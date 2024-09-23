It’s finally cold outside, we humans moved our clocks back an hour because pitch black darkness at 5 p.m. is cool for some reason and the Cougars have four regular season games remaining in 2024.

If the fourth quarter of the season will be anything like the fourth quarter of WSU’s games, the Cougs may be about to play their finest football yet.

Here are four questions the Cougs will answer by season’s end.

Will the Cougs make the College Football Playoff?

By far the most pressing question for WSU is ‘Will the Cougs qualify for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff?’

The expanded 12-team playoff has corresponded with a year of major conference realignment pitting an 18-member Big Ten, 18-school ACC, 16-team Big 12 and 16-strong SEC against each other.

The five highest ranked conference champions earn a spot in the playoff.

That leaves one spot to the best conference champion among the Group of Five (a berth more than likely going to Mountain West-leader Boise State, a school highly favored to win the conference).

The path is narrow for WSU to get to the playoff in the first place as the Cougars are reliant on clinching one of the seven at-large bids.

WSU (7-1) is favored in each of its four remaining games, but even a historic 11-1 record alone would not be enough to clinch a spot in the expanded playoff.

Because the Cougs are facing a schedule primarily comprised of Mountain West teams, WSU will be heavily scrutinized for a lack of strength of schedule.

There is also the elephant in the room that SEC and Big Ten teams attract the widest national audience, making it in the CFP committee’s best interest to admit teams to the playoff which will lead to “good TV.”

That said, if WSU does indeed go 11-1, Boise State wins out and earns enough respect to garner a first-round bye as one of the top four seeds, Texas Tech continues to sow chaos in the Big 12 and UW does its best (maybe even upsets Oregon…) the committee would have no choice but to possibly think about maybe considering WSU for a hypothetical spot in the playoffs.

Hyperbolic doubt aside, the Cougs have a non-zero chance at making the College Football Playoff but it all hinges on the committees’ perception of the quality of their games.

The Boise State Broncos have the narrative advantage of Heisman-hopeful Ashton Jeanty’s remarkable season on their side. The Broncos beat WSU 45-24 on Sept. 28 in a game in which Jenaty racked up over 250 yards and four touchdowns.

Texas Tech beat then-No. 11, now No. 17 Iowa State 23-22 on Saturday. The Cougs beat Tech 37-16 on Sept. 7. That was already seen as the Cougars’ highest-quality home game and the dominating early season performance may pay dividends for them down the stretch as the Big 12 takes up the Pac-12 tradition of cannibalizing itself as BYU, Iowa State, Colorado and Kansas State all sit with no fewer than four conference wins with a month to go.

WSU will play two late-night games versus Utah State at 7:30 Saturday and at New Mexico at 6:30 Pacific on Nov. 16. The Cougars will conclude the regular season with a pair of 3:30 kickoffs in Corvallis at Oregon State on Nov. 23 and vs. Wyoming on Nov. 30 in Pullman.

Wazzu will have to take care of business and win out to even be considered by season’s end. It is likely they will not make it and instead play in the Alamo or Holiday Bowl. That said, there is a chance and in sports, that’s often more than enough to enjoy the ride of belief.

Can the Cougs play a complete game of offensive football?