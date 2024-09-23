AREA ROUNDUP: WSU volleyball swept out of NIVC tourney to end season

AREA ROUNDUP
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Washington State’s volleyball season came to an end Thursday evening with a 3-0 loss to Utah Valley in the opening round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
The set scores were 25-22, 25-13, 25-20.
The Cougars (16-12) hit at a clip of .210 and tallied three blocks against the Wolverines (21-10).
Taryn Vrieling and Sage Brustad each led the offense with eight kills while Vrieling added an assist and five digs, and Brustad had an ace and an assist.
Katy Ryan concluded her Cougar career with seven kills on the night.
Jaden Walz had one kill to go with her 13 assists and three digs.
The match wrapped up the first season under first-year coach Korey Schroeder.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston High School will host the two-day Diamond Shop Classic boys basketball showcase today and Saturday.
This is the first year of the showcase.
Lewiston will honor its 2008-09 state championship team before its 2 p.m. Saturday game against Walla Walla.
The full slate of games is listed below:
Today
4:30 pm Kendrick v. Moscow
6:00 pm Walla Walla v. St. Maries
7:30 pm Lewiston v. CV
Saturday
11:00 am St Maries v. Moscow
12:30 pm Sandpoint v. Kendrick
(Honoring the 2008-09 State Champion Team)
2:00 pm Lewiston v. Walla Walla
Asotin 49, Orofino 47
OROFINO — The Panthers hit the hardwood with a gritty two-point win over Orofino.
Sawyer Biery, AJ Olerich and Cody Ells each paced the Panthers with 12 points apiece as Asotin (1-0) survived a downpour of 3-point shots from Orofino (1-1).
The Maniacs made eight 3-point shots — nearly half of its total offense — with Jake Runia and Aiden Olive making 3 3-pointers each and Hudson Schneider and Quinton Naranjo each making one.
It was coach Morgan Leblanc’s first game leading the Panthers.
“Orofino played a heck of a game,” Leblanc said. “They shot the ball pretty well.”
ASOTIN (1-0)
Bennet Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 3 3-8 12, Peter Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Spencer Conklin 0 0-0 0, Christian Walling 2 0-1 4, Sam Hall 2 1-1 5, Cody Ells 6 0-0 12, Sam Schaffer 1 0-0 2, AJ Olerich 6 0-4 12. Totals. 22 4-14 49.
OROFINO (1-1)
Jake Runia 3 0-0 9, Nick Bonner 2 2-3 6, Hudson Schneider 4 1-2 10, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 1 3-6 5, Blake Barlow 1 0-0 3, Aiden Olive 3 0-0 9, Quinton Naranjo 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 5-11 47.
Asotin 5 16 12 16 — 49
Orofino 8 9 15 15 — 47
3-point field goals — Runia 3, Olive 3, Schneider 2, Naranjo.
Kamiah 77, Clearwater Valley 42
KOOSKIA — The Kubs beat the Rams in the annual Upriver Rampage in which both schools fundraise for local grocery stores.
Dave Kludt scored 19 points for Kamiah (2-0) and Jack Engeldow, Matthew Oatman and Everett Oatman each scored 11. Hyson Scott scored 29 points for Clearwater Valley (1-1).
“Our intent was to hold them under 10 points per quarter,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “David Kludt’s a tough matchup for anybody. I believe he had roughly five or six blocks tonight (too).”
KAMIAH (2-0)
Todd Roberts 1 0-0 2, Jaden Crowe 5 2-2 12, Jack Engeldow 4 0-0 11, Matthew Oatman 4 1-2 11, Everett Oatman 4 1-3 10, Dave Kludt 9 1-2 19, Rylan Skinner 2 0-0 4, Lawson Landmark 2 4-6 8, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 9-15 77.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (1-1)
Harvey Wellard 0 2-2 2, Hyson Scott 9 10-16 29, Lane Thivierge 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 1 0-0 3, Teagan Altman 1 0-0 3, Joshua Gardner 1 1-2 3, Timuni Moses 1 0-0 2, Cason Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-20 42.
Kamiah 18 22 25 12—77
Clearwater Valley 5 7 23 7—42
3-point goals — Engeldow 3, M. Oatman 2, E. Oatman, Scott, Louwien, Altman.
Nezperce 64, St. John Bosco 51
NEZPERCE — Nezperce battled past St. John Bosco in a 1A Whitepine League clash.
Carter Williams led the Nighthawks with 18 points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO
Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Crea 2 1-2 5, Tommy Rose 3 1-2 8, Cody Weckman 4 5-7 13, Henry Baldwin 0 2-6 2, Ignatius Parmentier 1 0-0 2, Zack Murdoch 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 5 4-9 14, Connor Nuxoll 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 16-30 51.
NEZPERCE (1-1, 1-1)
Blaine Mosman 1 0-0 2, Slater Kuther 2 4-4 8, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 4 1-4 9, Carter Williams 5 6-7 18, Brennan McLeod 3 1-2 8, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 2 2-4 6, Zane Wilcox 4 3-5 11, Jalin Williams 1 0-1 2. Totals 22 17-27 64.
St. John Bosco 14 10 9 18—51
Nezperce 15 18 20 11—64
3-point goals — Rose, Williams 2, B. McLeod.
McCall-Donnelly 59, Grangeville 24
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs lost to the visiting Vikings. Complete statistics were not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewiston 47, McCall-Donnely 24
MCCALL, Idaho — The Bengals beat the Vikings in a nonleague contest. Addy McKarcher led Lewiston with 16 points and Emery McKarcher added 14. The McKarchers and Mady Bruce each contributed 3-point shots in the winning effort.
LEWISTON (3-3)
Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 2 0-0 5, Callie Fisher 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease , Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0 , Addy McKarcher 6 2-316, Avery Lathen 2 1-1 5, Taylor Holman 1 0-0 2, Paytland Schnell 0 0-0 0, Emery McKarcher 5 0-0 14, Mady Bruce. Totals 16 3-4 47.
McCall-Donnelly (2-3)
R. Arnold 2 1-2 5, Esplin 0 0-0 0, Topliff 0 0-0 0, S. Arnold 2 0-2 4, L. Arnold 2 0-2 4, Spangenberg 0 0-0 0, Stopsen 0 0-0 0, Tinney 2 1-3 5, Ormsby 3 0-1 6
Lewiston 14 12 9 12 — 47
McCall-Donnelly 2 0 5 8 — 24
3-point goals — Balmer, McKarcher, Bruce.
Lapwai 70, Potlatch 35
POTLATCH — The Wildcats clawed past the Loggers in a 2A Whitepine League meeting.
Skylin Picard led Lapwai with 21 points and Amasone George added 13. Junee Picard joined Skylin Picard and George in making one 3-pointer each for Lapwai (2-0). Kathryn Burnette paced Potlatch (0-5) with 18 points.
LAPWAI (2-0)
Charize Kipp 1 0-0 2, Ella Payne 1 1-2 3 , Amasone George 6 0-4 13, Skylin Picard 7 6-7 21, Andrea Domebo 2 0-0 4, Lois Oatman 3 3-4 9, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 2 0-0 5, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 5 3-3 13. Totals 27 13-20 70.
POTLATCH (0-5)
Brieanna Winther 2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Mitchell 3 1-4 7, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 1-2 3, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 0-1 2, Kathryn Burnette 8 2-5 18, Cadence Carlson 0 0-2 0, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-17 35.
Lapwai 19 26 18 7 — 70
Potlatch 6 7 16 6 — 35
3-point goals — George, S. Picard, J. Picard.
Kamiah 45, Clearwater Valley 36
KOOSKIA — The Kubs beat the Rams in a Whitepine League clash.
Kamiah’s Emma Krogh scored 32 points and made 12 of her 13 free throws.
“Emma (Krogh) had a phenomenal game,” Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said. “She really stepped up when we needed it the most.”
Eva Lundgren paced Clearwater Valley (3-1, 1-1) with 13 points.
KAMIAH (3-0, 2-0)
Emma Krogh 9 12-13 32, Aubrey Brown 0 0-0 0 , Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0 , Emily Puckett 1 0-0 2, Lily Campbell 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 2 1-3 6, Audrey Puckett 2 0-0 4, Addison Skinner 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 14-18 45.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-1, 1-1)
Taya Pfefferkorn 4 0-1 8, Sage Shira 0 0-0 0, Sierra Logan 1 0-0 2, Cypress Martinez 0 0-0 0, Eva Lundgren 5 3-6 13, Seasha Reuben 1 0-0 2, Tessa Lundgren 3 1-2 7. Totals. 14 8-13 36.
Kamiah 14 9 14 8 — 45
Clearwater Valley 11 4 12 9 — 36
3-point goals — Krogh 2, Hunt.
Praire 68, Kendrick 16
COTTONWOOD — Lexi Schumacher paced Praire with 21 points, Sage Elven added 14 and the Pirates sailed past the Tigers in a Whitepine League battle.
“I think our first quarter kind of set the tone,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “We really played great defense.”
Hali Anderson led Kendrick with seven points, including the game’s lone made 3-pointer.
Prairie (3-0, 2-0) filled up the boxscore as Hailey Hanson posted six points, six assists and five rebounds and Mia Anderson, Schumacher and Elven each had four steals.
Prairie hosts Grangeville in the Idaho County Shootout tonight.
PRAIRIE (3-0, 2-0)
Lexi Schumacher 9 3-5 21 , Aubree Rehder 2 0-0 4 , Sydney Shears 1 0-0 2 , Hailey Hanson 3 0-1 6, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0 , Ellie Nuxoll 0 0-2 0 , Kadence Kalmbach 1 0-0 2 , Erica Schlader 0 1-2 1 , Sage Elven 7 0-0 14 , Kylie Schumacher 8 2-8 18 . Totals. 30 6-18 68
KENDRICK (2-2, 2-1)
Hayden Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 1 4-6 7, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 1 1-1 3, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-2 2, Ashna Casto 1 0-0 2. Totals. 5 5-9 16.
Kendrick 6 3 7 0 16
Prairie 30 14 24 0 68
3-point goals — Hali Anderson.
Nezperce 32, St. John Bosco 29
NEZPERCE — The Nighthawks rallied past the Patriots in a 1A Whitepine League contest. Avery Lux led Nezperce (1-2, 1-0) to its first win of the season with 11 points, including a 3-pointer and joined Jada Jensen in each hitting a pair of clutch free throws in the waning minutes.
“We came together as a team,” Nezperce coach Kaci Raostin said. “We stayed calm.”
Julia Wassmuth led St. John Bosco (3-2, 1-1) with 15 points.
Nezperce’s Aubree Lux added seven rebounds and five assists in the winning effort.
NEZPERCE (1-2, 1-0)
Avery Lux 4 2-4 11, Paityn Ralstin 2 0-0 4, Aubree Lux 2 0-1 4, Helen Wilcox 1 1-2 3, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Jada Jensen 0 2-2 2, Kairys Grant 4 0-2 8, Elizbeth Duuk 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-11 32.
St. John Bosco (3-2, 1-1)
Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Catherine Seubert 3 2-6 8, Presley Schoo 0 0-0 0 Savannah Perrin 0 0-0 0-1, Julia Wassmuth 5 5-10 15, Cece Remacle 2 0-0 4, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0 Brianne Nuxoll 0 0-0 0, Madeline Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Miah Mager 0 0-2 0, Sarah Waters 1 0-0 2, Catherine Beckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-16 29.
Nezperce 7 11 8 6 — 32
St. John Bosco 8 6 6 9 — 29
3-point field goals — Avery Lux.
Nezperce JV beat St. John Bosco JV 22-14.
Asotin 44, Orofino 25
OROFINO — The Panthers beat the Maniacs in an interstate clash behind Kelsey Thummel’s 18 points and three 3-pointers and Georgia Schaefer’s 14 points and seven rebounds to start the season in the win column.
Rilee Diffin led Orofino (1-3) with eight points.
“We played with a lot of energy and it started from warmups to the last buzzer,” Asotin coach Kaiti Whitmore said. “I’m really proud of the way we defended. We’re a pretty short team but we make it up with our intesity.”
ASOTIN (1-0)
Kelsey Thummel 2 5-6 18, Maddi Lathrop 1 0-0 2, Abby Ausman 0 0-0 0, Carly Browne 3 0-0 6, Ellie Smith 1 0-0 2, Avary Wood 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Hall 1 0-0 2, Georgia Schaefer 6 2-2 14, Kiliey McVicars 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-8 44.
OROFINO (1-3)
Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 1 0-0 3, Sierra Tondevold 0 1-4 1, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 1 0-0 2, Paige Deyo 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Mizer 1 0-0 2, Livia Johnson 2 0-2 5, Kaitlyn Curtis 1 0-0 2, Rilee Diffin 4 0-2 8. Totals 9 1-8 25.
Asotin 8 11 11 14 — 44
Orofino 6 6 2 11 — 25
3-point goals — Thummel 3, Paul, Johnson.