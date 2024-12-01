AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds battle back for season-opening boys hoops win

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — With 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation and his team up by a single point at Pullman High School, Gavyn Dealy made a critical rebound and drew a foul.

Dealy would hit one of the two ensuing free throws, and visiting Lewis & Clark failed to get a shot off before the buzzer as the Greyhounds capped off a dramatic fourth-quarter rally to seal their season-opening 59-57 boys basketball victory Saturday.

After it was tied up at 27 at halftime, the Greyhounds had slid into a two-possession deficit of 45-39 through three quarters. A 20-point surge in the final frame left the home crowd happy with the narrow Pullman victory.

Dealy finished the game with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Daniel Kwon led all scorers with 21 points and had 10 boards of his own. Caden Rogers scored 12 and added six assists and four steals, including a couple critical grabs in the decisive fourth quarter.

LEWIS & CLARK (0-1)

Porter Pearson 2 1-2 5, Kruz Kimmet 3 0-0 7, Bugashane Kasomo 0 0-0 0, KJ Kinkade 0 0-0 0, Chase Partch 1 0-0 3, Brady Dowling 3 2-4 8, unknown 5 1-2 13, unknown 6 2-2 16, Ben Conklin 1 0-0 3, Gus Gehn 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 6-12 57.

PULLMAN (1-0)

Gavyn Dealy 7 4-5 18, Cade Rogers 5 0-0 12, Daniel Kwon 8 5-6 21, Vaughn Holstad 2 3-4 8, Danial Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Brannan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-15 59.

Pullman 14 13 12 20—59

Lewis & Clark 11 16 18 12—57

3-point goals — Kimmet, Partch, unknown 2, unknown 2, Conklin, Rogers 2, Holstad.

Lewiston 71, Hanford 64

A big second quarter made the difference for host Lewiston in a season-opening nonleague victory against Hanford of Richland, Wash.

Royce Fisher led the victorious Bengals with 17 points and Drew Alldredge added another 11. Coach Brooks Malm praised the efforts of Dray Torpey and Guy Krasselt coming off the bench with nine points apiece. Seven Bengals got on the board, each scoring at least six.

Hanford’s Reece Rheinschmidt led all scorers with a whopping 32 points.

“I thought that overall, our team moved the ball well, and we got contributions from a lot of different guys, so that was really nice to see,” Malm said. “We got some big stops when we needed to.”

HANFORD (0-1)

Bate Sadler 2 0-0 4, Troy Jensen 4 1-2 9, Grayson Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddox Riley 1 0-0 2, Derek Roe 3 0-0 7, Jaxon Niemi 1 2-2 4, Moses Plemons 0 0-0 0, Pilot Sadler 1 2-4 4, Reece Rheinschmidt 13 1-2 32, Connor Clifton 0 0-0 0, Pierce Killian 1 0-0 2, Cole Skipper 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-14 64.

LEWISTON (1-0)

Dray Torpey 3 1-2 9, Royce Fisher 8 0-0 17, Drew Alldredge 3 4-4 11, Jordan Walker 4 0-0 9, Guy Krasselt 3 0-0 9, Brady Rudolph 2 0-0 6, Blaze Hepburn 0 0-0 0, Parker Bogar 5 0-0 10. Totals 28 5-6 71.

Hanford 16 16 15 17—64

Lewiston 18 23 15 15—71

3-point goals — Rheinschmidt 5, Roe, Krasselt 3, Rudolph 2, Fisher, Alldredge, Walker.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewis & Clark 48, Pullman 42

PULLMAN — A fourth-quarter explosion from visiting Lewis & Clark of Spokane spoiled Pullman’s season opener.

The Greyhounds (0-1) had led steadily, entering halftime up 30-23 and holding the Tigers (1-0) to just three points in the third quarter to extend the margin to double digits at 37-26. Lewis & Clark’s Sadie Pierce went off for three 3-point goals in the fourth quarter to spearhead a 22-point barrage from her team as Pullman simultaneously had its weakest quarter of the game with only five points en route to defeat.

In what would prove to be the decisive statistical discrepancy of the game, the Tigers totaled 10 3-point goals as a team to the Hounds’ two.