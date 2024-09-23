LAPWAI — The host Lapwai Wildcats “rebounded the ball very well in the second half,” according to coach Zachary Eastman, as they turned the tables on rival Lakeside of Plummer, rallying from a halftime deficit to prevail 46-42 in nonleague boys basketball play on Tuesday.
LaRicci George-Smith had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds for Lapwai (6-3), which avenged an early-season defeat to the Knights (7-3). Lakeside and Lapwai have also met in the state title round each of the past two years, with the Wildcats losing the first and winning the second. Lapwai has now won six consecutive games since dropping its first three of the season.
LAKESIDE (7-3)
Furyous Louie 3 0-0 6, Tobian Aubuan 0 0-0 0, Lorrell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Preston Spotted Horse 2 0-0 4, Tyson Charly 8 2-3 22, Jayden Bluff 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 2-5 42.
LAPWAI (6-3)
Julian Barros 0 0-0 0, Marcisio Noriega 3 4-5 11, DaRon Wheeler 1 0-0 3, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 1 0-0 3, Douglas Pappan 0 0-0 0, Vincent Kipp 6 1-2 15, LaRicci George-Smith 5 0-0 10, Marcus Guzman 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 5-8 46.
Lakeside 17 12 7 6—42
Lapwai 17 9 13 7—46
3-point goals — Charly 4, Kipp 2, Noriega, Wheeler, McCormack.
Pullman 55, Deer Park 32
DEER PARK, Wash. — Traveling Pullman took charge in the second quarter en route to a 2A Greater Spokane League win over Deer Park.
Gavyn Dealy and Cade Rogers tallied 18 points apiece to lead the offensive effort for the Greyhounds (7-3, 2-0). Dealy shot 8-for-10 from the field and 2-for-3 from the foul line to achieve his total, while Rogers was 7-for-12 from the field including 3-for-5 from 3-point range.
Daniel Kwon also reached double figures for Pullman with 10 points.
PULLMAN (7-3, 2-0)
Gavyn Dealy 8 2-3 18, Cade Rogers 7 1-2 18, Daniel Kwon 3 4-6 10, Vaughn Holstad 1 0-2 2, Brandon Brown 1 0-0 2, Owen Brannan 1 3-4 5, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-19 55.
DEER PARK (2-7, 0-2)
C. Rich 0 0-0 0, A. Demir 0 0-0 0, S. Bates 0 0-0 0 , K. Krauss 0 0-0 0, D. Kemano 6 2-2 16, B. Chapman 1 3-4 5, J. Wilson 2 2-3 6, A. Issakh 2 0-0 4, A. Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-5 32.
Pullman 12 16 14 13—55
Deer Park 10 4 7 11—32
3-point goals — Rogers 3, Kemano 2.
Clarkston 75, Rogers 57
SPOKANE — Clarkston enjoyed double-digit scoring performances from four different players in a 2A Greater Spokane League win over Rogers of Spokane.
The Bantams (5-6, 1-1) led 43-22 at halftime before cooling their jets. Jason Rinard (17 points), Isaiah Woods (15 points), Kendry Gimlin (15) and Niko Ah Hi (14) powered the Clarkston victory.
CLARKSTON (5-6, 1-1)
Isaiah Woods 5 0-0 15, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 2 0-0 6, Niko Ah Hi 6 1-4 14, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 1 2-5 4, Chase Brown 0 1-2 1, Kendry Gimlin 6 1-2 15, Jason Rinard 7 0-0 17. Totals 28 5-13 75.
ROGERS (2-7, 1-3)
Derayvias Franetich 2 0-0 4, Brady Krebs 1 0-0 2, Noah Vandermeer 1 2-4 5, Malachi Ford 4 4-4 15, Alex Peabody 2 0-0 4, Daente Bedford 6 1-1 13, Jackson Ables 1 0-0 3, Kyntonn Mason 0 0-0 0, Aiden Cain 0 0-0 0, Davonte Muhammad 4 0-0 11. Totals 21 7-9 57.
Clarkston 24 19 15 17—75
Rogers 14 8 16 19—57
3-point goals — Woods 5, Rinard 3, Forsmann 2, Gimlin 2, Stewart, Ah Hi, Ford 3, Vandermeer.
Asotin 53, Garfield-Palouse 52
ASOTIN — Cody Ells’ go-ahead layup on a set play late in the fourth quarter lifted the Panthers over the Vikings in a nail-biter of a nonleague game.
Ells led Asotin (9-1) with 21 points. He had three 3-pointers and went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. AJ Olerich added 18 points.
Garfield-Palouse (7-3) received a team-high 15 points from Lane Collier and 14 from Landon Orr.
“Credit to Gar-Pal. ... They gave us all we could handle,” Asotin coach Morgan LeBlanc said.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-3)
Bryce Pfaff 3 1-1 9, Lane Collier 6 3-7 15, Macent Rardon 1 0-0 2, Liam Cook 1 1-2 3, Brendan Snekvik 3 0-0 7, Kieran Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Landon Orr 6 1-1 14 . Totals 21 6-11 52.
ASOTIN (9-1)
Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 2 0-2 5, Peter Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Spencer Conklin 1 0-0 3, Christian Walling 2 0-0 4, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 8 2-2 21, AJ Olerich 8 2-6 18. Totals 22 4-10 53.
Garfield-Palouse 20 11 8 13—52
Asotin 22 6 13 12—53
3-point goals — Pfaff 2, B. Snekvik, Orr, Ells 3, Biery, Conklin.
JV — Asotin def. Gar-Pal.
Nezperce 56, St. John Bosco 44
COTTONWOOD — Visiting Nezperce started and finished strong to secure a 1A Whitepine League win over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Carter Williams (11 points) and Zane Wilcox (10) led the victorious Nighthawks (5-2, 4-1), while Cody Weckman scored a game-high 18 points for the host Patriots (1-9, 1-6).
ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-9, 1-6)
Pierce Frei 0 0-2 0, Simon Hagen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 3 0-0 7, Tommy Rose 1 1-4 3, Cody Weckman 7 4-6 18, Henry Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Nathan Wassmuth 4 2-4 10, Connor Nuxoll 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 9-18 44.
NEZPERCE (5-2, 4-1)
Slater Kuther 4 0-0 8, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 4 1-1 9, Carter Williams 3 4-6 11, Brennan McLeod 1 3-4 5, Aiden McLeod 4 0-2 9, Zane Wilcox 3 1-2 10, Jadin Williams 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 9-15 56.
St. John Bosco 7 13 12 12—44
Nezperce 16 13 10 17—56
3-point goals — Crea, Wilcox 3, Williams, A. McLeod.
JV — Nezperce def. St. John Bosco.
Clearwater Valley 64, Highland 32
KOOSKIA — Matthew Louwien’s 20 points and Hyson Scott’s 18 helped the Rams of Kooskia power past the Huskies of Craigmont in a 1A Whitepine League contest.
Clearwater Valley (6-2, 6-0) went up 22-7 in the first quarter and never looked back.
Trevor Knowlton garnered 11 points as the only double-digit scorer for Highland (2-6, 0-5).
HIGHLAND (2-6, 0-5)
Jackson Smith 4 0-0 9, Trevor Knowlton 5 0-1 11, Aaron Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Crow 2 1-2 6, Aiden Miller 1 0-0 2, Ryan Martinson 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-3 32.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-2, 6-0)
Harvey Wellard 2 0-0 5, Hyson Scott 7 2-2 18, Lane Thivierge 2 0-0 5, Matthew Louwien 7 0-0 20, Teagan Altman 1 0-0 2, Joshua Gardner 3 2-4 8, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Cason Curtis 2 0-0 4, Joshua Abbott 1 0-0 2, Mathew Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-6 64.
Highland 7 8 10 7—32
Clearwater Valley 22 14 20 8—64
3-point goals — Smith, Knowlton, Crow, Louwien 6, Scott 2, Wellard, Thivierge.
Prairie 64, Deary 22
COTTONWOOD — Nate Forsmann had a big double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way as Prairie of Cottonwood handled Deary in nonleague play.
Briggs Rambo (14 points) and Matt Wemhoff (12) also made major contributions to the victorious effort for the Pirates (6-3), whose “stifling defense” held the Mustangs (3-5) to single-digit point totals in each of the game’s four quarters, according to coach Tim Scheffler.
DEARY (3-5)
TJ Beyer 1 0-0 2, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 2-2 2, Wyatt Vincent 4 0-2 11, Nolan Hubbard 0 2-5 2, Jacob Mechling 0 2-4 2, Cooper Heath 0 1-2 1, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 0 2-4 2, Jaymon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 9-19 22.
PRAIRIE (6-3)
Levi Gehring 2 0-0 4, Phil Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Briggs Rambo 7 0-1 14, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 3, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 3 0-0 7, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 8 2-3 18, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Matt Wemhoff 6 0-0 12. Totals 30 2-8 64.
Deary 8 5 3 6—22
Prairie 23 10 21 10—64
3-point goals — Vincent 3, VonBargen, Ray.
JV — Prairie 41, Deary 19.
Lake City 77, Moscow 31
MOSCOW — The host Bears found themselves on the wrong end of a rout as Lake City of Coeur d’Alene shot 16-for-30 from 3-point range as a team.
Grant Abendroth “looked really good,” according to coach Josh Uhrig, as he accounted for more than half of the day’s offensive output for Moscow (6-5) with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers of his own.
LAKE CITY (11-3)
S. Parker 2 0-0 6, P. Winey 3 0-0 8, R. Strawn 5 0-0 15, C. Miller 6 0-0 15, J. Watson 4 1-4 9, C. Kloos 2 0-0 5, J. Bowman 1 0-0 2, B. Pearson 2 0-0 4, J. Carlson 5 0-0 13. Totals 30 1-4 77.
MOSCOW (6-5)
Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0, Abram Godfrey 2 0-0 4, Traiden Cummings 2 2-3 6, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 6 0-0 16, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 1 0-0 2, Jonas Mordhorst 1 1-1 3, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Dan Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-4 31.
Lake City 19 21 26 11—77
Moscow 7 11 9 4—31
3-point goals — Strawn 5, Miller 3, Carlson 3, Parker 2, Winey 2, Koos, Abendroth 4.
JV — Lake City def. Moscow.
St. Maries 60, Potlatch 50
POTLATCH — The host Loggers led early, but gave way to a third-quarter rally en route to defeat against St. Maries.
Potlatch (4-4) made a balanced effort with 11 points from Everett Lovell and 10 apiece from Tyson Chambers, Chase Lovell and Jameson Morris, but could not stop the Lumberjacks’ powerhouse JJ Yearout, who went off for 15 points in the pivotal third quarter.
ST. MARIES (5-3)
Jaxson Harold 0 0-0 0, Keanne Garcia 1 0-0 2, Kayson Sexton 0 0-0 0, Jack Barta 3 0-0 6, JJ Yearout 10 1-1 26, Isaiah Gustaffe 8 0-1 18, Brock Barta 1 0-0 2, Landon Riberich 1 0-0 2, Hayden DeFoort 2 0-0 4, Trenton Riberich 0 0-0 0, Marcus Speakman 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 1-4 60.
POTLATCH (4-4)
Tyson Chambers 5 0-0 10, Chase Lovell 4 0-0 10, Hayden Chittick 2 0-0 4, Everett Lovell 3 5-9 11, Jameson Morris 4 0-0 10, Brody Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 50.
St. Maries 12 12 21 15—60
Potlatch 14 14 10 12—50
3-point goals — Yearout 5, Gustaffe 2, Lovell 2, Morris 2, Lovell 2.
JV — St. Maries def. Potlatch.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarkston 78, Rogers 18
SPOKANE — Traveling Clarkston got 10 scorers on the board and blitzed Rogers of Spokane in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks led the Bantams (9-2, 2-0) with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Reese de Groot added a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards, while Lexi Villavicencio scored 11. As a team, Clarkston totaled 23 steals, committed only seven turnovers, and held the Pirates (9-2, 2-0) to single-digit point totals for each of the four quarters.
CLARKSTON (9-2, 2-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 9 2-4 20, Preslee Dempsey 2 1-2 6, Reese de Groot 7 0-0 14, Aneysa Judy 2 0-0 4, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 4, Ryann Combs 1 0-0 2, Tatum Sevy 3 0-0 7, Ella Leavitt 2 0-2 5, Laney Augir 2 0-2 5, Lexi Villavicencio 3 3-4 11. Totals 33 7-14 78.
ROGERS (1-8, 0-4)
Saige Stuart 2 0-0 5, Jordyn Bridges 0 0-0 0, Zaquiyah Tomero 0 0-0 0, Hayley Ying 2 0-0 4, Tumorraw Williams 2 0-0 4, Jasmine Speer 1 0-0 3, LaDrea Gray 0 0-0 0, Harmony Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Hilker 0 0-0 0, Payton Carson 0 0-0 0, Abby Smith 1 0-0 2, Sierra Graf 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-0 18.
Clarkston 23 23 16 16—78
Rogers 5 2 4 7—18
3-point goals — Villavicencio 2, Dempsey, Sevy, Leavitt, Stuart, Speer.
Garfield-Palouse 81, Asotin 32
ASOTIN — Ten players scored for Vikings in a nonleague rout over the Panthers.
Morgan Lentz led the way with 20 points and Elena Flansburg added 19 for Garfield-Palouse (9-1).
Asotin (3-6) was paced by Georgia Schaefer with 17 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (9-1)
Reisse Johnson 0 3-4 3, Kaydence Kivi 1 0-0 2, Elena Flansburg 8 3-3 19, Kyra Brantner 1 7-8 9, Ellie Collier 4 2-2 11, Morgan Lentz 8 3-3 20, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Taia Gehring 1 1-2 3, Molly Huffman 4 0-0 8, Camryn Blankenchip 1 0-0 3, Maggie Bakeman 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 19-22 81.
ASOTIN (3-6)
Kelsey Thummel 2 1-3 5, Maddi Lathrop 0 1-2 1, Abby Ausman 1 0-4 2, Carly Browne 1 1-2 3, Ellie Smith 1 0-0 2, Avary Wood 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Hall 1 0-0 2, Georgia Schaefer 6 5-8 17, Reece McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Alice Higgins 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-19 32.
Garfield-Palouse 20 20 23 18—81
Asotin 8 10 8 6—32
3-point goals — Bakeman, Collier, Lentz, Blankenchip.
Genesee 68, Troy 46
GENESEE — Monica Seubert’s 19 points paced four double-digit scorers in a nonleague win for the Bulldogs.
Genesee (8-0) also received 16 points from Kendra Meyer and 12 each from Miley and Chloe Grieser.
Troy (1-7) was led by Tessa Stoner with 16 points.
“I just felt like we were a little hectic early in the game,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “But we got it calmed down a little bit. I thought we played a good second half.”
TROY (1-7)
Jenny Webb 3 1-2 7, Clara Chamberlin 2 2-2 6, Tessa Stoner 7 2-2 16, Briar Wilson 0 1-2 1, Lydia Ward 1 0-0 2, Emma Wilson 6 0-0 14, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-8 46.
GENESEE (8-0)
Sydney Banks 2 3-4 7, Monica Seubert 8 3-4 19, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Lily Scharnhorst 1 0-0 2, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 5 1-2 12, Chloe Grieser 5 0-0 12, Kendra Meyer 7 0-0 16, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-10 68.
Troy 15 4 12 15—46
Genesee 13 16 18 21—68
3-point goals — E. Wilson 2, C. Grieser 2, Meyer 2, M. Grieser.
Kamiah 48, Timberline 19
KAMIAH — Emma Krogh compiled a rare double-double of 30 points and 11 steals while adding seven rebounds for the Kubs in a nonleague victory against the visiting Spartans.
Kelsee Hunt added seven points and nine assists for Kamiah (9-2). Jamie Binder had 13 points for Timberline of Weippe (0-9).
TIMBERLINE (0-9)
Hailey Rodgers 0 1-2 1, Harlee Harris 1 0-0 2, Jamie Binder 4 5-8 13, Arri Presnell 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Willis 0 1-1 1, Kylie Green 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 7-11 19.
KAMIAH (9-2)
Emma Krogh 14 0-4 30, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 3-3 3, Lily Campbell 0 1-2 1, Kelsee Hunt 3 0-1 7, Audrey Puckett 1 0-0 2, Addison Skinner 1 0-0 2, Hope Michaelson 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 4-10 48.
Timberline 0 9 7 3—19
Kamiah 14 13 18 3—48
3-point goals — Krogh 2, Michaelson, Hunt.
Nezperce 45, St. John Bosco 36
COTTONWOOD — In what coach Kaci Ralstin called a “great defensive effort by the entire team,” visiting Nezperce held St. John Bosco of Cottonwood to single-digit production in the third and fourth quarters and rallied to a 1A Whitepine League win.
Paityn Ralstin scored a team-high 11 points for the Nighthawks (4-4, 3-2), who trailed the host Patriots 24-21 at intermission before surging ahead in the third. Julia Wassmuth of St. John Bosco (3-6, 1-5) led all scorers with 16 points.
NEZPERCE (4-4, 3-2)
Avery Lux 3 3-4 9, Paityn Ralstin 5 1-1 11, Aubree Lux 3 1-2 7, Elizabeth Duuck 1 0-0 2, Helen Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Jada Jensen 4 0-0 8, Kairys Grant 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 5-7 45.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-6, 1-5)
Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Catherine Seubert 1 1-2 3, Savannah Perrin 2 0-0 4, Julia Wassmuth 6 2-3 16, Cece Remacle 4 0-1 9, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Miah Mager 1 0-0 2, Sarah Waters 0 0-2 0, Catherine Beckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-8 36.
Nezperce 9 12 14 10—45
St. John Bosco 11 13 7 5—36
3-point goals — Wassmuth 2, Remacle.
JV — Nezperce 21, St. John Bosco 18.
Deary 40, Kendrick 34
DEARY — The Mustangs came fast out of the gates to get an edge they would maintain against the visiting Tigers in a nonleague victory.
Kaylee Wood and Allie Vincent put up 14 points apiece to spearhead the offense for Deary (7-1), while Carmen Griffin made 13 rebounds to go with seven points.
Hali Anderson of Kendrick (5-6) was the overall high-scorer with 20 points.
KENDRICK (5-6)
Hayden Kimberling 1 0-4 2, Mercedes Heimgartner 1 0-0 3, Hali Anderson 8 2-2 20, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 3 1-2 7, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-0 2, Ivy Cowley 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-8 34.
DEARY (7-1)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 2 0-0 5, Kaylee Wood 4 4-8 14 Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Carmen Griffin 3 1-5 7, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 4 5-9 14, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-22 40.
Kendrick 9 7 4 14—40
Deary 14 9 3 14—34
3-point goals — Anderson 2, Heimgartner, Wood 2, Proctor, Vincent.
JV — Kendrick 16, Deary 9 (one half).
Orofino 45, St. Maries 32
OROFINO — Making her return to competition for the first time since being injured in the Maniacs’ opening game of the season, Livia Johnson scored 10 points and made eight defensive rebounds to aid in a 3A Central Idaho League win against St. Maries.
Kaitlyn Curtis had 13 points and seven offensive boards for the Maniacs (3-11, 1-3), while Rilee Diffin went 4-for-4 from the foul line and added 13 total points of her own.
ST. MARIES (2-7, 1-3)
Brenna Elliott 4 0-0 9, Madie Thomas 1 0-0 2, Bailee Martin 3 0-0 8, Averie Baird 2 4-10 8, Kamdyn Timken 1 1-4 3, Kieran Elliott 0 0-0 0, Braelie Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 1 0-4 2. Totals 12 5-18 32.
OROFINO (3-11, 1-3)
Maddy Waters 0 0-2 0, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 1 2-4 5, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 1 0-0 2, Ella Beardin 1 0-0 2, Livia Johnson 4 0-0 10, Kaitlyn Curtis 5 3-4 13, Rilee Diffin 4 4-4 13. Totals 15 9-15 45.
St. Maries 8 9 7 8—32
Orofino 16 11 8 10—45
3-point goals — Martin 2, B. Elliott, Johnson 2, Tondevold, Diffin.
JV — Orofino 39, St. Maries 9.
Highland 34, Clearwater Valley 28
KOOSKIA — Kylee Beck had a big game with 13 points, 19 rebounds and five steals to lead the way as Highland of Craigmont battled past Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in nonleague play.
The host Rams (4-7) led 16-14 at halftime, but the Huskies (6-4) stepped up production after intermission. Highland coach Mathu Thomason said his team made good use of its height advantage to secure the victory.
HIGHLAND (6-4)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 1 1-2 3, Laramie Finnell 1 0-0 2, Kylee Beck 5 3-7 13, Shyanne Stamper 1 1-4 3, Halle Beck 4 0-0 9, Sheradyn Stamper 1 1-2 3, Laney Bovey 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 7-16 34.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (4-7)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 5, Shailynn Davis 0 0-0 , Sage Shira 0 0-0 0, Sierra Logan 0 1-2 1, Sypress Martinez 2 1-2 7, Frances Ward 0 0-0 0, Eva Lundgren 1 2-2 4, Seasha Reuben 0 1-2 1, Tessa Lundgren 3 0-2 6, Jayleigh Wellard 1 0-0 3, Autumn Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 5-10 28.
Highland 7 7 10 10—34
Clearwater Valley 4 12 7 5—28
3-point goals — Beck, Martinez 2, Pfefferkorn, Wellard.
Deer Park 65, Pullman 40
DEER PARK, Wash. — The Greyhounds led through the opening quarter, but proved unable to maintain their advantage against unbeaten Deer Park in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Grace Kuhle had a team-high 17 points for the Greyhounds (5-5, 0-2), and Taylor Darling added another nine, four of them coming in the first few minutes of play to help Pullman establish its early lead. The host Stags (7-0, 2-0) had a dozen 3-point goals as a team.
PULLMAN (5-5, 0-2)
Bri Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Grace Kuhle 5 4-4 17, Olivia Whitworth 1 0-0 2, Taylor Darling 4 1-1 9, River Sykes 1 3-4 5, Taylor Cromie 1 1-2 3, Eloise Clark 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 11-13 40.
DEER PARK (7-0, 2-0)
Gannon 2 0-0 5, Coe 5 0-0 14, Zimmer 0 3-4 3, Boesel 4 4-5 12, A. Bryant 7 0-0 19, Kaylee Reiter 0 0-0 0, Scott 2 0-0 5, E. Bryant 2 2-2 7. Totals 22 9-11 65.
Pullman 10 10 9 11—40
Deer Park 5 22 24 14—65
3-point goals — Kuhle 3, A. Bryant 5, Coe 4, Gannon, Scott, E. Bryant.
COLLEGE SPORTS COMMUNICATIONS
L-C’s Alexander tabbed as rising star
Sports information director Alisha Alexander of Lewis-Clark State College has been selected as a College Sports Communicators 2025 Rising Star Award recipient, it was announced Tuesday.
The CSC Rising Star Award is presented annually to College Sports Communicators members with 10 years of service or less who have distinguished themselves through service, dedication, energy and enthusiasm for the profession. It is voted on by the Special Awards Committee. Alexander joins NAIA national office member Katie Green among the College Division recipients this year.
Alexander is currently in her seventh year at LC State as SID while also serving as assistant athletic director and senior women’s leader since the summer of 2022.
“Alisha has become one of the most well-respected athletics communicators in not only the NAIA, but throughout our profession over the past few years,” NAIA Sports Information Directors Association President Tommy Chasanoff said.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs add transfer
Washington State coach Korey Schroeder and the staff have announced the addition of Mary Healy, a transfer from North Carolina State.
The 6-foot-3 outside hitter will be a redshirt sophomore in 2025. In addition to playing for San Rafael High School (Calif.) and NC State, she competed with the Canada National U21 team for the continental championships last summer in a fourth-place run during which she had a 12-kill, five-ace performance to power a straight-sets win over the Virgin Islands.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lovatt to join Warrior men
Adam Lovatt of the Heart of England School (Balsall Common, England) will journey across the pond to join Lewis-Clark State for the 2025-26 season, it was announced.
Lovatt, who is reigning champion at Warwickshire Junior Golf Club, will be a “great addition to the men’s golf program,” according to LC State coach Zach Anderson.