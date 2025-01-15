Committee introduces bill to ban ‘political’ flags in Idaho classrooms

BOISE — In a repeat move, legislation has been proposed in the Idaho Legislature that limits what flags can be displayed in public schools.

Proposed by Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, and Sen. Christy Zito, R-Mountain Home, the bill would ban the display of flags and banners on Idaho public K-12 school properties that “represent a political viewpoint,” including political parties, race, sexual orientation, gender or a political ideology.

“Personal political beliefs disrupt the classroom and make students uncomfortable, feel unwelcome, and open the door to bullying if they are in the minority mindset,” reads the bill’s statement of purpose. “Third party flags are an open political statement and do not belong in the classroom.”