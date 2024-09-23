Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve

Using spinners, the Carters caught three cutthroat trout and promptly threw them back, in compliance with conservation regulations for that part of the river.

Carter was clearly enjoying the day despite the steady rain. As he stood on the dock and surveyed the mountain gorge through which the river winds, Carter said, “It’s beautiful — I feel good already.”

During the flight Monday night to Boise, Idaho, from Georgia aboard Air Force One, Carter said with a grin that although he would remain in constant radio contact with the outside world, “I have issued a directive that there be no crises.”

The family spent the night at the Rodeway Inn in Boise, then left shortly after dawn by helicopter for the takeoff point on their three-day, 80-mile rafting adventure. They planned to make about 30 miles the first day and camp for the night along the river bank.

Paula Guth, wife of a co-owner of the outfitting company that arranged the trip, traveled ahead to set up the Carters’ overnight camp. She said their first dinner along the river would be a hearty meal of marinated steak roast, baked potatoes and sour cream, broccoli and oatmeal cake.

The president is paying personally for the family’s expenses on the trip, estimated at several hundred dollars for guides, supplies, rafts and other equipment. The government is paying the rest, which is substantial, including the cost of helicopters, advance security arrangements, Secret Service protection and support material and services.

The White House would not provide an estimate of the total cost of the trip. As for Carter personally, Mrs. Guth said the charge for the usual five-day rafting trip is $400 a person, but because the Carters are only spending three days on the river, she did not know what they would be charged.

As his raft shoved off, Carter stood up and snapped a picture of reporters and photographers on the riverbank, using a camera hanging from his neck, “to remind me of what I am leaving.”

But the president did not leave behind very much of the reminders of his office. Nearby was a raft containing Interior Secretary Cecil Andrus and his wife, Carol. Secret Service agents rode in a third raft, and a fourth contained White House aides and reporters.

Trailing farther behind were four rafts containing supplies for the Carters’ overnight encampment, three rafts for additional reporters and dinghles with Secret Service agents aboard.

Carter’s raft was equipped with radio communications, and he said there was a communications satellite and Strategic Air Command planes overhead, ready to handle emergency messages from the president.

Andrus, a former Idaho governor, selected the river for Carter’s rafting trip. The president told reporters he planned to stop along the way to fish and see Indian artifacts.

“It’s probably one of the most undisturbed rivers in the nation,” Carter said. “I have looked at topographical maps and studied the history of it.”

After the rafting trip. Carter will visit Grand Teton National Park and then return to Washington to prepare for his Sept. 5 Middle East summit meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat at Camp David, Md.