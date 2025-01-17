Bill limiting flags in Idaho schools heads to House

BOISE — A bill that would limit flags and banners allowed in Idaho public schools has advanced to the House with a do-pass recommendation.

The bill would ban the display of flags and banners on Idaho public K-12 school properties that “represent a political viewpoint,” including political parties, race, sexual orientation, gender, or a political ideology.

House Education Committee members on Thursday heard a presentation of House Bill 10, which is repeated legislation from last March.

Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, who presented the bill, said he is bringing the legislation back to address what he sees as a decline in patriotism in American students.

“We’re just trying to bring ourselves back, most importantly,” Hill said. “I want to have that classroom in the morning, when they come in, they see that American flag. We need to refocus on that thing right there that represents our unity.”

Hill said during questioning that he was prompted to bring the legislation after seeing a Pride flag in a video conference presentation by a teacher, as opposed to an American flag.

Debate over the bill was extensive, with many questions being raised regarding online learning environments, limitations on school versus personal property and the bill’s lack of an enforcement mechanism.

Rep. Monica Church, D-Boise, voiced her concerns regarding the bill’s language and definitions.

“My issue here is with the language and wording,” Church said. “I’m voting ‘no’ because this is a poorly written document and it does not meet standard.”

Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, spoke to his uncertainty despite otherwise appreciating the bill’s intent.

“I love the basis of this bill but we’re going to take away the ability for critical thinking and knowing what these things represent,” Nelsen said. “Online classes are another issue. Somehow, we’re going to regret doing this because how do you define that?”

Despite these concerns, Nelsen voted in favor of the bill.