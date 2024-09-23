AREA ROUNDUP: Trojans beat Loggers in girls basketball

TROY — The Troy Trojans beat the Potlatch Loggers 63-47 behind double-doubles from Tessa Stoner (33 points, 11 rebounds) and Emma Wilson (14 points, 10 assists) in girls basketball action Thursday.

Troy coach Guy Wells said the Trojans (1-5) played hard defensively to beat the visiting Loggers (0-6).

Potlatch was led by Cathryn Burnette with 22 points.

POTLATCH (0-6)

Brieanna Winther 0 0-0 0, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 6 2-4 14, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 0-0 2, Cathryn Burnette 8 6-8 22, Cadence Carlson 1 0-4 2, Gracie Zimms 1 1-4 3, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 9-20 47.

TROY (1-5)

Jenny Webb 5 0-0 10, Clara Chamberlin 1 2-8 6, Tessa Stoner 12 9-11 33, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 5 3-7 14, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 15-26 63.

Potlatch 8 11 14 14 — 47

Troy 13 18 18 14 — 63

3-point goals — Chamberlin, Emma Wilson.

Clarkston 68, Mt. Spokane 60

The Bantams built an early lead and then survived a flurry of second-half points from the Wildcats of Mead to come out victorious in Greater Spokane League action at Clarkston High School.

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Joslyn McCormack-Marks led Clarkston (4-1) with 14 points apiece.

CLARKSTON (4-1)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 3-7 14, Preslee Dempsey 2 0-0 6, Reese de Groot 3 4-6 11, Aneysa Judy 1 2-2 4, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 5 4-6 14, Ryann Combs 0 1-2 1, Tatum Sevy 0 0-2 0, Ella Leavitt 0 4-4 4, Laney Augir 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 5 2-3 14. Totals 21 20-32 68.

MT. SPOKANE (2-2)

Main 0 0-0 0, Wyss 6 1-2 18, Gardner 6 5-6 17, Rubright 1 0-0 2, Wagenblast 0 0-0 0, Eastham 0 0-2 0, Schupp 0 0-0 0, Santucci 3 2-6 8, Gallagher 0 0-0 0, Priddy 3 9-10 15. Totals 19 17-26 60.

Mt. Spokane 7 17 18 18 — 60

Clarkston 18 14 15 21 — 68

3-point goals — Wyss 5, Villavicencio 3, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Dempsey 2, de Groot.

Lapwai 45, Kamiah 27

KAMIAH — The Wildcats handed the Kubs their first loss of the season.

Skylin Picard paced Lapwai (4-0) with 16 points. Emma Krogh led Kamiah (5-1) with 11.

“Girls played great defensively,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “Good road and league win.”

LAPWAI (4-0)

Charize Kipp 1 0-0 2, Ella Payne 2 0-0 6, Amasone George 2 1-3 5, Skylin Picard 5 2-4 16, Andrea Domebo 0 0-2 0, Lois Oatman 4 0-0 9, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 1 0-0 2, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 6-13 45.

KAMIAH (5-1)

Emma Krogh 3 3-4 11, Maddie Fredrickson 0 2-2 2, Emily Puckett 0 0-0 0, Lily Campbell 2 0-0 4, Kelsee Hunt 0 1-4 1, Audrey Puckett 2 0-2 4, Addison Skinner 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 6-12 27.

Lapwai 2 7 19 17 — 45

Kamiah 4 6 7 10 — 27

3-point goals — Domebo 4, Payne 2, Krogh 2, Oatman, Skinner.

Timberlake 51, Grangeville 41

SPIRIT LAKE — The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a road loss to the Tigers. Grangeville (2-3) got seven rebounds each from Caryss Barger, Addisyn Vanderwall and Madalyn Green. Barger paced the Bulldogs with 14 points.

“So proud of the girls,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “They really showed grit, determination against a really good Timberlake team.”

GRANGEVILLE (2-3)

Caryss Barger 6 1-1 14, Siena Wagner 1 0-1 2, Autumn Long 1 2-2 5, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 3 1-2 9, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 3-3 11, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-9 41.

TIMBERLAKE (7-0)

Sophia Soumas 4 0-1 8, Hanna Milligan 0 0-0 0, Diana Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jozee MacArthur 3 1-2 9, Lucy Simpson 1 0-2 2, Marissa Needs 3 0-0 8, Malia Miller 6 6-10 19, Brielynn Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 7-15 51.

Grangeville 2 10 11 18

Timberlake 15 11 15 10

3-point goals — Barger, Long, Green 2, Vanderwall 2, Jones, MacArthur, Needs 2, Miller.

Highland 32, Nezperce 31

CRAIGMONT — The Huskies came back from being down five points with two minutes left to defeat the Nighthawks in a 1A Whitepine League contest.

Highland (3-3, 2-1) broke the press by Nezperce (2-4, 1-2) to get a couple of quick buckets and held on down the stretch.

Sheradyn Stamper led Highland with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kylee Beck chipped in six points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks.

Kairys Grant tallied 12 points for Nezperce.

NEZPERCE (2-4, 1-2)

Avery Lux 1 0-0 2, Paityn Ralstin 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Helen Wilcox 4 1-2 9, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Jada Jensen 2 0-0 4, Kairys Grant 6 0-0 12, Elizabeth Duuck 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 1-2 31.

HIGHLAND (3-3, 2-1)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 3 0-0 6, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 2 1-2 5, Kylee Beck 3 0-0 6, Shyanne Stamper 1 2-2 4, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 5 1-1 11, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-5 32.

Nezperce 10 10 4 7—31

Highland 11 7 8 6—32

3-point goals — None.

Prairie 84, Clearwater Valley 31

KOOSKIA — Lexi Schumacher posted 35 points, Kyle Schumacher recorded a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals and the Pirates (5-0, 3-0) beat the Rams (3-3).

Eva Lundgren led Clearwater Valley with 16 points.

PRAIRIE (5-0, 3-0)

Lexi Schumacher 15 4-6 35, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 2 1-2 5, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 3, Nadia Cash 3 0-0 6, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 1 1-2 3, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 9 1-3 19, Kylie Schumacher 5 1-2 11. Totals 36 10-14 84.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-3)

Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 4, Sage Shira 0 0-0 0, Sierra Logan 1 0-0 2, Cypress Martinez 3 0-0 7, Eva Lundgren 6 2-2 16, Jayleigh Wellard 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 2-4 31.

Praire 36 16 25 7 — 84

Clearwater Valley 2 15 8 6 — 31

3-point goals — Lexi Schumacher, Hanson, Lundgren 2, Martinez.

Kendrick 37, Logos 20