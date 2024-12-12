AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow wrestling tops Spirit Lake in dual

The Moscow Bear boys produced five pins and two decision victories in a 51-34 nonleague team dual win over visiting Timberlake of Spirit Lake on Wednesday.

James Greene had what Moscow coach Zac Carscallen called a “huge night” as he produced a more-dominant win than in his last meeting with Timberlake’s Jonathan Hansen. The Bears’ 285-pounder Paul Dixon had the fastest win of the dual, delivering a pin in just 27 seconds. Wrestling his first varsity match for Moscow (3-3), Sam Drake “came in huge for us” according to Carscallen in a “very aggressive” first-round victory at 144.

In girls competition, Timberlake got the better of Moscow 12-6.

BOYS

Moscow 51, Timberlake 34

215 — Peter Story, Mos, won by forfeit; 285 — Paul Dixon, Mos, p. Archer Higgins, 0:27; 98 — Colton D`Avanzo, Tim, won by forfeit; 106 — Wyatt Carey, Tim, won by forfeit; 113 — Sawyer Huston, Tim, won by forfeit; 120 — John Wingfield, Tim, p. Ryder Perry, 1:51; 126 — Eian Schwecke, Mos, won by forfeit; 132 — Charles Vasquez, Mos, won by forfeit; 138 — Marcus Swift, Mos, p. Parker Cathey, 1:37; 144 — Sam Drake-Weiss, Mos, p. Gage Haines, 1:24; 150 — Aidan Prakash, Mos, dec. Chris Schmidt, 8-3; 157 — Carter Loutzenhiser, Tim, p. Logan Tompkins, 3:52; 165 — Joseph Torr, Tim, major dec. Joe Markuson, 13-2; 175 — James Greene, Mos, p. Jonathan Hansen, 4:00; 190 — Erik Gulbrandsen, Mos, p. Fisher Timmins, 1:10.

GIRLS

Timberlake 12, Moscow 6

107 — Eva Waggoner, Tim, won by forfeit; 114 — double forfeit; 120 — double forfeit;126 — double forfeit; 132 — Shelby Garten, Tim, p. Keira Zimmerman, 2:38; 138 — double forfeit; 145: Hayden Palmer, Mos, won by forfeit; 152 — double forfeit; 165 — double forfeit; 185 — double forfeit; 235 — double forfeit; 100 — double forfeit.

Bulldogs, Loggers lead Scramble

COLFAX — The host Bulldogs led the way with five bracket winners spanning from Cameron Mathia at 126 pounds to Issac Nelson at 215 in the Colfax 1A/2B/1B Boys Scramble tournament.

Colfax had a cumulative match record of 19-7 — the best of seven participating teams — and totaled a tournament-high 14 pins. Potlatch had 13 pins and four champions, and Asotin took gold in three brackets.

“It went really well as far as how we competed,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “Saw a lot of improvement from the younger group of kids. I can see the wheels turning.”

Champions by division are listed below.

126A — Cameron Mathia, Colfax; 126B — Parker Port, Asotin; 132 — Cody Phillips, Colfax; 138 — Benjamin Johnson, Potlatch; 144 — Magnus Bryngelson, Potlatch; 150 — Carson Kubik, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague; 157A — William Yearout, Potlatch; 157B — Alton Burt, Colfax; 165A — Carson Reedy, Asotin; 165B — Joel Burris, Colfax; 165C — Carson Yearout, Potlatch; 175A — Kole Zimmerman, Pomeroy; 175B — Aydon Morgan, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague; 190 — Peyton Cannon, Pomeroy; 215A — Issac Nelson, Colfax; 215B — Aidan Bowman, Asotin; 285 — Brock Tracy, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Clarkston 42, North Central 35

CLARKSTON — Host Clarkston edged past North Central of Spokane in 2A Greater Spokane League action.

Gunner Lewis (138 pounds), Connor Nitz (144) and Garren Simpson (150) delivered pins to lead the Bantams to victory.

106 — Micah Kanooth, Clk, won by forfeit; 113 — double forfeit; 120 — Casey Kimball, Clk, won by forfeit; 126 — Colby Valdez, Clk, won by forfeit; 132 — Leo Cooper, NC, p. Raiden Douglas; 138 — Gunner Lewis, Clk, p. Tristan Seese; 144 — Connor Nitz, Clk, p. August Grainger; 150 — Garren Simpson, Clk, p. Liam Eckley; 157 — Cash Lynch, Clk, won by forfeit; 165 — Riley Heminger, NC, p. Gabe Weza; 175 — Kia Montgomery, NC, p. Kyron Jollymore; 190 — Araeleo Hammer, NC, p. Ryker McKeirnan; 215 — Kevin Ritcherdsan, NC, won by forfeit; 285 — Jacob Sanchez, NC, p. Markus Ellenwood.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Kamiah 67, Lapwai 38