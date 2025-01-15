Sections
Local NewsJanuary 15, 2025

Committee introduces bill to ban ‘political’ flags in Idaho classrooms

Measure would prohibit displays that ‘represent a political viewpoint,’ including parties, race, sexual orientation, gender or political ideology

Jodie Schwicht Idaho Press (Nampa)
Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle
Rep. Ted Hill, R-EagleCourtesy photo
Sen. Christy Zito, R-Mountain Home
Sen. Christy Zito, R-Mountain HomeCourtesy photo

BOISE — In a repeat move, legislation has been proposed in the Idaho Legislature that limits what flags can be displayed in public schools.

Proposed by Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, and Sen. Christy Zito, R-Mountain Home, the bill would ban the display of flags and banners on Idaho public K-12 school properties that “represent a political viewpoint,” including political parties, race, sexual orientation, gender or a political ideology.

“Personal political beliefs disrupt the classroom and make students uncomfortable, feel unwelcome, and open the door to bullying if they are in the minority mindset,” reads the bill’s statement of purpose. “Third party flags are an open political statement and do not belong in the classroom.”

The bill is the same as Senate Bill 1362, which died in the 2024 session in the House Education Committee with a 10-5 vote after it easily passed the Senate. Then-committee members expressed concerns about the specific language used in the legislation, exemptions for historical curriculum and the bill’s lack of an enforcement mechanism, KTVB reported at the time.

The bill text includes exemptions for the U.S. and state flags, official flags of the military, tribes, school mascots and colors, and recognized foreign nations. No penalties or enforcement mechanisms are present.

The bill will return to the committee for a full public hearing.

Schwicht may be contacted at newsroom@idahopress.com.

