PULLMAN (1-1)

Bri Rasmussen 0 2-4 2, Grace Kuhle 12 10-12 37, Olivia Whitworth 3 0-0 6, Ada Harris 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 1 0-2 2, River Sykes 5 3-4 13, Taylor Cromie 0 0-0 0, Clark 3 0-2 6. Totals 24 15-24 71.

RIVERSIDE (0-3)

Schweiger 2 1-4 6, Anna Pace 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Winterroth 6 3-4 16, Julianna Winterroth 1 3-4 5, Ava Montgomery 0 0-2 0, Tia Phillipy 0 0-2 0, Josie Eastman 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 7-18 31.

Pullman 19 27 11 14—71

Riverside 9 9 8 5—31

3-point goals — Kuhle 3, Doumit, Schweiger, K. Winterroth.