SportsNovember 19, 2024

AREA ROUNDUP: Cougars bounce back with win over Northern Colorado

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — The Washington State men’s basketball team responded to its first loss of the season by bouncing back to beat Northern Colorado 83-69 on Monday night at Beasley Coliseum.

The Cougars (4-1) improved to 4-0 at home this season after falling to Iowa 76-66 in their first road game Friday.

Against UNC, senior guard Cedric Coward led the way with a career-high 30 points on an efficient 12-of-18 shooting from the field.

Dane Erikstrup had 14 points, LeJuan Watts added 11 points with eight rebounds and Isaiah Watts had 12 points with four 3-pointers off the bench.

Washington State dominated on both sides of the floor, holding the Bears to just 37% shooting from the field and 27% from beyond the arc, while shooting 56% from the field and 32% from 3-point range themselves.

The Bears hung around until midway through the second half.

With the game tied at 55, a LeJuan Watts layup started an 8-0 run for the Cougs. A Coward layup put WSU up by double digits, 70-60, with about seven minutes to go and the Cougs controlled the game the rest of the way.

Langston Reynolds led the Bears with 16 points.

“I thought it was a good college basketball game,” WSU coach David Riley said. “Northern Colorado has been playing great this year, and I thought our defense stepped up today and gave them some problems. It’s fun to get back home and back on a winning streak.”

N. COLORADO (3-2)

Hawthorne 3-13 3-4 10, Wisne 2-7 4-4 8, Bloch 2-7 0-0 6, Reynolds 7-11 1-2 16, Rillie 4-11 1-2 10, McCreary 2-5 2-5 7, Denker 3-8 0-0 8, Shields 2-5 0-0 4, Colceag 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 11-17 69.

WASHINGTON ST. (4-1)

Erikstrup 6-10 1-2 14, Price 3-3 2-3 8, L.Watts 4-10 3-3 11, Calmese 2-6 0-0 4, Coward 12-18 4-5 30, I.Watts 4-8 0-1 12, Okafor 1-2 2-2 4, Wynott 0-0 0-0 0, Gerrits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 12-16 83.

Halftime: Washington St. 43-37. 3-Point Goals: N. Colorado 8-30 (Denker 2-5, Bloch 2-7, Reynolds 1-2, McCreary 1-3, Rillie 1-6, Hawthorne 1-7), Washington St. 7-22 (I.Watts 4-6, Coward 2-6, Erikstrup 1-4, Calmese 0-2, L.Watts 0-4). Rebounds: N. Colorado 30 (Hawthorne 10), Washington St. 34 (Price, L.Watts 8). Assists: N. Colorado 13 (Rillie 4), Washington St. 16 (L.Watts 5). Total Fouls: N. Colorado 19, Washington St. 15. A: 3,066 (11,671).

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLMoscow 66, Bonners Ferry 46

MOSCOW — Jessa Skinner piled up 20 points, Brooklyn Becker chipped in 17 and the Bears beat the Badgers in a nonleauge contest for their first victory of the season.

Moscow (1-1) benefitted from “a really good shooting night” from Becker, coach Josh Colvin said, which “kind of opened things up for the posts,” like Skinner.

Jacque Williams added nine points for Moscow.

Bonners Ferry (0-2)

Brooke Petesch 0 0-0 0, McKenna Baisden 3 1-2 7, Taren Bateman 8 1-2 19, Alexys Mierke 1 0-0 2, Eva Willis 2 3-4 7, Sydney Hinthorn 3 3-4 9, Nolie Hiatt 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 10-14 46.

MOSCOW (1-1)

Addison Lassen 3 0-0 8, Mattea Nuhn 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 1 2-2 4, Brooklyn Becker 5 4-4 17, Jessa Skinner 9 2-3 20, Stella Rae 2 0-0 4, Jacque Williams 3 3-4 9, Winnie Colvin 1 2-2 4. Totals 24 13-15 66.

Bonners Ferry 10 11 10 15—46

Moscow 14 13 26 13—66

3-point goals — Bateman 2, Becker 3, Lassen 2.

Story Tags
area roundup
washington state cougars
WSU men's basketball
WSU Cougars
