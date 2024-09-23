AREA ROUNDUP: WSU volleyball swept out of NIVC tourney to end season

AREA ROUNDUP

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Washington State’s volleyball season came to an end Thursday evening with a 3-0 loss to Utah Valley in the opening round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The set scores were 25-22, 25-13, 25-20.

The Cougars (16-12) hit at a clip of .210 and tallied three blocks against the Wolverines (21-10).

Taryn Vrieling and Sage Brustad each led the offense with eight kills while Vrieling added an assist and five digs, and Brustad had an ace and an assist.

Katy Ryan concluded her Cougar career with seven kills on the night.

Jaden Walz had one kill to go with her 13 assists and three digs.

The match wrapped up the first season under first-year coach Korey Schroeder.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston High School will host the two-day Diamond Shop Classic boys basketball showcase today and Saturday.

This is the first year of the showcase.

Lewiston will honor its 2008-09 state championship team before its 2 p.m. Saturday game against Walla Walla.

The full slate of games is listed below:

Today

4:30 pm Kendrick v. Moscow

6:00 pm Walla Walla v. St. Maries

7:30 pm Lewiston v. CV

Saturday

11:00 am St Maries v. Moscow

12:30 pm Sandpoint v. Kendrick

(Honoring the 2008-09 State Champion Team)

2:00 pm Lewiston v. Walla Walla

Asotin 49, Orofino 47

OROFINO — The Panthers hit the hardwood with a gritty two-point win over Orofino.

Sawyer Biery, AJ Olerich and Cody Ells each paced the Panthers with 12 points apiece as Asotin (1-0) survived a downpour of 3-point shots from Orofino (1-1).

The Maniacs made eight 3-point shots — nearly half of its total offense — with Jake Runia and Aiden Olive making 3 3-pointers each and Hudson Schneider and Quinton Naranjo each making one.

It was coach Morgan Leblanc’s first game leading the Panthers.

“Orofino played a heck of a game,” Leblanc said. “They shot the ball pretty well.”

ASOTIN (1-0)

Bennet Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 3 3-8 12, Peter Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Spencer Conklin 0 0-0 0, Christian Walling 2 0-1 4, Sam Hall 2 1-1 5, Cody Ells 6 0-0 12, Sam Schaffer 1 0-0 2, AJ Olerich 6 0-4 12. Totals. 22 4-14 49.

OROFINO (1-1)

Jake Runia 3 0-0 9, Nick Bonner 2 2-3 6, Hudson Schneider 4 1-2 10, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 1 3-6 5, Blake Barlow 1 0-0 3, Aiden Olive 3 0-0 9, Quinton Naranjo 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 5-11 47.

Asotin 5 16 12 16 — 49

Orofino 8 9 15 15 — 47

3-point field goals — Runia 3, Olive 3, Schneider 2, Naranjo.

Kamiah 77, Clearwater Valley 42

KOOSKIA — The Kubs beat the Rams in the annual Upriver Rampage in which both schools fundraise for local grocery stores.

Dave Kludt scored 19 points for Kamiah (2-0) and Jack Engeldow, Matthew Oatman and Everett Oatman each scored 11. Hyson Scott scored 29 points for Clearwater Valley (1-1).

“Our intent was to hold them under 10 points per quarter,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “David Kludt’s a tough matchup for anybody. I believe he had roughly five or six blocks tonight (too).”

KAMIAH (2-0)

Todd Roberts 1 0-0 2, Jaden Crowe 5 2-2 12, Jack Engeldow 4 0-0 11, Matthew Oatman 4 1-2 11, Everett Oatman 4 1-3 10, Dave Kludt 9 1-2 19, Rylan Skinner 2 0-0 4, Lawson Landmark 2 4-6 8, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 9-15 77.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (1-1)

Harvey Wellard 0 2-2 2, Hyson Scott 9 10-16 29, Lane Thivierge 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 1 0-0 3, Teagan Altman 1 0-0 3, Joshua Gardner 1 1-2 3, Timuni Moses 1 0-0 2, Cason Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-20 42.

Kamiah 18 22 25 12—77

Clearwater Valley 5 7 23 7—42

3-point goals — Engeldow 3, M. Oatman 2, E. Oatman, Scott, Louwien, Altman.

Nezperce 64, St. John Bosco 51

NEZPERCE — Nezperce battled past St. John Bosco in a 1A Whitepine League clash.

Carter Williams led the Nighthawks with 18 points.

ST. JOHN BOSCO

Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Crea 2 1-2 5, Tommy Rose 3 1-2 8, Cody Weckman 4 5-7 13, Henry Baldwin 0 2-6 2, Ignatius Parmentier 1 0-0 2, Zack Murdoch 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 5 4-9 14, Connor Nuxoll 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 16-30 51.

NEZPERCE (1-1, 1-1)

Blaine Mosman 1 0-0 2, Slater Kuther 2 4-4 8, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 4 1-4 9, Carter Williams 5 6-7 18, Brennan McLeod 3 1-2 8, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 2 2-4 6, Zane Wilcox 4 3-5 11, Jalin Williams 1 0-1 2. Totals 22 17-27 64.

St. John Bosco 14 10 9 18—51

Nezperce 15 18 20 11—64

3-point goals — Rose, Williams 2, B. McLeod.

McCall-Donnelly 59, Grangeville 24

GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs lost to the visiting Vikings. Complete statistics were not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewiston 47, McCall-Donnely 24

MCCALL, Idaho — The Bengals beat the Vikings in a nonleague contest. Addy McKarcher led Lewiston with 16 points and Emery McKarcher added 14. The McKarchers and Mady Bruce each contributed 3-point shots in the winning effort.

LEWISTON (3-3)

Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 2 0-0 5, Callie Fisher 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease , Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0 , Addy McKarcher 6 2-316, Avery Lathen 2 1-1 5, Taylor Holman 1 0-0 2, Paytland Schnell 0 0-0 0, Emery McKarcher 5 0-0 14, Mady Bruce. Totals 16 3-4 47.